Yahoo DFS Baseball: Thursday Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Baseball series.

Thursday will be fairly quiet with only nine games across baseball. Four games have early start times, including a matchup between the Padres and Cubs in which Joe Musgrove will take the mound for San Diego. Another ace is scheduled to appear with Kevin Gausman lined up to start versus the Orioles. The night portion brings the culmination of a noteworthy series between the Yankees and Rays. We don't have a ton of options to ponder for the main evening slate on Yahoo, but here are some players who could still help you walk away with a little extra money in your pocket.

Pitchers

Despite there being limited games to choose from, there is actually no shortage of appealing pitching options. One that immediately stands out is Shohei Ohtani ($46), who will take on the Mariners. After two disappointing starts, he bounced back to hold the Red Sox to one run over seven innings in his last outing. Not only has his 1.12 WHIP helped him to be successful, but he's once again missing plenty of bats, generating a 31.7 percent strikeout rate.

The White Sox did a number on Martin Perez ($46), scoring seven runs (six earned) over five innings in his last start. He allowed 14 total baserunners, but the fact that his WHIP currently sits at 1.10 for the season shows just how hot of a start he's been off to. Look for him to have a bounce back performance versus the Tigers, who have scored the fewest runs in baseball.

Tylor Megill ($38) made his return from a biceps strain last week to allow two runs and record four strikeouts against the Angels across 3.1 innings. He threw 64 pitches, so he could approach 80 in this outing. Given his strikeout upside and a matchup against a Brewers team that has struck out the fifth-most time in baseball, he could still finish with a valuable stat line.

Top Targets

With so few games to choose from, and a bevy of quality pitching options, finding the right hitters might prove to be difficult. When in doubt, it's usually not a bad idea to roll with Mike Trout ($21). He'll take a .330 ISO into his matchup with George Kirby ($38), who has allowed 1.7 HR/9.

The move to the Rangers hasn't been kind to Corey Seager ($15), who is on pace to set a career-low with his .704 OPS. However, he may be starting to break out of his slumber, logging at least one hit in five of his last six games. He also slugged two home runs and a double during that stretch. He could stay hot against Beau Brieske ($26), who has a 6.06 FIP and has allowed 2.3 HR/9.

Bargain Bats

Sticking with the Rangers, Jonah Heim ($11) also has the potential to provide value. The powerful catcher has mashed 17 home runs across his first 126 games in the majors. Even Brad Miller ($14), who has recorded a wOBA of at least .356 versus right-handed pitchers in each of the last three seasons, could be a viable option.

Stacks to Consider

Phillies vs. Patrick Corbin ($27), Nationals: Bryce Harper ($28), Rhys Hoskins ($26), Nick Castellanos ($16)

Home run issues are again cropping up for Corbin, who was taken deep 37 times over 171.2 innings last season. Over his last six starts, he's allowed eight home runs. That's a recipe for disaster when you also factor in his 1.73 WHIP for the season. This has the makings of an excellent matchup for Hoskins, who has a career 145 wRC+ versus left-handed pitchers.

Yankees vs. Jalen Beeks ($25), Rays: Aaron Judge ($27), Anthony Rizzo ($16), DJ LeMahieu ($14)

Drew Rasmussen was originally expected to start this game for the Rays, but he was placed on the IL with a hamstring injury Wednesday. Beeks will start in his place, but he likely won't last long since he hasn't logged more than 2.1 innings in an outing this season. Basically, this will be a bullpen game for the Rays. Stacking a Yankees team that has the highest OPS in baseball could be a wise strategy. They thrive at Yankee Stadium, recording a .786 OPS there, compared to a .733 OPS on the road.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.