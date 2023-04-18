MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 18

This article is part of our FanDuel MLB series.

11 games Tuesday comprise our main slate, with first pitch at a standard 7:05 p.m. EDT. Marcus Stroman ($11,000) leads three pitchers priced in five digits, and he's well worth the effort to squeeze him into your builds. Not only has he allowed just two earned runs across 18.0 innings, he gets a juicy matchup against lowly Oakland. As this column came together, it became clear there is a plethora of bad pitching on the mound Tuesday, making paying up for pitching a likely necessity while targeting some cheaper bats in lesser offenses that are poised for success.

Pitching

Jordan Montgomery, STL vs. ARI ($9,500): Montgomery looks capable of providing stability at worst Tuesday. He's got two wins and two quality starts in three outings thus far, allowing just five runs across his first 18.1 innings. He's fanning a reasonable 8.4 per nine, which certainly won't play up with Arizona whiffing at only a 21.5 percent clip, but Montgomery should continue his run of limiting damage against an offense that's carrying only a .307 wOBA, 85 wRC+ and .130 ISO against lefties into Tuesday evening.

Nathan Eovaldi, TEX at KC ($9,100): Eovaldi has been incredibly unfortunate to date, sporting a 6.32 ERA due to a .444 BABIP, but also boasting a career-best 10.9 K/9 rate and 2.30 FIP. Surely he's due some positive regression, and getting the Royals for a second straight start should provide that opportunity. Kansas City has a league-worst .264 wOBA and 61 wRC+ against righties.

Chris Sale, BOS vs. MIN ($7,700): Pitchers like Sale don't have to limit damage to provide a fantasy return. He's not in good form, allowing 18 hits and 15 runs in his first three starts spanning just 12 innings, but he's also fanned 19, and that's what we're targeting. Minnesota has a massive 28.1 percent K rate against lefties to date, and only a .299 wOBA. Sale needs just 27 FDP to provide a 3.5x return, something the matchup suggests is very attainable.

Top Targets

Ronald Acuna ($4,600) is on another level right now and should be a nightly lineup consideration, especially in matchups like Tuesday's against a lefty in Blake Snell. For a different, maybe less popular, option consider building around Yordan Alvarez ($4,500) instead. Jays pitcher Chris Bassitt is serving up long balls, 2.9 per nine innings to be specific. Pair that with Alvarez being 4-of-10 with three homers off Bassitt, and he could be in store for a big night.

With Clarke Schmidt going for the Yankees on Tuesday, both Mike Trout ($4,400) and Shohei Ohtani ($3,900) figure to be highly rostered as Schmidt has allowed 10 runs and three homers across 10.2 innings. Trout leads the Angels with a .411 wOBA, 165 wRC+ and .244 ISO, but Schmidt is surrendering a .535 wOBA and 1.267 OPS to lefties in the early going.

Bargain Bats

We can't completely ignore Coors Field on Tuesday, especially on the Pirates side as they get to face Jose Urena. Rodolfo Castro ($2,700) has quietly hit safely in seven straight, five times reaching double-digit fantasy points. Urena likely shouldn't be getting MLB starts at this point, so Pittsburgh will be a popular stack. Don't be bashful once the Pirates lineup is posted. Ke'Bryan Hayes ($2,900) figures to be popular, but perhaps we can get a middle-third of the order mini-stack from Castro and Jack Suwinski ($2,700) that would bring power potential.

Staying in Colorado, you'd assume the Rockies will jump all over Vince Velasquez as well. He's allowing a .444 wOBA and 1.033 OPS to lefties, so maybe we can get a vintage game from Charlie Blackmon ($3,300).

There are so many bad pitchers starting Tuesday, it's tough to choose who to stack, where to target top bats, and when to take some lesser options around the stars. The Yankees lineup fits that latter profile against Jose Suarez. They aren't off to a great start against lefties, so I'll consider Anthony Volpe ($2,800) instead of their bigger bats. Volpe's .250 ISO is second amongst New York regulars, and his .355 wOBA is fourth.

Baltimore's Dean Kremer is another struggling arm, allowing 13 runs and 16 hits across his first 12.1 innings, but Washington's offense is equally bad so rostering too many pieces is not advisable. Stone Garrett ($2,700) has done nothing but hit when given the opportunity, but is no lock for a starting spot. Lane Thomas ($2,800) profiles with a safer floor, albeit with a limited ceiling.

Stacks to Consider

Cubs at Ken Waldichuk: Nico Hoerner ($3,400), Dansby Swanson ($3,300), Cody Bellinger ($3,100)

Waldichuk is yet another struggling arm we can target freely. He's allowed a massive seven homers in just 15.0 innings, resulting in 17 earned runs (and 22 hits). The Cubs don't offer a lot of present power however. As such, I'll jump on some contact atop their lineup, with Hoerner sporting a .452 wOBA against lefties and Swanson a .434 wOBA. The third piece here is flexible. Bellinger doesn't give us a traditional stack based on his expected lineup position, but he does offer the power upside and is scorching hot, riding a seven-game hitting streak that includes five extra base hits, and he's coming off a brilliant 5-for-5 night Monday.

Orioles at Josiah Gray: Adley Rutschman ($3,900), Jorge Mateo ($3,700), Cedric Mullins ($3,400)

Gray has thrown better since his first start of the season, but this is a case where I expect the Nationals to be somewhat competent offensively in what could be a surprisingly high-scoring affair. Gray is slightly more vulnerable to lefties, allowing a .386 wOBA, lending confidence in a surging Mullins atop the order (five game hitting streak, 5-for-8 in his last two). Rutschman provides a great anchor, sporting a .460 wOBA, 202 wRC+ and .268 ISO against righties. Mateo is surging as well, with six straight double-digit fantasy point outings, resulting in a .442 wOBA, 189 wRC+ and .269 ISO. This could give a decent 9-1-2 order stack.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Bennett plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: k30kittles, DraftKings: k30kittles.