MLB Picks: Free Expert MLB Picks for Saturday, Aug. 26

MLB Best Bets Today: Expert MLB Picks and Props for Saturday, Aug. 26

Season: 89-106-1 -41.19 units

Prior Article: 1-3 -1.15 units

St. Louis Cardinals at Philadelphia Phillies

Zack Wheeler has the highest WAR in baseball for qualified pitchers at 4.9, but there are no significant trends or splits that jump off the page with him or the Phillies. His total outs prop is a trap at 18.5 — you NEVER want to go OVER on 18.5 outs with pitchers because so many get pulled after 6 innings (18 outs).

Wheeler is a -220 favorite against a woeful Cardinals team that is probably going to be missing Nolan Arenado (back). The Cardinals have gone under 4 runs in 7 out of their last 10 games.

MLB Best Bets for Cardinals at Phillies

Cardinals UNDER 3.5 runs for 1 unit (DraftKings -125)

Colorado Rockies at Baltimore Orioles

We needed the Orioles to come back late but they ended up just short, winning 5-4 after being down 4-2 after 5 innings. The oddsmakers have finally given the Orioles respect, installing them as a monster -298 favorite which has moved to -310 in some spots. There is also the dreaded -2.5 run line out there on the Orioles, which is an easy pass for me. If you shop around, you can find an Orioles -1.5 at reasonable odds (-140 to -150).

I would look to dig even further and see where you can find the Orioles at as close to EVEN money if possible. The Orioles team total of 5.5 +105 is just too rich for me on a game with a total in the 8.5 range (this game could easily be 5-3 Orioles).

You can get Orioles -0.5 F3 at -120, but I prefer to just extend to F5 and another run as Chris Flexen could really get bombed second time through the lineup.

The key in this game versus last night is the huge difference in starting pitching. Chris Flexen has a 7.18 ERA on the season and a 7.07 ERA in his last seven starts with 29 strikeouts, 13 walks in 35.2 innings. Kyle Bradish is one of the most underrated pitchers in baseball with a 2.47 ERA in his last seven starts along with 43 strikeouts, 12 walks in 43.2 innings.

MLB Best Bets for Rockies at Orioles

Orioles -1.5 runs F5 for 1 unit (DraftKings -100)

San Diego Padres at Milwaukee Brewers

Freddy Peralta has been on an incredible run, going 5-1 with a 2.38 ERA, 61 strikeouts, and 12 walks in his last seven starts (41.2 innings). The Brewers are also playing good ball as a team, going 7-3 for their last 10 and 13-7 for their last 20. They have also taken four out of five from the Padres on the season.

The Padres have never been able to get it going this season and Pedro Avila is out of his element here.

MLB Best Bets Padres at Brewers

Freddy Peralta OVER 7.5 strikeouts for 0.5 unit (DraftKings +105)

Brewers -0.5 F5 for 1 unit (DraftKings -110)

MLB Best Bets Recap