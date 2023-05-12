Yahoo DFS Baseball: Friday Plays and Strategy

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Baseball series.

After a quiet Thursday, baseball bounces back with a full slate Friday. With a bevy of options to sift through, let's dive right in and highlight some pitchers and hitters who could exploit favorable matchups.

Pitchers

Corbin Burnes ($45) allowed five runs over six innings to the Giants in his last outing, but only two of those runs were earned. He is off to a slow start, specifically in the strikeout department, where he has a 19.8 percent strikeout rate. Still, he is a viable option in a matchup against the Royals, who only have a .676 OPS on the road.

Entering his last start against the Guardians, Sonny Gray ($47) had allowed one or no runs in each of his starts this season. That streak ended with him allowing three runs over five innings. He did have six strikeouts in the outing, marking his fourth straight start with at least that many strikeouts. What's most impressive about his performance this season is that he has not allowed a home run over 40 innings. Combine that with his 1.10 WHIP and he's an appealing option for his matchup with the Cubs.

The Athletics have a .760 OPS on the road, but just a .611 OPS at home. That is where they will be when they face Martin Perez ($35), who will start for the Rangers. This is a perfect bounce-back spot for Perez, who gave up seven runs over 3.2 innings to the Angels in his last start. Prior to that, he had allowed three or fewer runs in each of his first six outings.

Top Targets

Yordan Alvarez ($21) is in the midst of an eight-game hitting streak that has seen him go 10-for-30 (.333) with three home runs and two doubles. His wOBA is up to .403 for the season, while his ISO is .274. He has an excellent opportunity to remain hot in a matchup against Michael Kopech ($32), who has a 5.97 ERA and an even worse 7.53 FIP.

Trea Turner ($18) is actually off to a slow start with his .307 wOBA. His strikeout rate has increased to 25.7 percent, which is more than seven percentage points higher his career mark. His hard-hit rate is also down to a career-low 35.1 percent. A series at Coors Field might be just what he needs to break out of his funk. He certainly won't face an overpowering pitcher Friday in Austin Gomber ($25), who has 20.0 percent strikeout rate.

Bargain Bats

Staying with the Coors Field game, C.J. Cron ($13) is appealing. His salary is reduced, likely because he only has a .315 wOBA. However, he does still have six home runs. Since he joined the Rockies in 2021, he has hit 43 of his 63 home runs at home. Pitching for the Phillies will be Taijuan Walker ($28), who has been taken deep eight times over 34.2 innings this year.

Pavin Smith ($11) has worked his way into regular playing time against right-handed pitchers. He is 5-for-11 with three walks over his last four games, raising his OBP to .423 for the season. Lefty John Brebbia is going to serve as an opener for the Giants, but righty Ross Stripling ($29) could follow him in relief. That makes Smith worth considering at his cheap salary.

Stacks to Consider

Cardinals vs. James Paxton ($29), Red Sox: Paul Goldschmidt ($21), Nolan Arenado ($11), Willson Contreras ($16)

It has been over two years since we last saw Paxton appear in the majors. Since the start of the 2020 season, he has pitched a total of just 21.2 innings. The Red Sox have activated him from the IL to make this start after he recorded a 1.40 WHIP over six outings in the minors. This is a stellar spot to roll with a Cardinals stack, with Goldschmidt being a player to build one around. For his career, he has a .436 wOBA against left-handed pitchers.

Rangers vs. Ken Waldichuk ($26), Athletics: Marcus Semien ($26), Adolis Garcia ($23), Josh Jung ($20)

Waldichuk was pushed back a day, giving him additional rest for this start. He is one of many members of the Athletics' pitching staff that is struggling, posting a 7.25 ERA and an even worse 7.67 FIP. His WHIP enters at 1.75, and he has just an 18.1 percent strikeout rate. This is a prime opportunity for the Rangers, who have already scored he second-most runs in baseball. Jung brings a lot of power to the plate, but he also has a 31.5 percent strikeout rate. That might not be a problem for him, given Waldichuk's inability to miss bats.

Orioles vs. Johan Oviedo ($33), Pirates: Adley Rutschman ($16), Ryan Mountcastle ($15), Jorge Mateo ($16)

Oviedo has been hit hard, allowing at least five runs in four of his seven starts. His WHIP checks in at 1.62, thanks to him allowing 45 hits over 37 innings. This is a great spot for the Orioles, who have scored the eighth-most runs in baseball. One of their most improved hitters is Mateo, who has a .358 wOBA. He has cut his strikeout rate to 20.7 percent, which is six percentage points lower than his career mark. His 41.7 percent hard-hit rate is nearly eight percentage points higher than his career mark.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.