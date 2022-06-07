Yahoo DFS Baseball: Tuesday Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Baseball series.

After a quiet Monday, we have a jam-packed schedule Tuesday. The Rangers and Guardians were rained out of the first game of their series, which will result in them jumping into a doubleheader. There are some established stars set to take the mound, including Justin Verlander and Carlos Rodon. They are also several exciting youngsters that are scheduled to pitch, including Alek Manoah, Edward Cabrera, Kyle Bradish and Tarik Skubal. None of them have foreboding matchups, either, which could lead to some stellar performances. As we wade our way through the options on Yahoo, here are some players to consider for your lineups.

Pitchers

Manoah ($51) has been stellar through 10 starts, posting a 1.98 ERA and a 3.03 FIP. He hasn't allowed more than three runs in any of his outings, and he has a 0.91 WHIP thanks to his 4.0 percent walk rate. Up next is a great matchup against the Royals, who entered Monday with the third-worst OPS in baseball.

Kyle Wright ($42) has been nearly as good as Manoah, registering a 2.41 ERA and a 2.94 FIP. His success can be attributed to him allowing only three home runs over 59.2 innings, while also recording a career-high 27.5 percent strikeout rate. Things are lining up nicely for him to continue his success given that he'll be facing an Athletics team that has scored the second-fewest runs.

Injuries have forced the Cubs to move Keegan Thompson ($38) into their starting rotation. He's logged at least five innings in three of his last four outings, and he didn't give up more than three runs in any of those appearances. A 12.9 percent walk rate contributed to his 1.48 WHIP last season, but he's lowered that number to 7.9 percent, which has helped him produce a 1.08 WHIP. While he doesn't carry the upside that many of the pitchers included in this slate do, his salary is low enough to at least make him worth considering against an Orioles team that has the sixth-lowest OPS.

Top Targets

There may be no hotter hitter in baseball right now than Paul Goldschmidt ($27). Over his last 28 games, he is 45-for-111 (.405) with 10 home runs and 14 doubles. Combine that with his career .431 wOBA versus left-handed pitchers and he's a great option for his matchup against Jeffrey Springs ($39).

Chris Flexen ($27) has not been able to build on his productive 2021 campaign, posting a 4.55 ERA and a 4.84 FIP through his first 10 starts of 2022. One area of concern is that he's allowed 1.5 HR/9. The Astros' lineup has had their ups and downs, but one of their constants has been Yordan Alvarez ($23), who entered Monday with a .329 ISO. Given Flexen's home run issues, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Alvarez go deep in this matchup.

Bargain Bats

It's not often that a player the caliber of Nick Castellanos ($13) has a salary so low. It can be attributed to his slow start with the Phillies that has seen him record a 98 wRC+. Still, he could be worth taking a chance on against the inexperienced Jason Alexander ($25). While he limited the Cubs to three runs (two earned) over seven innings in his debut, it could have been worse considering that he allowed 10 base runners.

The Padres will start Yu Darvish ($40) versus the Mets, and he's off to a respectable start given his 4.03 ERA and 3.47 FIP. The odd thing is, his strikeout rate is only 19.8 percent, which is nearly 10 percentage points lower than his career mark. Jeff McNeil ($12) is already one of the toughest hitters to strike out in baseball, and he entered Monday with a .356 wOBA, so he's another bargain option to consider.

Stacks to Consider

Blue Jays vs. Brad Keller ($26), Royals: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. ($16), Bo Bichette ($19), Santiago Espinal ($14)

Keller has hit a rough patch, allowing at least four runs in three straight starts. He only has a 17.1 percent strikeout rate for his career, which doesn't leave him much margin for error. If he's not at the top of his game against the Blue Jays, things could get ugly for the Royals in a hurry. After a quiet start in the home runs department, Guerrero has now launched one in four of his last six games.

Brewers vs. Ranger Suarez ($34), Phillies: Hunter Renfroe ($18), Keston Hiura ($10), Andrew McCutchen ($9)

Suarez has had command issues during his first season as a full-time starter, recording a 10.2 percent walk rate. His strikeout rate has also been reduced to 19.4 percent, leaving him with a 4.45 FIP and a 1.56 WHIP. The Brewers are a left-handed heavy lineup, but this right-handed trio could still be intriguing. Renfroe (hamstring) is expected to be activated from the IL in time for this game, which would give the Brewers back one of their best power hitters.

Yankees vs. TBD, Twins: Aaron Judge ($26), Gleyber Torres ($13), Isiah Kiner-Falefa ($9)

Bailey Ober (back) was originally lined up to start this game, but he now finds himself on the IL. As of late Monday night, the Twins had yet to officially name a starting pitcher for this series opener. Their rotation is already in shambles because of injuries, so it's not as if they have a bevy of options to choose from. That could end up being their downfall against the Yankees, who enter with a lineup that is finally back at full strength. Judge, who has a .444 wOBA and a .364 ISO, is a top option to build any Yankees' stack around.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.