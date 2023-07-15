MLB DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Saturday, July 15

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Baseball series.

Saturday is and isn't complicated in terms of the layout of the DFS schedule. There are 12 games starting at 7:05 p.m. EDT or later, but two of those are the second halves of doubleheaders and that means they're out for DFS purposes…or are they? Here's the thing. As of this writing, the second game of the Padres-Rangers is included, yet the Rays-Royals and Cardinals-Nationals have been excluded. The former was rained out while the latter was paused to be picked up Sunday. But we still have 10 matchups left. Here are my lineup recommendations.

Pitching

Spencer Strider, ATL vs. CWS ($54): Strider's 3.44 ERA isn't going to induce the excitement of his 2.67 as a rookie, but his sophomore campaign has produced a 2.84 FIP while striking out over 14 batters per nine innings. The White Sox, meanwhile, are one of a few teams in the sub-.300 OBP club.

Framber Valdez, HOU at LAA ($48): Valdez didn't pitch in the All-Star Game, which left him available to start Saturday. He brings with him a 2.82 FIP and a reputation as perhaps the best pitcher at suppressing home runs. The Angels thrive off long balls, ranking fourth in that category and ninth in offense. However, the Angels are banged up right now. And as a lefty, Valdez could limit Shohei Ohtani's production.

Pablo Lopez, MIN at OAK ($47): Lopez pitched a complete-game shutout with 12 strikeouts in his last outing. You may discount that as that was against the Royals, who site 29th in runs scored and OPS. Fair enough, but the Athletics are…30th in both departments. This is the only better possible matchup for Lopez.

Top Targets

I look at Lance Lynn's 6.03 ERA, and I want to capitalize on that. I then see his last start, where he allowed one hit and struck out 11 over 7.0 innings. And his start a few weeks ago when he struck out 16 Mariners. So I compromised and forwent a stack, yet still went with Matt Olson ($27). His profile is ideal for taking advantage of Lynn's weaknesses. Namely, the fact he's given up 1.92 home runs per nine innings, and Olson has sent 30 deep. And Olson is a lefty, and southpaws have hit a staggering .335 against Lynn.

There's not a batting title in the future for Jack Suwinski ($18), though he's registered a .355 OBP because he walks a lot and a .506 slugging percentage due to his power. He also maintains a .942 OPS versus righties. Alex Cobb has posted a 2.91 ERA, but he is two different pitchers. His home mark since 2021 is a 2.20 with a 5.06 on the road.

Bargain Bats

He's not an iconic Rockies slugger, but Ryan McMahon ($16) is a 20-homer, 20-double type of hitter. And from the last couple seasons, he's posted an .817 OPS versus righties and an .832 at Coors Field. Clarke Schmidt has let lefties go .303 against during his career, and this season has struggled on the road with a 5.18 ERA.

At this salary and in this matchup, why not take a shot on Byron Buxton ($12)? He's struggled in some ways, but also has 15 home runs and eight stolen bases and slugged 28 homers in 92 games last year. Hogan Harris enters with a 6.07 ERA. And not to make too much of one start, but he gave up seven runs in 4.2 innings to the Tigers during his last outing.

Stacks to Consider

Yankees at Rockies (Connor Seabold): Anthony Volpe ($18), Gleyber Torres ($16), Anthony Rizzo ($13),

I figured I might as well start the stacks at Coors Field. The Rockies have a terrible rotation, so they're basically worth targeting every time there's a home series. In his career, Seabold has produced a 7.56 ERA and has allowed 2.16 home runs per nine innings, and that's with this being his first season in Colorado. Lefties have also hit .330 against and righties have gone .308, so you really can't go wrong here. I also looked for some power upside and positional value.

Volpe, a shortstop, brings counting stats and little else. He's recorded 13 homers with 16 steals and boasts the kind of speed to leg out doubles or triples thanks to the expanse of the Colorado outfield. Torres has 13 home runs to go with eight stolen bases while slugging .419 against righties. And as a second baseman, the threshold for quality hitting is lower. Rizzo is the one healthy lefty with any power the Yankees offers and is a must based on Seabold's issues versus southpaws. His power is down this year and especially on the road, but this is Coors and he's accumulated five 30-homer seasons - including last year.

Reds vs. Brewers (Freddy Peralta): Elly De La Cruz ($22), Jake Fraley ($20), Jonathan India ($13)

Peralta's struggles have been part of the Brewers' pitching issues. The righty has had an issue with homers for the first time since 2019. Peralta's 4.70 ERA is built on the fact he's given up 1.57 home runs per nine innings. He also happens to have a 5.82 road ERA.

The excitement around De La Cruz is well known, and well deserved. When you steal 16 bases in your first 31 games, that turns heads. It also helps to post an OPS over 1.000 against righties and at home. Fraley has tallied 11 home runs and 16 steals, and this matchup is on the right side of the platoon for him. He sits against lefties and struggles when he does face them, yet has a .914 OPS against righties. India has racked up 13 homers to go with 12 stolen bases. He's a righty who's consistently performed better against his fellow righties better, including a .772 OPS this season. India's home OPS also sits at .847.

Giants at Pirates (Johan Oviedo): Patrick Bailey ($12), Joc Pederson ($12), Michael Conforto ($10)

Give credit to Oviedo for consistency, though that's just consistent mediocrity with a 4.75 ERA at home and on the road. Lefties have also gone .256 against and righties .258. While Oviedo wasn't allowing many home runs early on, five have left the yard across his last four starts covering 24.2 innings.

Bailey is a switch-hitting catcher with a .290 average and .483 slugging percentage. While he's crushed lefties and merely been decent against righties, he's produced an .896 road OPS and that works well at the position. Pederson is better at home, but the lefty's power will hopefully work on the road having slugged .482 against righties since 2021. Conforto has managed an uneven first season with the Giants, but this is a scenario he can thrive in as the lefty has a .783 OPS against righties and a .901 on the road.

