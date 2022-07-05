Yahoo DFS Baseball: Tuesday Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Baseball series.

With all 30 teams scheduled to play Tuesday, there is no shortage if intriguing story lines. One big newsworthy item is that Max Scherzer is expected to be activated from the IL to start against the Reds. Two other aces expected to start are Sandy Alcantara against the Angels and Logan Gilbert against the Padres. As far as intriguing series go, one of the highlights figures to be the Cardinals taking on the Braves in Atlanta. Also, a key AL East series will continue when the Red Sox host the Rays. As you start to build your lineups for the main slate on Yahoo, here are some players to consider targeting.

Pitchers

Jameson Taillon ($41) has hit a rough patch, recording a 5.68 ERA over his last five starts. Part of the issue has been his 1.74 WHIP during that span, which is a significant increase compared to his mark for the season of 1.15. With that being said, this is a great opportunity for him to bounce back in a matchup against the Pirates, who have the third-worst OPS in baseball.

Luis Garcia ($43) may not be as dominant as some of the other members of the Astros' starting rotation, but he's more than held his own with a 3.54 ERA and a 1.06 WHIP. If there is a negative, it's that he's allowed 1.5 HR/9. That might not be an issue in his matchup against the Royals, though, since they have hit the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball.

When the Guardians needed some length out of Cal Quantrill ($)37 in his last start because of a doubleheader the previous day, he didn't disappoint by holding the Twins to three runs over eight innings. His 14.6 percent strikeout rate is a major downer for fantasy, and severely limits his upside. Still, a matchup against a Tigers team that has scored the fewest runs in baseball makes him an appealing DFS option.

Top Targets

After breaking out with 33 home runs last season, Ryan Mountcastle ($23) has continued to hit for plenty of power this year with 14 home runs and a .496 slugging percentage. His chances of going deep again are favorable against Spencer Howard ($25), who has allowed 2.1 HR/9 for his career.

Another player who has brought plenty of power to the plate this season is Willy Adames ($18), who has 16 home runs across 60 games. He could prove to be a difficult out for Kyle Hendricks ($30), who has followed up the 1.5 HR/9 that he allowed last season by allowing 1.6 HR/9 through 15 starts.

Bargain Bats

It's not often that you can roll with both Trevor Story ($10) and J.D. Martinez ($11) at such cheap salaries. They don't exactly have a great matchup against Jeffrey Springs ($37), who has a 2.25 ERA and a 3.33 FIP. However, Story and Martinez have a .408 wOBA and a .400 wOBA, respectively, versus left-handed hitters for their careers, so they could be worth the risk.

Stacks to Consider

Blue Jays vs. Adrian Martinez ($25), Athletics: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. ($23), Alejandro Kirk ($24), Teoscar Hernandez ($20)

Despite a 5.63 ERA and a 5.63 FIP at Triple-A this season, Martinez received a call to the majors. He handled the struggling Tigers' lineup in his debut, but he was rocked for seven runs over 4.2 innings against the Mariners in his second outing. Things won't get any easier for him against the Blue Jays, who have the second-highest OPS in baseball. One of their best hitters has been Kirk, who enters with a 159 wRC+.

Rangers vs. Austin Voth ($28), Orioles: Marcus Semien ($23), Corey Seager ($16), Kole Calhoun ($15)

The fact that Voth is starting for the Orioles says more about their lack of starting pitching talent than it does Voth's production. He has a 5.53 ERA and a 5.02 FIP for his career, and has provided much of the same this season with a 7.34 ERA and a 4.35 FIP. He's allowed 1.7 HR/9 to go along with a 1.46 WHIP for his career, which is a deadly combination. Of all the Rangers to consider for a stack, Semien stands out. He's rebounded from a slow start to record a .905 OPS over his last 35 games.

White Sox vs. Chris Archer ($36), Twins: Jose Abreu ($19), Luis Robert ($14), Tim Anderson ($14)

The Twins don't ask for much from Archer, who hasn't surpassed more than five innings in a start this season. In fact, he's logged just four innings in three of his last four starts. He's been lucky to build a 3.08 ERA, given his 4.89 FIP. This could be an opportune time to roll with a White Sox stack, with Abreu being a prime option to include in one. Across his last 13 games, he is 22-for-51 (.431) with just an 8.9 percent strikeout rate.

