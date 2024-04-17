MLB Points Leagues: Exploiting the Relief Pitcher Market

Some of the SP/RP pitchers that should be universally rostered include Jordan Hicks , Kutter Crawford , Garrett Crochet , and Cole Ragans . Some players who have pitched well this season that are worth considering in leagues with dedicated RP slots and no weekly

This is the most straightforward category we have. In leagues that have dedicated RP slots, starters who also have relief pitcher eligibility can be invaluable. Volume is very likely to be on a starter's side, as is the chance for a win and quality start (if those are rewarded in your league). This category of pitcher loses their effectiveness in leagues that limit the number of starts or innings allowed per week (more likely the former).

There are a few ways to maximize usage of relief pitchers in points leagues, and league settings will play a significant factor in determining which players are worth rostering. We'll take a look at relievers that have potentially untapped fantasy value in three different roles, explore how they can be most effectively deployed in certain leagues, and then identify specific players worth adding.

RP-eligible Players in the Rotation

Some of the SP/RP pitchers that should be universally rostered include Jordan Hicks, Kutter Crawford, Garrett Crochet, and Cole Ragans. Some players who have pitched well this season that are worth considering in leagues with dedicated RP slots and no weekly starts or innings limit include:

Javier Assad (58% rostered CBS, 20% ESPN, 37% Yahoo)

Assad has a skills flaw and some risk in his role, but his start to the season is undeniably positive (4 ER,18:5 K:BB across 16.2 IP). His 28.1 K% appears to be a significant skills improvement from past seasons, but his swinging strike rate (8.6 percent) doesn't back the jump. Don't expect an overwhelming amount of strikeouts. In addition, the Cubs rotation will be in flux in the coming weeks. Jameson Taillon (back) is expected to return this week, while Justin Steele (hamstring) has started to throw again. At the same, It's difficult to see how the team would justify booting Assad from the rotation given his current results, and even if he shifts to a multi-inning relief role, he could keep some fantasy value.

Zack Littell (80% CBS, 18% ESPN, 42% Yahoo)

Littell had an exemplary run as a starter in 2023, maintaining a 3.41 ERA with a 56:5 K:BB in 71.1 innings. Due to injuries in the Rays' rotation, he's gotten another chance to start in 2024 and has turned more of the same in terms of results. Littell is another pitcher without a standout strikeout rate, but he has solid win potential and should work relatively deep into games. Between the last two years, there's enough of a track record to start buying in.

Jose Soriano (8% CBS, one percent ESPN)

Soriano should be nearly universally available and is the deep-league option to consider of this group. He stepped into the rotation with Chase Silseth (elbow) landed on the injured list and immediately piled up six strikeouts in four innings of work. He increased his workload to five innings Tuesday against the Rays. He struggled with control (five walks) in that outing, but has 12 strikeouts across his first nine innings while working as a traditional starter. That strikeout rate and his ability to induce groundballs should help him remain effective enough to roster.

Others to Consider: Martin Perez, Alec Marsh, Ben Brown

Holds

Many points leagues reward holds, so pitchers who work high-leverage innings but without save chances have value. Elite relief arms are under-utilized in points leagues, while traditional closers are often overrated due to the assumption that they carry the same value as they would in roto or category formats. These could also be players to move on and off the roster at a high rate. For example, if a reliever pitches two days in a row, they likely won't pitch for one or more games. Dropping them and using the roster flexibility to pick up another streaming option is a good way to add value to your roster.

Jason Adam (18% CBS, 14% ESPN, 34% Yahoo)

The Rays have settled into more traditional bullpen usage this season with Pete Fairbanks the clear closer. Adam is the primary setup man and is tied for second in the league with six holds. His strikeout rate is way down to start 2024, but his swinging strike rate and velocity both suggest that won't last long.

Aroldis Chapman (33% CBS, 22.5% ESPN, 45% Yahoo)

Chapman had a rough outing Monday night against the Mets, but he's otherwise remained an excellent high-leverage reliever. He already has five holds with a save and has 11 strikeouts in only 5.2 innings of work.

Hunter Harvey (29% CBS, 10% ESPN, 63% Yahoo)

Many playing in roto leagues have been clamoring for Harvey to take over the closer role in Washington, and his numbers certainly suggest he's deserving. In the meantime, he's among the best non-closers in points leagues. In addition to five holds, he also has a prolific 41.7 percent strikeout rate. That's not necessarily sustainable, but he has increased his swinging strike rate early on.

Andrew Kittredge (8% CBS, 6% ESPN,20% Yahoo)

JoJo Romero (7% CBS, 5% ESPN, 13% Yahoo)

St. Louis is a solid bullpen to target, as they've maintained a 3.39 ERA (10th best in the league) and 29.0 K% (second-best in the league). Ryan Helsley is locked in as closer but they offer several arms that have been effective, highlighted by Kittredge and Romero. Kittredge was signed by the team this offseason and already has seven holds. Meanwhile, Romero has six holds and a 36.4 K%. He quietly emerged as a solid pitcher last season but is being trusted in higher-leverage situations for the first time in his career. Entering 2024, he had 10 holds combined across four campaigns compared to six in his first nine appearances in the current season.

Austin Adams (1% CBS, 0% ESPN)

Adams has had moments of effectiveness during his career and has also worked as a setup man at a few points. The Athletics aren't a common place to look for fantasy value this season, but Adams is an under-the-radar gem. He's primarily worked in the seventh inning, with five of his eight appearances coming with the team leading by three runs or fewer. The inconsistent opportunity for holds makes Adams more of a streaming option than a potential season-long play, but he's a good option on light schedule days or as a desperation play late in matchups.

Multi-Inning

The final category of reliever worth targeting in points formats is those used for multi-inning stints. These pitchers shouldn't be rostered all the time but are a way to try to make up ground in the final days of a matchup without burning a start in leagues with a per-week limit. There's also the potential for wins and holds, and finding a pitcher that can work long stints with the lead makes for excellent targets. As a caveat, pay attention closely to the last time a pitcher threw before adding them, as they will likely need a couple of days off before taking the mound again.

Justin Slaten (6% CBS, 3% ESPN)

Josh Winckowski (2% CBS, 1% ESPN)

The Red Sox have a new coaching staff on the pitching side in place this season, and they have employed a relatively unique usage pattern for a handful of the team's relievers. Slaten has worked at least two innings in four of his six appearances, while Winckowski has done the same in four of his seven appearances. Slaten has three holds as well, combining to make him one of the more valuable non-closing relievers widely available.

Kyle Muller (4% CBS, 0% ESPN)

We head back to Oakland in our final long reliever to highlight. Muller hasn't made a start yet this season but has worked no fewer than 2.1 innings in any of his four appearances. He's gotten some good luck (.167 BABIP against) early on, but he's also done a good job of limiting mistakes by not issuing walks (4.2 BB%) and limiting homers (0.7 HR/9). The A's may move him into the rotation at some point this season, which would likely sink his usefulness.