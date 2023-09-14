Yahoo DFS Baseball: Thursday Plays and Strategy

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Baseball series.

There are 10 games scheduled to be played across baseball Thursday, but just four of them will make up the main evening slate on Yahoo. With fewer options to choose from than usual, let's highlight some pitchers and hitters worth targeting.

Pitchers

Kevin Gausman ($46) doesn't have an easy matchup against the Rangers. However, he is arguably the best starting pitcher to take the mound for this slate, given his 3.28 ERA and 2.83 FIP. He also has a 31.5 percent strikeout rate, which is more than three percentage points higher than last season. After he limited the Rangers to one run over six innings in a previous meeting this season, he remains a great target for their rematch.

Kenta Maeda ($37) has basically had two bad starts that have done a number on his ERA. He had an outing in April when he gave up 10 runs over three innings against the Yankees, and an outing in August against the Guardians in which he allowed six runs over four innings. However, over his last 14 starts, he has given up three or fewer runs 13 times. He will try to capitalize on a matchup against the White Sox, who have scored the sixth-fewest runs in baseball.

Top Targets

After defeating the Guardians at home Wednesday, the Giants travel to face the Rockies at Coors Field. Starting for the Rockies will be Chase Anderson ($25), who has given up at least five runs in five of his last eight outings. Based on this matchup, both Mike Yastrzemski ($25) and LaMonte Wade Jr. ($15) stand out as great options. Over his last 12 games, Yastrzemski is 14-for-34 (.412) with three home runs and five doubles. Wade enters on a five-game hitting streak in which he is 9-for-18 at the plate.

Bargain Bats

The catcher position can be difficult to fill, especially when we only have four games to choose from. With that in mind, staying with the Giants and rolling with Patrick Bailey ($13) could prove to be a winning strategy. He returned from the 7-day concussion IL on Wednesday and went 1-for-4 with a walk and two runs scored. His 28.1 percent strikeout rate is not great, but his 10.9 percent barrel rate is encouraging.

Stacks to Consider

Blue Jays vs. Nathan Eovaldi ($42), Rangers: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. ($13), George Springer ($18), Bo Bichette ($10)

Eovaldi is still working his way back from an injury. He made it through just 2.1 innings in his last start, throwing 47 pitches along the way. While he should increase his workload in this outing, it's difficult to envision him throwing much more than 60 or 65 pitches. The Rangers have the fifth-highest bullpen ERA in baseball, so the Blue Jays' lineup could be in store for a big night. One of their hottest hitters has been Springer, who is 15-for-46 (.326) with two home runs and two doubles over his last 12 games.

Twins vs. Jose Urena ($25), White Sox: Royce Lewis ($24), Jorge Polanco ($23), Alex Kirilloff ($18)

Urena began the season with the Rockies, but he gave up 22 runs (20 earned) over his first 18.1 innings, prompting his departure from the team. Now a member of a White Sox starting rotation that is just looking for healthy arms to eat innings, he allowed one run over four innings in his first start with the team. However, it came against a lackluster Tigers' lineup. Despite their injury issues, the Twins still have some dangerous hitters who can exploit this matchup. Lewis has provided them with a spark, posting a .219 ISO and a .374 wOBA over his 52 games in the majors.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.