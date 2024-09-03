Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Bone Spur Causing Kershaw Problems

This article is part of our Fantasy Baseball Injury Report series.

Kershaw has managed the problem for a lengthy amount of time now, and the team remains optimistic he will return before the conclusion of the regular season. However, the setback hurts his remaining fantasy value in leagues that are set to begin the playoffs. It also further thins a Dodgers rotation already without Tyler Glasnow (elbow tendinitis) and Yoshinobu Yamamoto (triceps). Both Glasnow and Yamamoto are currently targeting mid-September returns

Bone spurs, medically known as osteophytes, can develop in areas of high friction between two bones, especially if the cartilage has been worn down, like in individuals with osteoarthritis. An osteophyte can also develop in response to high amounts of stress placed on certain areas of bone. Once present, an osteophyte can irritate the surrounding soft tissue structures, including tendon and nerve. Surgery can be utilized to remove the spur, but they can return if the reason the osteophyte developed in the first place remains untreated.

The Dodgers veteran pitcher is on the injured list with a left foot injury. Kershaw's left big toe is inflamed due to a bone spur in the area, leaving him in a walking boot. The spur has apparently been there for several years now and is normally manageable with routine care and treatment. However, the injury is currently causing substantial swelling and discomfort, preventing Kershaw from successfully driving off the mound. He will undergo more extensive treatment options, perhaps a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection, and miss at least the next two weeks.

Clayton Kershaw

Kyle Tucker

Houston general manager Dana Brown confirmed what has long been speculated here that Tucker's shin injury was actually, "some type of small fracture." The confirmation does little to make up for the time lost, but it does provide a degree of clarity to the situation. Tucker has not played since June 3 but is slated to return at some point this week. The three-month absence should end without a rehab assignment and comes just in time for the fantasy postseason. However, the Astros may manage his workload over the next seven to 10 days, and it wouldn't be shocking to see Tucker get a scheduled day or two off.

Check Swings

Bo Bichette: The Blue Jays remain tight-lipped about Bichette's status, though he was seen fielding grounders in Boston last week. Bichette has been out due to a strained right calf, and, although he does appear to be progressing in recovery, he remains without a return date. It is not surprising to see Toronto handle his return cautiously given his injury history, but the decision has left those invested in Bichette in a tough spot. Those playing in non-keeper leagues may want to consider other options for the remainder of the season.

Alex Bregman: The Astros third baseman has not started in four straight games due to swelling in his elbow. The team does not believe the injury will require an IL stint and have reported improvement in the swelling. However, like previously discussed with Kershaw's bone spur, treatment can help, but the swelling will persist if the root of the problem remains unchecked. There's little reason to panic at this point, but Bregman needs to return and stay symptom-free to preserve his fantasy value.

Jacob deGrom: The Rangers opted to not activate deGrom this week, instead lining him up for one final rehab start with Double-A Frisco. The former Cy Young award winner continues to work his way back from last year's Tommy John surgery and should log at least one big league start before the end of the year. He could be worth a speculative add, but his performance will have a bigger impact on his stock for next year's drafts.

Hunter Greene: The Reds right-hander has begun a throwing program as he attempts to return from right elbow inflammation. The news is encouraging, but the situation remains one to monitor. Greene has a history of elbow problems, including Tommy John surgery in 2019, and it may not be worth the risk of him logging a few additional starts for a team all but out of the playoff picture.

Nick Lodolo: The same goes for Lodolo who is out with a sprained left middle finger. The injury is unique and has been an ongoing problem for the Reds pitcher for a large portion of the year. Finger issues often sound minimal but can be very limiting. Injuries here can impact a player's grip on the ball and negatively impact control and velocity. Furthermore, any alteration made to a pitcher's normal mechanics can increase the risk of injury to a more serious joint like the elbow or shoulder. The injured digit has been immobilized in a splint and will remain so until September 9. Though the team has not officially ruled him out for the season, reports seem to suggest the injury isn't going to clear up quickly. He is likely bound for the waiver wire in one-year formats, though his keeper value should remain unchanged.

Michael Lorenzen: The Royals placed Lorenzen on the 15-day IL after he strained his left hamstring covering first base. He has undergone an MRI, though the results of the medical testing have not been revealed. Lorenzen would have an outside chance of a late-season return if the strain is a low-grade injury, with anything more moderate likely ending his year. Watch Lorenzen's activity level in the week ahead to get a better gauge of his long-term availability.

Ketel Marte: Marte continues to move smoothly through rehab and could be activated this week during Arizona's current road trip. Marte has been dealing with a high ankle sprain that persisted as he attempted to play through the injury. The decision to place him on the IL appears to have worked, as a return seems imminent.

Christian Walker: The good news in Arizona continues as Walker also is slated to return from injury in the week ahead. Walker has been sidelined since late July after straining a left oblique. Fortunately, oblique strains don't have a significantly high re-injury rate, and Walker should remain a solid fantasy option upon his return to the lineup.