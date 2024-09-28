MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, September 28

This article is part of our FanDuel MLB series.

A light seven-game main slate awaits Saturday evening at FanDuel, getting going at 7:15 p.m. EDT. Just one pitcher is priced in five-figures, with three more in the $9,000 range, so we're far from top heavy on the bump. We know we'll want Dodger bats in Coors Field with a run expectancy of 8.1. We've got low game totals in Seattle and Atlanta at 7.0 and 7.5, so offense isn't going to be as prevalent as the lower priced pitching suggests. Starting pitching at this juncture in the year seems unsettled, so be sure to confirm FanDuel's listed starters are in fact starting. Seattle seems to have some ambiguity.

We appear dry across the slate, with some positive outbound winds in Atlanta and Denver.

Pitching

Seth Lugo, KC at ATL ($9,700): The Braves managed just three runs Friday in a plus matchup for them, so even with the Royals having clinched a playoff spot, I'm not shying away from Lugo. He's earned four quality starts in his last five, allowing two runs or less in those outings. Strikeouts aren't his thing, but Atlanta is free swinging, allowing that to play up. Lugo also has a 43.8 percent ground ball rate and doesn't give up homers, which is largely how Atlanta scores. I'll take my chances on them not stringing together multiple hits to scratch runs across.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto, LAD at COL ($9,100): This is GPP only. Yamamoto is fresh off allowing four runs in three innings to the Rockies at home, and now is throwing in Coors Field. Further, he hasn't gone more than four innings in three starts since returning from the injured list. It's difficult to justify the price given the matchup and form, but when he was right he also through six innings of one-run ball against the Rockies, striking out seven. He'll come with low roster percentages and faces a lineup that strikes out at a 26.5 percent mark with a below-average 84 wRC+ off righties.

Emerson Hancock, SEA vs. OAK ($7,200): This game has two lower-priced pitchers but also the slate's lowest expected run total, so it's the clear spot to take a bargain arm and stock up offensively. Hancock is nothing special, but he's allowed three runs or less in four straight, going at least five innings three times, seemingly creating a fair floor for the price of 20-ish fantasy points. Oakland's 25.1 percent K rate off righties helps, as does the fact that his adversary in Joey Estes has allowed 11 runs and 16 hits in his last 5.0 innings.

Top Targets

On a smaller slate, to me it's more paramount you just use Shohei Ohtani ($5,400) and figure out the rest. His betting odds are (-115) to have over 3.5 hits, runs and RBI. Simply unprecedented.

Julio Rodriguez ($3,500) is off an 0-for-4 evening but was previously in elite form. We noted A's starter Joey Estes' struggles above and it's prudent to target against him. Rodriguez is hitting .387 with six homers and with a 1.126 OPS over his last 13 games.

Francisco Lindor ($3,900) reached base three times last night in his return from injury, seemingly not missing a beat. He's now riding a modest five-game hitting streak.

Bargain Bats

Similar to Rodriguez, Michael Harris ($3,100) is off an 0-for evening but has been white hot, hitting .397 with seven homers and a 1.236 OPS over his last 14 games. I'm okay with him as a one-off even if you use Lugo as your pitcher.

Eduardo Rodriguez hasn't thrown well all season for Arizona, but has BvP success against the Padres, so it's not a spot I want to go all in on. But some secondary pieces are fine given the Diamondback's starter's form. Xander Bogaerts ($2,900) has hit safely in six of his last eight. Luis Arraez ($2,800) remains a stable, low upside option to reach base.

Adolis Garcia ($3,200) has homered in two of his last three and is 4-for-11 with two homers off Angels' starter Griffin Canning.

Stack to Consider

Orioles vs. Zebby Matthews (Twins): Anthony Santander ($3,700), Colton Cowser ($3,200), Adley Rutschman ($3,000)

Matthews has been really bad at home, carrying an 8.22 ERA (6.82 FIP), allowing seven homers across 18.1 innings. Lefties have tagged him for a .596 wOBA and 1.435 OPS, something the Orioles' lineup is stocked full of. Santander is a reach on power but gives us a top-end option at a lower price. Rutschman has five hits in his last four games, albeit with minimal additional counting stats. Cowser has homered in two of his last four, bringing additional potential to this stack. It's strictly a play on three lefties atop this order in a positive matchup.

