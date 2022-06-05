This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Picks Today: MLB Best Bets and Player Props for Sunday, June 5

RotoWire.com's Walter Hand has dug into the best online sportsbooks across the country to identify his MLB bets and MLB player props to target today.

New York Yankees at Detroit Tigers

With the line for this game being Yankees -310, and the Yankees having outscored Detroit 16-0 in the first two games of this series, this is a very attractive price on an in-form Jordan Montgomery, who has logged 6+ innings each of his last three home starts, and has allowed more than 2 earned runs only once over his last nine starts. The Tigers are an awful 6-17 on the road, while their starter Rony Garcia has allowed 8 earned runs over his last two appearances. Get this one early, as the line will probably start moving (it did each of the last two days), and this game has a very early start time of 11:35 am Eastern Time.

MLB Expert Pick for Yankees-Tigers

Jordan Montgomery to record a Win, +145 (DraftKings)

Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay Rays

Lucas Giolito vs. Ryan Yarbrough

Giolito had a rough start at Toronto last time out (allowing 6 earned runs), but that can happen to anyone, and he had been pitching pretty well beforehand, not allowing more than 3 earned runs in any start. This is also a good time to be facing the Rays, as their best hitter Wander Franco is currently on the IL with a quad strain. The White Sox fared well vs. Ryan Yarbrough in their lone matchup last year, getting to him for 10 hits and 7 runs (5 earned) over 6.1 innings. Also be aware the White Sox are 45-23 vs. LHP since 2020, mostly with this same lineup intact. Good value at the pick 'em price.

MLB Expert Pick for White Sox-Rays

White Sox Moneyline (-106, FanDuel)

Houston Astros at Kansas City Royals

Coming off his best start of the season (a complete game 2-hitter at Oakland), and having gone 7+ innings in each of his last four starts (all Astro wins), this is a very good price on Valdez vs. a sub-par Royals team who are currently 9-16 at home and own the worst overall record in baseball at the moment (17-34). With Royals starter Jonathan Heasley giving up runs in a consistent manner, there seems a good chance the Astros can jump out to an early lead and then coast home with their exceptional groundball pitcher on the mound.

MLB Expert Pick for Astros-Royals

Framber Valdez to record a Win, -105 (DraftKings)

Seattle Mariners at Texas Rangers

With the George Kirby having struck out 17 batters over his last two starts (totaling 11 innings), and also having averaged well over a strikeout per inning during spring training and in the minor leagues this year, this is a fair number on the ascendant Kirby vs. a Rangers team that ranks in the middle of the pack as far as team strikeouts. Also note the Rangers allowed 7 strikeouts (over 6 innings) to the similar-skilled Logan Gilbert a couple of nights ago. It appears that Kirby's strikeout prop numbers are beginning to rise (this is the first time he's been listed at 5.5), but they are still quite reasonable. Good pitcher to follow.

MLB Expert Pick for Mariners-Rangers

George Kirby over 5.5 strikeouts, +110 (DraftKings)

St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs

Adam Wainwright vs. Justin Steele

Wainwright is coming off his best start of the season, pitching 7 shutout innings (with 10 strikeouts) vs. the Padres on Tuesday. Also be aware that Wainwright dominated the Cubs in a pair of starts last season, pitching 15 innings while allowing just 8 baserunners and 1 earned run (with 12 strikeouts compared to only one walk). Meanwhile, Cubs starter Justin Steele has allowed 10 earned runs over his last two starts. Good spot for Waino and the Cardinals in this week's featured ESPN Sunday Night Baseball matchup.

MLB Expert Pick for Cardinals-Cubs

Cardinals Moneyline (-130, DraftKings)

RotoWire record:

27-32, -4.70 units