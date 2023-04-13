MLB FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week

This article is part of our MLB FAAB Factor series.

Michael Wacha , Padres: Wacha is pitching for his fifth team in as many seasons, but he's picked up back-to-back wins during his first two starts with the Padres. He fell just short of posting a quality start during his team debut but struck out 10 in six scoreless innings during his most recent outing. His average fastball velocity is down 1.5 mph to begin the year, but he's still generated a 14.5 percent swinging-strike rate. The right-hander has been inconsistent throughout his career, and his 4.50 xERA this year suggests he's been somewhat lucky. However, Wacha has been a solid early-season fantasy contributor and is worth adding in leagues where he's still available, at least as a short-term option. FAAB: $12

Two weeks into the regular season, several teams around MLB have continued to outperform expectations, and a few under-the-radar players have helped contribute to those hot starts. Several young players have also performed well recently, including Jarred Kelenic , who is off to a hot start for Seattle after struggling over his first two seasons in the majors. As always, subscribers can use the Discussion section to ask league-specific questions.

This FAAB article is in addition to the AL and NL FAAB articles that run Sunday. Bids are based on a $100 FAAB budget. Throughout the season, this column will have two goals:

1. Identify FAAB targets for fantasy managers in leagues with Thursday FAAB.

2. Offer a preview of FAAB targets ahead of Sunday's columns.

Starting Pitcher

Kris Bubic, Royals: Bubic posted a career-worst 5.58 ERA last year but has turned things around early in 2023, posting a 1.64 ERA, 13:1 K:BB and 0.91 WHIP in 11 innings over his first two starts of the season. The southpaw has been unable to pick up any wins, but it's still an encouraging start for a pitcher who disappointed over the last few seasons. If he struggles at some point, he could be replaced in the rotation by Daniel Lynch once he returns to full health, but Bubic's starting role should be secure as long as he's producing solid results. FAAB: $8

Seth Lugo, Padres: Lugo served as a reliever for the Mets over the last two seasons but has taken on a starting role over his first two appearances with the Padres. The right-hander has performed well, posting a 1.38 ERA and 1.00 WHIP in 13 innings en route to back-to-back wins. His 24.0 percent strikeout rate would be his worst since 2017 over a full season but is still a solid mark. The 33-year-old isn't guaranteed a long-term rotation spot once Joe Musgrove is healthy, but Lugo's recent results make it increasingly likely that he'll maintain a starting job. FAAB: $8

Bailey Falter, Phillies: Falter showed promise with the Phillies last year, his first season operating mainly as a starter in the big leagues. He earned a spot in the Opening Day rotation to begin the 2023 campaign, and he's given up just three runs in 10.1 innings over his first two starts of the year. He hasn't yet issued a walk, but he's been unable to pick up a win due to the Phillies' early-season struggles. The southpaw doesn't have stellar fastball velocity but has logged a 48.6 percent groundball rate. Falter doesn't produce many strikeouts but is a decent option for fantasy managers looking for help with ratios. FAAB: $7

Kyle Gibson, Orioles: Gibson has earned double-digit wins in seven of the last nine seasons, and he's trending toward another solid year in the win column with three consecutive victories to begin the 2023 campaign. The right-hander allowed four runs in five innings during his season debut but has given up just three runs in 13.1 innings over his last two outings. He's had a lackluster 17.1 strikeout rate and 4.34 FIP but is a decent consideration for fantasy managers looking for wins. FAAB: $6

Matt Strahm, Phillies: Strahm pitched in relief during his season debut, but he's started in his last two appearances and has yet to allow a run with a 10:2 K:BB over 10 innings this year. The southpaw operated exclusively out of the bullpen last year, and it's unclear whether he'll maintain a starting role with the Phillies once the team's rotation returns to full health. However, Strahm has generated plenty of swings and misses and warrants fantasy consideration while he's starting. FAAB: $4

Drey Jameson, Diamondbacks: Jameson's first three appearances of the year came as a middle reliever, but he started Wednesday against Milwaukee and struck out four in four scoreless innings. The right-hander has been productive regardless of his role, posting a 1.46 ERA and 1.05 WHIP in 12.1 innings while picking up two wins over his four outings. Jameson may shift back to the bullpen once Zach Davies is healthy, but he's still a solid fantasy option while holding a starting role. FAAB: $3

Brad Keller, Royals: Keller posted a 5.24 ERA over the past two seasons but has produced solid results over his first three starts in 2023. His workload has steadily increased, and he has a 2.12 ERA and 1.12 WHIP in 17 innings overall while picking up wins in his last two outings. The right-hander's 4.06 FIP suggests that his ratios could regress soon, especially considering his 11.6 percent walk rate to begin the year, but Keller has a fairly secure rotation spot and is a decent short-term pickup for those in deeper leagues. FAAB: $3

Relief Pitcher

Andrew Chafin, Diamondbacks: Chafin has operated mainly as a setup man over the last several seasons but appears to be the slight favorite for closing duties early in 2023 due to Scott McGough's struggles. Chafin has converted both of his save chances while also picking up a hold, and he's struck out seven in 5.1 scoreless innings. The 32-year-old has provided late-game stability for a team that has exceeded expectations over the first two weeks of the season, and he should have an opportunity to carve out his fair share of saves this year. FAAB: $8

Jose Quijada, Angels: The Angels have deployed Carlos Estevez in some late-game situations early in the year, but Quijada should be firmly in the mix for save opportunities this season. Over his first five appearances in 2023, he's converted both of his save chances while picking up three holds and striking out four over five scoreless innings. The southpaw has plenty of value in fantasy leagues that score using Saves + Holds, but even in formats that exclusively use saves, Quijada is an appealing pickup. FAAB: $7

Reynaldo Lopez, White Sox: The White Sox recently got some good news with Liam Hendriks finishing his final round of chemotherapy, but it's not yet clear when he'll be able to return to game action. Although the team has struggled early in 2023, Lopez has been deployed for the team's two save opportunities this year. The right-hander hasn't been dominant at limiting runs, as he's posted a 6.35 ERA and 1.59 WHIP in 5.2 innings, but he's allowed just one run in 3.2 innings over his last four appearances. While Hendriks isn't on the 60-day IL and could return before the end of May, Lopez is the favorite for closing duties over the next few weeks. FAAB: $6

Catcher

Elias Diaz, Rockies: Diaz is a perennial sleeper candidate at catcher since he plays his home games at one of the most hitter-friendly parks in baseball, and he's gotten off to a hot start in 2023. The 32-year-old is in the midst of a seven-game hitting streak in which he's posted a 1.395 OPS with two homers, a double, six runs and six RBI. Diaz has been the Rockies' clear primary catcher and is a solid fantasy consideration while swinging a hot bat. FAAB: $4

Jonah Heim, Rangers: Heim went 0-for-9 over his first three games in April but has been much more productive over four matchups since then, going 6-for-16 with two homers, five runs, four RBI and a walk. The 27-year-old was already serving as the Rangers' primary backstop to begin the year but should have even more opportunities to play behind the dish while Mitch Garver is sidelined. Heim hit just .215 over the past two seasons but tallied double-digit homers each year and is already flashing power in 2023. FAAB: $3

First Base

Garrett Cooper, Marlins: Cooper missed Wednesday's game against the Phillies due to upper left leg soreness, but he was productive before his absence, going 8-for-19 with two homers, a double, six RBI, three runs and three walks over his last five games. The 32-year-old has hit in the top third of the Marlins' lineup to begin the year, and as long as his injury doesn't prove to be significant, he's at least a short-term consideration for those in deeper leagues. FAAB: $4

Wilmer Flores, Giants: Flores has been mainly in the short side of a platoon early in the year, but he's still played nine games, slashing .346/.414/.654 with two homers, two doubles, six runs and six RBI. The 31-year-old averaged 16.3 home runs per season over his first three years in San Francisco, and it's been encouraging to see him get off to a hot start in 2023 despite being in the lineup just five times. Even if he continues to struggle to find time in the Giants' starting lineup, Flores has had plenty of playing time off the bench and has been swinging a hot bat. FAAB: $3

Second Base

Edouard Julien, Twins: The Twins are dealing with several early-season injuries, leading them to call up Julien, one of their top prospects. He went 0-for-2 with a walk during his big-league debut Wednesday but has displayed plenty of promise in the minors. He played 114 games at Double-A Wichita last year, hitting .303 with 17 homers, 77 runs, 67 RBI and 19 stolen bases. He's played just nine games at the Triple-A level, so Minnesota could send him back down once the team is healthier. However, if he can carve out relatively consistent playing time, he has the potential to be a well-rounded fantasy contributor. FAAB: $3

Mauricio Dubon, Astros: Dubon is riding an eight-game hitting streak, and he's had multi-hit performances in four of his last five games. Over his last five contests, he's hit .476 with three doubles, six runs and two RBI. The 28-year-old hasn't hit for much power over his first four major-league seasons, as he's failed to top five home runs in any year, hebut 's been solid at reaching base and crossing the plate early in 2023 and has been rewarded with more consistent playing time. FAAB: $3

Third Base

Josh Rojas, Diamondbacks: Rojas has sat against most left-handed pitchers early this season, leading him to alternate starts over the first six games. However, he's since been in the lineup for seven of the Diamondbacks' last eight matchups. The 28-year-old's leadoff role limits his RBI potential, but he's tallied three hits in four of his last seven games. During that time, he's slashed .519/.548/.704 with five doubles, seven runs, six RBI and two stolen bases. Rojas has lackluster power but has the potential to hit for a decent average while also providing fantasy managers with plenty of runs and steals. FAAB: $7

Spencer Steer, Reds: Steer hit .211 over 28 games with the Reds last year but has been an everyday player for the team over the first two weeks of the 2023 campaign. Over 11 games, he's hit .306 with two homers, four doubles, five runs and five RBI. The 25-year-old topped 20 home runs in the minors in each of the past two seasons, and he's displayed decent power in the majors early this year while also providing solid ratios. FAAB: $5

Shortstop

Jon Berti, Marlins: Berti led the National League with 41 steals last year and has had the green light in recent matchups, swiping three bags over the past four games. The 33-year-old is hitting just .231 with a homer, five runs and two RBI to begin the season, but he's been an everyday player for Miami over the last week and a half and has recorded hits in seven of his past nine games. Berti has limited potential in categories outside of stolen bases, but he's a solid consideration for fantasy managers searching for speed. FAAB: $5

Geraldo Perdomo, Diamondbacks: Perdomo hasn't started against any left-handed pitchers so far this year, but he's been in the lineup eight times. After hitting just .195 last season, the 23-year-old has had four multi-hit performances in 2023, slashing .409/.536/.682 with a home run, three doubles, eight runs, eight RBI and a stolen base. Perdomo's ratios from last year and .571 BABIP this season suggest that his results may be unsustainable, but he's an option for fantasy managers looking for a short-term contributor. FAAB: $3

Outfield

Jarred Kelenic, Mariners: I didn't have lofty expectations for Kelenic entering the season after he hit .168 in the majors over the last two years. He struck out six times over his first four games of this season but has turned things around over the last week with a seven-game hitting streak in which he's posted a 1.477 OPS with three home runs, three doubles, five runs, five RBI and a steal. Two of his three home runs came when a strong wind was blowing out to center field at Wrigley Field, but it's still been an encouraging run for the former top prospect. I'm not ready to declare Kelenic as a sure-fire asset for the rest of the season, but he's at least a short-term option with upside in leagues where he's still available. FAAB: $14

Austin Hays, Orioles: Hays' production has been inconsistent early in the year, as he's had three multi-hit outings but has also been hitless in seven games. However, he's experiencing a power surge against Oakland this week, going 6-for-13 with two home runs, two doubles, six runs and three RBI over his last three games. The 27-year-old should maintain plenty of playing time for the Orioles and has the potential to be a decent contributor in counting stats. FAAB: $8

Chas McCormick, Astros: McCormick was on the bench for the Astros' first two games of the year, but he's been in the lineup for 10 of the team's 11 contests since then. He's slashing .275/.370/.500 with two home runs, three doubles, nine RBI, seven runs and four stolen bases. While his recent move to the leadoff spot won't help fantasy managers looking for RBI in the long run, it's nonetheless a boost to his value overall. The 27-year-old has been a well-rounded fantasy contributor early in the year and warrants consideration. FAAB: $7

Brandon Marsh, Phillies: Marsh has filled the strong side of a platoon over the first two weeks of the year, but he's in the midst of a five-game hitting streak in which he's recorded four extra-base hits. Across that span, he's gone 7-for-13 with a home run, a triple, two doubles, five RBI, three runs and a stolen base. The former highly-regarded prospect performed well after being traded to the Phillies last season and has been a solid contributor early in 2023. FAAB: $7

Harold Ramirez, Rays: The Rays are off to a historic start in 2023 with an undefeated record after 12 games, and Ramirez has made his fair share of contributions. He's recorded hits in four of his last six games, going 7-for-19 with three home runs, a double, five runs and four RBI. The 28-year-old totaled just 13 home runs over the past two seasons, so his recent power surge may not be sustainable. However, he hits in the heart of the Rays' order and is a decent option for fantasy managers looking for ratios and run production. FAAB: $5

Franchy Cordero, Yankees: Cordero sat out four of the Yankees' first five games but has been productive recently, blasting four home runs over his last five matchups. During that time, the 28-year-old has gone 5-for-16 with nine RBI and two walks. Cordero's playing time will likely decrease once he cools off at the plate, but he's at least a short-term option in deeper fantasy leagues while swinging a hot bat. FAAB: $3