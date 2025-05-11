MLB DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 11

This article is part of our FanDuel MLB series.

It's another robust Sunday of MLB action, including eight games for FanDuel's DFS slate with the first pitch at 1:35 p.m EDT. Whether or not you are a mother on this day, I have lineup recommendations for you.

Pitching

Chris Sale, ATL at PIT ($10,400): Sale started quite slow, which was concerning even after he won the Cy Young last season. He is 36, after all. Well in each of his last three starts, he's gone at least five innings and allowed no more than two runs with 10 strikeouts from each of the last two. Right now, the Pirates are Paul Skenes (not starting Sunday) and Oneil Cruz. Otherwise, the lineup is poor sitting last in runs scored.

Pablo Lopez, MIN vs. SFG ($9,700): Lopez has been fascinating in the past. For years, he's been solid at strikeouts, great at avoiding walks, and even kept the ball in the park. And yet, only one season has he ever managed to finish with an ERA under 3.60. Maybe everything is clicking now as his K/BB rate is all the way up to 7.40 and his ERA is down to 2.18. The Giants are above-average in terms of offense, though I'd still take Lopez in this matchup as he's been performing like a Cy Young contender.

Reese Olson, DET vs. TEX ($9,000): Tarik Skubal is probably the best pitcher in baseball, yet he's not a one-man rotation. For example, Olson has a 2.92 FIP. This isn't fluky as he recorded a 3.16 FIP across 22 starts during 2024. Speaking of not being fortunate, we're now a quarter of the way into the campaign and the Rangers are bottom-three in runs scored.

Top Targets

Hot take: Bobby Witt ($4,200) rules. He's hit .323 with five homers, 17 doubles, and 14 stolen bases. All that, and since 2023 he's compiled a .904 OPS against his fellow righties and a .994 at home. Two years ago, Lucas Giolito had a 5.11 FIP. He then missed 2024 and is at a 4.86 through two starts.

Jeremy Pena ($3,100) has racked up seven doubles, six steals, and five home runs. He's excelling in the leadoff role for the Astros in part because he's finally producing against righties with an OPS over .800 after a big effort on Saturday. With Hunter Greene on IL, the Reds have called Chase Petty up. He made his first MLB start on Apr. 30, where he gave up nine runs in 2.1 innings against the Cardinals.

Though Ozzie Albies ($2,900) didn't pan out like Ronald Acuna, he's been a viable-to-good second baseman for most of his career. Walking isn't his thing, yet he's accumulated five home runs and five stolen bases at a position that mainly provides limited offensive production. Carmen Mlodzinski was fine as a relief pitcher, but he doesn't cut it as a starter. At least, that appears to be a case based on how this year has gone with a 6.16 ERA from seven outings.

Bargain Bats

I certainly didn't anticipate Harrison Bader ($2,700) joining the Twins and proving himself an important part in the lineup. He's produced four homers and four stolen bases after 12 and 17 of across 143 games with the Mets. Bader has also averaged .289 with an OPS over .800 in his new home ballpark and against his fellow righties. Landen Roupp is another pitcher who's moved from the bullpen to the rotation full-time while facing growing pains. His average fastball has dropped 1.4 MPH, his ERA is up to 4.89, and righties have gone .305 against.

After getting on base five times Saturday, TJ Friedl ($2,700) lists a .360 OBP overall. He doesn't offer much power, yet still has three home runs alongside eight steals. Ronel Blanco may have had a 2.80 ERA last season, but that came with a 4.14 FIP. This year, he's at a 4.91 FIP that's more in line with his career 4.66 mark.

Though Matt Mervis ($2,700) is an all-or-nothing slugger, that's actually not a deterrent in this matchup. He's hit below the Mendoza Line, but has slugged .449 and hit seven homers. Why take a shot on someone with a profile like this? Sean Burke has limited righties to a career .233 and lefties like Mervis to a .194. However, he also carries a career 5.02 FIP and has given up 1.83 homers per nine innings this year.

Stack to Consider

Nationals vs. Cardinals (Miles Mikolas): CJ Abrams ($3,300), Luis Garcia ($3,000), Jacob Young ($2,300)

For years, Mikolas has avoided walks and home runs while also barely striking anybody out and conceding a ton of hits with poor ERAs. That's largely been true of late with a 4.76 ERA while his walks are actually up to 3.18 per nine innings against 4.76 strikeouts per nine. Since 2023, righties are batting .276 against Mikolas while lefties have gone .286. Lefties have averaged .313 this season, making it easy to select two southpaws for my stack.

An injury has barely made an impact on Abrams' season as he's hit .299 with four homers, two triples, and eight stolen bases in only 27 games. The shortstop is still only 24, and last season produced 20 home runs and 31 swipes. Garcia has also delivered with three homers and six steals after 18 and 22 of each during 2024. The lefty needs to face righties to produce while also highly preferring his home park hitting .293 and slugging .456 at home the last couple campaigns. He doesn't walk, which is why I framed it that way instead of using OPS. Young may have the least amount of power for any MLB regular, but I figured it was reasonable to include him as Mikolas generally avoids home runs. What Young can do is steal bases with five so far after 33 last season.

