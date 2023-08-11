MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Friday, August 11

This article is part of our FanDuel MLB series.

A large 13-game slate is on tap Friday evening in FanDuel's main contest. And it looks super juicy atop the pitching options. Five are priced in five-figures with five more in the $9,000 range. And I think there's an argument for nine to be your one choice whether it through form, matchup or both. Chris Sale is the omission due to an innings restriction.

Pitching

Lance Lynn, LAD vs. COL ($9,900): As noted in the intro, there's nothing wrong with any of the top arms Friday. Just because they aren't featured here doesn't mean you shouldn't use them. Lynn is my preferred choice however at a slight discount in a plus matchup. He's settled in in his new home, earning wins and quality starts in each of his last two games in route to 43 FDP in each outing. Colorado is marginally better off righties, but still fan at a 24.3 percent clip while posting a meager 83 wRC+. The Dodgers are heavily favored, so even a marginal outing can result in a win and a 3x return.

Cristopher Sanchez, PHI vs. MIN ($8,600): Here's our GPP, off the radar target for Friday. The matchup is solid, with Minnesota bringing a 25.0 percent strikeout rate and 87 wRC+ off lefties into the game. Sanchez allowed six runs in his last outing, but fanned seven. He showed elite upside with a 43 FDP outing against Baltimore three starts ago, and had not allowed more than three runs in any start this season prior to his last time out. Form and price set us up for a stable floor, and the matchup suggests there's room for upside no one else will target.

Joan Adon, WAS vs. OAK ($5,500): On a slate that screams pay up for pitching, why not look the other way? We can't be sucked in to the 41 FDP outing Adon is coming off of, and truthfully, there could be fatigue given how few innings he threw previously. But look at this price and the matchup. He doesn't need much more than 15 FDP to provide a fair return, and Oakland certainly gives him that opportunity. For as many young options as they're trying, they still come with a 25.2 percent K rate and league-worst .290 wOBA off righties.

Top Targets

Houston hits lefties well, and Angels starter Reid Detmers isn't in great form, having allowed 22 runs in his last five starts, spanning 22.0 innings. Further, he's allowing a .435 wOBA and 1.028 OPS to same-handed bats on the road. There isn't a lot of BvP success here, but building around Yordan Alvarez ($4,500) and/or Kyle Tucker ($4,100) seems like a nice starting point. Tucker has a .426 wOBA and 1.009 OPS off lefties, while Alvarez sits at .415/.999.

Dodger bats are likely one of the most obvious targets Friday facing Austin Gomber. He's been better on the road, but is getting mashed by lefties regardless, allowing a .454 wOBA and 1.089 OPS outside of Coors Field. Freddie Freeman ($4,500) has a .474 wOBA, 205 wRC+, .362 ISO and 1.137 OPS off lefties, and is 4-for-7 with a homer off Gomber. Mookie Betts ($4,400) isn't even a contrarian thought despite Gomber being tougher on righties, with his .436 wOBA, 1.073 OPS and .396 ISO making him equaly appealing.

Bargain Bats

I'd expect Phillies' bats to be a popular stacking target despite Dallas Keuchel's solid season debut; the team is hot and have plus splits against lefties. But I'd look to grab Trea Turner ($2,900) and differentiate. Turner looks to finally be getting going, riding a seven-game hitting streak that's seen him collect 10 knocks overall, two homers, eight RBI, four doubles and four runs.

The Braves' pitching has been horrendous in the second half, with Friday starter Charlie Morton coming in with a 5.40 ERA and 5.30 xFIP, but the Mets offense doesn't inspire confidence either. Francisco Alvarez's ($2,800) power potential seems worth the low price for some upside.

Somehow, some way, I successfully suggested Royals bats in Tuesday's column, and here we are again. Adam Wainwright continues to give up hits and runs, and lefties carry a .447 wOBA and 1.078 OPS off him on the road. MJ Melendez ($2,900) has four homers and eight hits in his last five games. Michael Massey ($2,400) doesn't have the upside, but has hit in eight of his last nine.

I wanted to find a way to be convincing in suggesting a Pirates stack, but simply couldn't get there. Ke'Bryan Hayes ($2,800) merits consideration however, simply because of the heater he's on. He went 7-for-13 with nine RBI over his last three games.

Stacks to Consider

Padres vs. Ryne Nelson: Juan Soto ($3,800), Ha-Seong Kim ($3,400), Trent Grisham ($2,600)

Nelson has labored at home all season, posting an 8.01 ERA and 6.02 xFIP. The Padres don't have overall BvP succes off of him, this trio included, but have touched Nelson up for eight runs and nine hits across 10.0 innings in two previous meetings. Nelson is allowing a .502 wOBA and 1.219 OPS to lefties at home, making Juan Soto a clear option and a stand alone play if you don't trust the rest of the San Diego lineup. His only two hits off Nelson in nine at bats have both left the yard. Grisham doesn't have great numbers, but he's cheap and gives us another left-handed bat to target against Nelson. Kim meanwhile is just too hot to fade, riding a 15-game hitting streak. With Grisham likely hitting ninth, this gives us a 9-1-3 lineup stack after the first time through.

Red Sox vs. Tarik Skubal: Rafael Devers ($3,600), Justin Turner ($3,300), Trevor Story ($3,100)

As expected with so many top pitching options, stacking Friday isn't the easiest of tasks. This could be a reach, but Skubal has alternated good and bad starts, and has been crushed on the road while not allowing a run yet at home. In a small sample size (32 batters faced), he's allowing a .480 wOBA and 1.180 OPS to righties outside of Detroit. Turner is the preferred single target here, with a team-best .386 wOBA, .255 ISO and 144 wRC+. Story just got his first hit of the year, perhaps is getting his timing together and gives us another middle of the order righty for a fair price. With Boston usually featuring lots of left-handed bats, I'll settle on Devers as my third piece just for the name, and high upside potential. His .368 wOBA off lefties isn't elite, but it's second on the team. If you need to save some money, wait and see how Boston lineups up. Rob Refsnyder ($2,400) has positive splits off lefties and could feature higher in the order to break up the lefties.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Bennett plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: k30kittles, DraftKings: k30kittles.