MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, June 2

The trade deadline has passed. Wednesday begins the post-trades section of this MLB season, and obviously lineups and rotations have been impacted by the transactions. There are eight games on the DFS slate starting at 7:05 p.m. ET or later. We're in the home stretch, and here are my lineup recommendations.

Pitching

Shane McClanahan, TAM at NYY ($9,300): Since being injured McClanahan has dropped off a bit. However, he still has a 3.00 ERA on the season, and a 2.94 ERA in his career. I think he is going to turn things around, unless the injury is really lingering in a major way. The Yankees do have Aaron Judge back, but they are still in the bottom 10 in runs scored with a .230 average as a team.

Tony Gonsolin, LAD vs. OAK ($7,500): The wheels have come off for Gonsolin a bit, as he has a 4.25 ERA after he posted a 2.14 ERA in 2022. However, if he goes five innings in this game I think he's going to get a win at the very least. The Dodgers have a top offense, while the Athletics are going to finish last in runs scored and team OPS. There is no better matchup available.

Top Targets

The bruise on the elbow of Will Smith ($5,600) has proven little concern, and so I will take a shot on the catcher being available Wednesday. Los Angeles will presumably want him in the lineup, given that he has a .936 OPS versus lefties, not to mention a .913 OPS at home. The rookie lefty Hogan Harris has, in addition to a name that sounds made up for a baseball movie, a 6.07 ERA, including a 7.15 ERA on the road.

A scorching Nathaniel Lowe ($4,200) has an 1.196 OPS over the last three weeks. What's impressive about the lefty is that since 2021 he has an .819 OPS versus righties, but also an .818 OPS versus lefties. This year he has a .909 OPS at home as well. Dylan Cease doesn't allow a lot of homers, but he still has a 4.15 ERA. Lefties have hit .257 against him, and Lowe has only hit 12 home runs this year, so he's doing his damage in other ways.

Bargain Bats

As per usual, Joc Pederson ($4,000) is hitting for power against righties, and since 2021 he has an .826 OPS versus right-handed pitchers. His OPS on the road is higher this year, but that's fully based on him walking less at home. Pederson has a .252 average at home, compared to a .227 average on the road, and has slugged .466 at home compared to .436 in away games. We have Slade Cecconi, just called up to replace the injured Tommy Henry, making his MLB debut. In 20 starts at Triple-A he posted a 6.38 ERA.

One of Baltimore's top prospects, Jordan Westburg ($2,900) hasn't secured a locked-in role with the team yet, but I anticipate him being in the lineup Wednesday with a lefty on the mound for the opposition. The righty has an .842 OPS against left handers, and an .883 OPS on the round. That lefty pitcher, by the way, is Yusei Kikuchi. Yes, he has a 3.79 ERA, but a 4.78 FIP. Wouldn't you know it, his career ERA is 4.78.

Stacks to Consider

Blue Jays vs. Orioles (Grayson Rodriguez): George Springer ($5,000), Matt Chapman ($4,800), Brandon Belt ($3,300)

Rodriguez's fastball has averaged 97.1 miles per hour and has struck out double-digit batters per nine innings. He also has a 6.21 ERA and has allowed 1.88 home runs per nine innings. When hitters make contact against Rodriguez they often do damage, and the righty allowed a lot of contact. Right-handed hitters have averaged .279 against him, while lefties have average a robust .297. Due to the makeup of Toronto's lineup, I only have one lefty in this stack, but all in all I like this trio.

Springer has been scuffling, but he has 13 homers and 13 stolen bases this year. Also, while he has been brutal on the road, his .772 OPS at home is respectable, and since 2021 he has an .859 OPS in Toronto. Chapman has a .354 OBP, and his 14 homers are joined with 33 doubles. Unlike Springer, he's been hitting well recently, posting an .860 OPS over the last three weeks. Belt is the lefty in the mix, and since 2021 he has an .857 OPS versus righties. In his first season with Toronto he has an .803 OPS at home as well.

Mets at Royals (Alec Marsh): Pete Alonso ($5,200), Francisco Lindor ($5,100), Brandon Nimmo ($4,700)

This season has not turned out as hoped for the Mets, and Citi Field seems to have played a role in that. Several key bats have been decidedly better on the road, which is where the team is Wednesday. Marsh has made five MLB starts, and he's not looking ready for this level of competition. He has an 8.35 FIP and has somehow allowed 3.52 home runs per nine innings.

You see a homer-happy pitcher on the mound, and it makes sense to want Alonso in the mix. Even in a down year he has 31 home runs this year. Plus, his struggles have fully been at home. On the road, Alonso has a .944 OPS. Lindor has 21 homers and 17 stolen bases, and the switch hitter has done equally well from both sides of home plate. However, he has a .725 OPS at home, but an .837 OPS on the road. Nimmo is less of a power hitter than these other two, but he has 15 homers to go with four triples. The lefty has an .808 OPS versus righties, and also an .810 OPS on the road.

