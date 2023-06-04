MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, June 4

This article is part of our FanDuel MLB series.

Let's end the first weekend of June on a positive note! There are 10 MLB games on the DFS docket Sunday. The first matchups start at 1:35 p.m. EDT. Here are some recommendations.

Pitching

Joe Ryan, MIN vs. CLE ($11,000): As a rookie, Ryan posted a 3.55 ERA, including a 3.04 at home. This year, those marks have dropped to a 2.77 overall and a 2.25 in Minnesota. I expect Ryan to keep the good times going Sunday since the Guardians rank 29th in runs scored and team OPS.

Nathan Eovaldi, TEX vs. SEA ($10,800): Jacob deGrom was the big swing for the Rangers in terms of rotation additions this summer, but Eovaldi has been a gem so far with a 2.42 ERA, including a 0.77 from his last six starts. The Mariners may be on the fringes of the bottom-10 in runs offense, and a big reason for that is the fact they sit in the bottom-five for team batting average.

Michael Kopech, CWS vs. DET ($9,800): This is a bit of a gamble as Kopech carries a 4.52 ERA, but he's also struck out 10.22 batters per nine innings and has racked up at least nine Ks in his last three outings. The Tigers are bottom-three in runs scored, and their best offensive player in Riley Greene is currently injured.

Top Targets

This is the third time in a week where I'm recommending Ryan McMahon ($3,700) away from Coors because the matchup is so good for the lefty, and I've gone 2-for-2 so far. This time around, it's Brady Singer I'm targeting with his 7.22 home ERA while lefties have hit .294 against.

Mike Trout ($3,600) has looked mortal at times, but this year he's still recorded an .899 OPS versus righties and a .942 on the road. J.P. France's first MLB start went well, but he's since slumped to a 4.91 ERA across four appearances while allowing six home runs in 22.0 innings and giving up a .345 average.

Bargain Bats

Jose Altuve ($3,600) has only played in a dozen games in 2023 due to injury, though he's maintained an .878 OPS the last three seasons. He's had a couple bad outings at home this year, but I'm not sweating it based on a .939 OPS in Houston since 2021. Griffin Canning missed all of last year, and his performance has been poor since returning with a 4.89 ERA through eight starts. And when he did pitch in 2021, he compiled a 5.60 ERA.

Although Andrew Vaughn ($3,300) seems like he may never live up to his draft stock and prospect evaluation, he does have an .835 OPS versus lefties during his career. And this year, he's produced an .865 home OPS. Matthew Boyd is back with the Tigers and back starting, and he's still not suited for that role currently holding a 5.96 ERA with a career 4.96.

Stacks to Consider

Mets vs. Blue Jays (Yusei Kikuchi): Pete Alonso ($4,200), Francisco Lindor ($3,600), Tommy Pham ($2,500)

This is primed to be the third time in Kikuchi's career he finishes with a FIP over 5.00 while allowing at least 2.00 home runs per nine innings. There's time remaining in this campaign to turn that around, but it's not looking promising with a 5.95 FIP while averaging 2.40 homers against. The lefty has kept southpaws in check even while posting terrible numbers, so you know righties are doing the damage versus Kikuchi, which includes batting .269 against since 2021.

Alonso has 20 home runs and has hit at least 37 in every full MLB season. And over the last three seasons, he's slugged .530 against southpaws. Lindor is a switch-hitter who's posted a .770 OPS versus lefties the last couple campaigns and an .847 this season. And his .238 BABIP should eventually improve. With a lefty on the mound Sunday, there's a solid chance Pham ends up drawing into the lineup. He's recorded three homers and five stolen bases, and has a .742 OPS against southpaws since 2021.

Phillies at Nationals (Trevor Williams): Bryce Harper ($3,800), Kyle Schwarber ($3,200), Brandon Marsh ($2,800)

Williams has posted a 3.93 ERA, but with a 5.16 FIP. Back starting full-time, the righty has allowed 1.64 home runs per nine innings and has only struck out 16.9 percent of the batters he's faced. I mentioned Williams is a righty, and that's favorable when the Phillies are involved as they list a few lefty bats.

Harper has been a step slow against his fellow lefties since returning, but righties are still being lit up with a 1.055 OPS the last three seasons. Schwarber has 13 homers after leading the NL with 46 last year. And since 2021, he's slugged .554 against righties while Williams has let lefties to hit .294 against during that same timeframe. Marsh bolstered his game since leaving the Angels last year and has carried that into 2023 by slashing .277/.373/.470 with five homers and four steals.

Reds vs. Brewers (Adrian Houser): Spencer Steer ($3,400), Matt McLain ($3,300), Jake Fraley ($3,200)

Houser legitimately suppresses home runs, and yet his numbers don't impress. He's managed a career 4.11 FIP, and has posted a 4.65 road ERA the last two seasons. I wish I could have had more than one lefty for this stack, but it wasn't feasible for the Cinci lineup. Since 2021, southpaws have gone .290 against Houser with a .317 this year.

Steer is having a fine rookie season and has slashed .292/.364/.498 with eight home runs. In his brief 2022 run, he fared much better against lefties and has improved versus righties this year with an .830 OPS. McLain is seeing his first MLB action, yet the vaunted prospect has looked ready for primetime thus far slashing .333/.398/.507 and produced a 1.184 OPS before being called up. Fraley is the one lefty I got into the mix and he's registered an .833 OPS versus right-handed pitchers since 2021.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.