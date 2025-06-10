Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season.

An 11-game main slate awaits Tuesday evening at FanDuel, with a traditional 7:10 p.m. EDT first pitch. Just two pitchers are priced in five-figures and only four more in the $9,000 tier, so finding the right pay up option could offer great rewards, while also not necessitating spending for pitching.

Weather looks to be a complete non-factor Tuesday as it appears dry throughout the slate and while winds are reportedly blowing out in most parks, all sites seem tame, offering just a minimal, at best, boost. The Giants (-230) and Yankees (-200) are the slate's biggest favorites, while Giants-Rockies in Coors Field unsurprisingly gives us the slate's highest run total at 11.5. Three additional games have a run line of 9.0, while Nationals-Mets is our low spot at 7.5.

Pitching

Max Fried, NYY at KC ($10,600): If paying up, Tuesday appears to be the day to go all the way to the top and invest in Fried. While he's expensive, this isn't an exorbitant salary. Fried righted the ship in his last outing with six shutout innings, hasn't allowed more than two runs in 12 of his 13 starts to date, and has a plus matchup. Kansas City sits with a weak .278 wOBA, 71 wRC+ and .085 ISO against lefties, fanning 21.7 percent of the time. 40 fantasy points may be a reach, but there should be a safe 35+ FDP floor.

Lance McCullers, HOU vs. CWS ($9,300): McCullers seemingly has a similar ceiling to Fried and is considerably cheaper, thus will likely be incredibly popular. For that reason alone, I prefer Fried if we can make the bats work, but there's no denying the appeal here. Houston is heavily favored at (-190), and the White Sox have a run expectancy of just 3.1 Chicago ranks second-to-last with an 83 wRC+ off righties, adding a .288 wOBA and 22.5 percent K rate. Innings are a question for McCullers, but he's off consecutive quality starts and has fanned 27 across his last 16.1 innings.

Quinn Priester, MIL vs. ATL ($6,800): Atlanta's offense perked up Monday, scoring seven runs, but they've also scored three or less in six of their last 11. We know they're a free-swinging lineup that rarely manufactures runs, and sit with just a slightly above average 103 wRC+. Priester's 3.88 ERA comes with a 4.34 xFIP, so we don't expect a blow up spot. He has a 59.2 percent ground ball rate and a 0.97 HR/9 rate. He's worked at least five innings in six straight. The profile and matchup suggest he can eat innings Tuesday while limiting damage, putting him in a spot to return at least a 3x value at this price.

Top Targets

The total in the Dodgers-Padres game is just 8.5, but I'm not buying that. Dylan Cease has pitched better than his 4.72 ERA of late but still has allowed at least three runs in four straight, working more than five innings just once. The Dodgers meanwhile appear to be turning to Bobby Miller, who's allowed seven runs and 11 hits in five innings. Shohei Ohtani ($4,700) is 6-for-19 (.316) with three homers off Cease. Manny Machado ($3,700) has homered in three of his last five, and has 13 hits during his current seven-game hitting streak.

Boston's Lucas Giolito has been pelted at home, allowing a 10.47 ERA (5.89 FIP), a .518 wOBA and 1.250 OPS to righties and .478/1.112 to lefties, making the entire Rays lineup targetable. Junior Caminero ($3,600) profiles as the safest option with the highest ceiling.

Heliot Ramos appears to have gotten a Coors Field price boost at $4,400, and doesn't come with favorable LvR splits. Jung Hoo Lee ($3,400) doesn't have that boost, and has a team-best .375 wOBA and 144 wRC+ off lefties. Assuming he's in the lineup Tuesday, he's a nice top target and reasonable value.

Bargain Bats

Texas' bats haven't been trustworthy enough to stack, but they merit some individual consideration Tuesday against Simeon Woods Richardson. He's allowing a .417 wOBA to lefties, putting Corey Seager ($3,400) in play despite poor form, potentially Evan Carter ($2,800) too. Marcus Semien ($3,000) doesn't offer the LvR split, but he's got multiple hits in consecutive games and in five of his last nine.

Toronto is another offense I have stacking interest in, but the stats don't back it up in a matchup against Miles Mikolas, who has positive numbers at home. George Springer ($3,200) has a modest five-game hitting streak that's seen him homer twice and drive in five.

Oakland's Max Muncy ($2,400) has three homers in his last four and is a reasonable 6-for-21 (.285) since his recall.

Stacks to Consider

Mariners vs. Brandon Pfaadt (Diamondbacks): Cal Raleigh ($4,300), J.P. Crawford ($2,900), Jorge Polanco ($2,900)

Pfaadt has allowed 13 runs across his last three innings, and at least three runs and six hits in five straight starts. Raleigh's price is a bit ridiculous, but it's justified by form and he brings a team-best .424 wOBA, 185 wRC+ and .381 ISO into Tuesday. It's made palatable by stacking the top of the Mariners lineup for sub $3,000 prices. Crawford has a .374 wOBA and 149 wRC+ and Polanco, a .346 wOBA and 130 wRC+. Dominic Canzone ($2,000) can offer further value, though he's not likely hitting high enough in the order to help form a traditional stack.

Rockies vs. Kyle Harrison (Giants): Jordan Beck ($3,500), Hunter Goodman ($3,500), Brenton Doyle ($3,300)

It's not often I'll consider using the Rockies offense, but Tuesday looks like a spot where they can be somewhat competitive in a game that should feature ample scoring. Harrison doesn't have targetable splits, but that's largely because he's not being counted on for bulk innings. Goodman is in solid form with 10 hits and three homers across his last six games, and is an intriguing stand alone play. Doyle and Beck are the team's best options against lefties. Doyle sports a .432 wOBA, 168 wRC+ and .159 ISO, while Beck sits at .366/123/.271.

