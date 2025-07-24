With a 2.80 ERA and 0.97 WHIP through 61 innings, Lauer has quietly become one of the most reliable members of the Blue Jays' rotation, far outperforming more recognizable names like Max Scherzer (5.14 ERA) and Kevin Gausman (4.01). Lauer isn't going to blow hitters away with a fastball that hovers around 92 mph, but he's demonstrated improved command over his pitches

We've officially reached the calm before the storm. With the trade deadline approaching, many players are about to begin their final week wearing their current team's uniform. Meanwhile, a lot of us are scrambling to pick up the guys who we think are most likely to benefit from a soon-to-be-shifted fantasy landscape. Unfortunately, I don't have a crystal ball to tell you who will end up where (trust me, I would've started using it a long time ago), but I took a stab here at a couple of names who I think fit that description, alongside the typical batch of players who have simply been stepping up as of late. Enjoy!

This FAAB article is in addition to the AL and NL FAAB articles that run Sunday. Bids are based on a $100 FAAB budget. Throughout the season, this column will have two goals:

This FAAB article is in addition to the AL and NL FAAB articles that run Sunday. Bids are based on a $100 FAAB budget. Throughout the season, this column will have two goals:

1. Identify FAAB targets for fantasy managers in leagues with Thursday FAAB.

2. Offer a preview of FAAB targets ahead of Sunday's columns.

We've officially reached the calm before the storm. With the trade deadline approaching, many players are about to begin their final week wearing their current team's uniform. Meanwhile, a lot of us are scrambling to pick up the guys who we think are most likely to benefit from a soon-to-be-shifted fantasy landscape. Unfortunately, I don't have a crystal ball to tell you who will end up where (trust me, I would've started using it a long time ago), but I took a stab here at a couple of names who I think fit that description, alongside the typical batch of players who have simply been stepping up as of late. Enjoy!

The number in parentheses represents the player's rostership rate in Yahoo leagues.

Starting Pitcher

Eric Lauer, Toronto Blue Jays (34%)

With a 2.80 ERA and 0.97 WHIP through 61 innings, Lauer has quietly become one of the most reliable members of the Blue Jays' rotation, far outperforming more recognizable names like Max Scherzer (5.14 ERA) and Kevin Gausman (4.01). Lauer isn't going to blow hitters away with a fastball that hovers around 92 mph, but he's demonstrated improved command over his pitches this season, which has helped him record a career-high 9.6 K/9. For those who are more interested in a short-term play, know that Lauer is due to face the Tigers on Thursday, who are batting just .188 as a team with a .526 OPS since the All-Star break. FAAB: $4

Dean Kremer, Baltimore Orioles (31%)

Kremer gave up five runs in 4.1 innings immediately after I last wrote about him three weeks ago, but he's bounced back quite well since then. The 29-year-old has given up just one run over 14 innings across his last two starts, and he owns a 2.00 ERA and a 0.97 WHIP across 36 frames over his last six outings. His strikeout rate — although climbing — still leaves a bit to be desired, but it's hard to complain about a pitcher who limits hard contact and hasn't been giving up many runs lately. FAAB: $3

Brandon Walter, Houston Astros (25%)

Speaking of players who were hit by the FAAB Factor jinx three weeks ago, Walter earns a spot back on this list after posting a 1.89 ERA and 0.58 WHIP while striking out 19 batters in 19 innings across his last three appearances. Some unfortunate luck has prevented him from recording a win in that span, and he has a nasty habit of giving up home runs, but the left-hander's ludicrous 52:4 K:BB on the year and his ability to get batters to chase pitches out of the zone make me think that he won't have to endure too many more blowup outings in the future. Now, excuse me while I find a piece of wood somewhere to knock on... FAAB: $2

Patrick Corbin, Texas Rangers (20%)

Corbin ended June with a 4.26 ERA and 1.30 WHIP through 82.1 innings on the year — already a remarkable improvement after finishing four consecutive seasons with an ERA above 5.00. However, the 36-year-old southpaw has been even better through four starts in July, giving up just five runs over 22.1 frames and fanning 22 batters in the process. Now boasting a 3.78 ERA, Corbin will have plenty of momentum on his side when he takes on the Angels in Anaheim next week. FAAB: $1

Relief Pitcher

Kirby Yates, Los Angeles Dodgers (44%)

The ninth-inning job in Los Angeles is up for grabs now that Tanner Scott is set to miss some time with a forearm injury. Both Yates and Alex Vesia are candidates to pick up saves until Scott returns, but because the Dodgers turned to Yates to secure the save after Scott injured himself Monday, I'll give the 38-year-old righty the early edge as manager Dave Roberts' preferred option. FAAB: $1

Catcher

Drake Baldwin, Atlanta Braves (20%)

With Marcell Ozuna now riding the bench and being actively shopped by Atlanta, the team has been able to use both Baldwin and Sean Murphy in the lineup regularly, with one as the designated hitter and the other behind the plate. Baldwin has had a fantastic season that's put him squarely in the conversation for the NL Rookie of the Year Award, and with a .296/.356/.500 slash line through 59 plate appearances in July, it doesn't seem like he'll be slowing down anytime soon. Now that he's expected to be an everyday starter, it would be wise to pick him up while he's still severely under-rostered. FAAB: $10

First Baseman

Miguel Vargas, Chicago White Sox (26%)

The All-Star break seems to have done Vargas some good, as he's gone 7-for-24 (.292) with two home runs, five RBI and nine runs scored in six games since play resumed. Batting cleanup allows him to be in one of the best spots for RBI, and his additional eligibility at third base and in the outfield increases his value as a low-cost pickup. FAAB: $1

Second Baseman

Brice Matthews, Houston Astros (11%)

Matthews didn't have a hit to his name when he made this list last week. Now that he has four hits — three of which are homers — and eight RBI in his MLB career, why not give him another shoutout? He was mostly known for his raw power and speed while in the minors, but unfortunately, the 23-year-old's three-HR-per-seven-game pace isn't something that you can expect from him going forward. You can, however, anticipate him starting regularly at the keystone while Jose Altuve helps out a heavily injured outfield corps. FAAB: $2

Third Baseman

Ryan McMahon, Colorado Rockies (32%)

McMahon has gone 6-for-20 (.300) with a trio of homers, seven RBI and five runs scored through his first six games of the second half. Not only is his bat trending upward, but the 30-year-old has been brought up frequently in tr