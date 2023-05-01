Yahoo DFS Baseball: Monday Plays and Strategy

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Baseball series.

Even with a doubleheader between the Mets and Braves, there will eight games played across baseball Monday. The main evening slate on Yahoo will consist of just six of them. With that in mind, let's highlight some pitchers and hitters to target for your lineups.

Pitchers

After getting hammered by the Reds in his season debut, Drew Smyly ($43) has settled in to allow two or fewer runs in each of his last four starts. One of the keys to his success was that he had just a 0.64 WHIP during that span. He makes for a great option in a matchup against the Nationals, who have scored the fourth-fewest runs in baseball.

Luis Garcia ($40) entered this year with back-to-back campaigns in which he had an ERA below 3.75 and a WHIP below 1.19. However, he was touched up for 12 runs over 14 innings in his first three starts. He has quickly righted the ship, throwing back-to-back games in which he logged at least six innings and didn't allow a run. He faced two difficult lineups, too, in the Blue Jays and Rays. Up next is a Giants team that has struck out the most times in baseball.

The Yankees continue to struggle to score runs as they deal with injuries. Aaron Judge (hip) has not been placed on the IL yet, but it sounds like he could miss at least another couple of games. This could be an opportune time to take a chance on Cal Quantrill ($29), who hasn't exactly been great with a 5.40 ERA and a 1.64 WHIP. However, his FIP is a little better at 4.68, and he has been a bit unlucky with opponents having a .330 BABIP against him.

Top Targets

Yordan Alvarez ($23) recently missed four straight games with a neck injury, but he was ultimately able to avoid a trip to the IL. Since making his return, he is 3-for-6 with a double and two walks. Expect him to be a difficult out for Ross Stripling ($29), who has a 6.89 ERA and 7.70 FIP through 15.2 innings.

The Reds don't exactly have a loaded lineup, posting the 11th-lowest OPS in baseball. Still, they might be worth targeting in a matchup against Blake Snell ($37). While Snell can miss a lot of bats, he can also be wild. This season, his 16.5 percent walk rate has contributed to his 1.87 WHIP. Jonathan India ($16), who has a 13.1 percent walk rate and just a 14.8 percent strikeout rate, could exploit this matchup.

Bargain Bats

Staying with the Reds' matchup with Snell, Tyler Stephenson ($13) and Spencer Steer ($10) could be worth considering at cheaper salaries. Stephenson is still search for his first home run of the season, but his career 9.1 percent walk rate has helped him record a .353 wOBA. Steer has a 9.9 percent walk rate over 53 career games.

Stacks to Consider

Padres vs. Luke Weaver ($25), Reds: Xander Bogaerts ($21), Manny Machado ($16), Juan Soto ($21)

After pitching mostly in relief last year, Weaver's return to being a starter has not gone will. He has logged 11.2 innings over two starts, allowing 10 runs and five home runs. The Padres' lineup hasn't been great to begin the season, but this trio can still go plenty of damage in a favorable matchup. Bogaerts has proven to be a stellar addition, recording a .398 wOBA to go along with his .206 ISO.

Blue Jays vs. Corey Kluber ($27), Red Sox: Bo Bichette ($21), Matt Chapman ($25), Vladimir Guerrero Jr. ($22)

Kluber has been inconsistent for the Red Sox. In his five starts, he allowed just one run two times. However, he gave up at least four runs while pitching no more than five innings in each of the other three. He has been taken deep seven times across 24 innings, while recording only 20 strikeouts. This is a great opportunity to roll with a Blue Jays stack, with Bichette being one of the top players to include in one. He has six home runs to go along with his .374 wOBA.

