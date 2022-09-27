Yahoo DFS Baseball: Tuesday Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Baseball series.

After a quiet Monday, baseball roars back with 15 games Tuesday. Two of the top games to watch are the Braves facing the Nationals and the Mets hosting the Marlins. Neither is part of an overly exciting series, but they carry playoff implications with the Braves and Mets battling it out for the lead in the NL East. There are some big-name pitchers expected to take the mound, including Shane Bieber, Zack Wheeler and Robbie Ray. With so many players to consider on Yahoo, let's try to help narrow down the field by highlighting some pitchers and hitters to target.

Pitchers

Carlos Carrasco ($43) has dominated the Marlins this season. He's made four starts against them, allowing only six runs across 25.2 innings. Given that the Marlins have scored the third-fewest runs in baseball, expect Carrasco to continue to have success against them.

Patrick Sandoval ($42) has quietly become a reliable member of the Angels' starting rotation. He's made a career-high 25 starts, recording a 3.01 ERA and a 3.18 WHIP. One of the keys to his success has been allowing only eight home runs across 137.1 innings. Another valuable stat line could be coming against the Athletics, who have the worst OPS in baseball.

Wheeler ($34) made his return from the IL last week to face the Blue Jays in what marked his first start in a month. He was limited to 58 pitches, which he turned into four scoreless innings. He should see his pitch count increase in a favorable against the Cubs, who have scored the eighth-fewest runs in baseball. While he might be capped at 75-80 pitchers, he could still pitch five or six innings and come away with a win.

Top Targets

Shohei Ohtani ($22) is closing out the season on a high note, currently riding an 11-game hitting streak. During that span, he is 14-for-40 (.350) with five doubles, although he hasn't hit a home run. Still, he's a great option for a matchup against James Kaprielian ($29), who has a 4.43 ERA and a 4.94 FIP.

The Rangers are rolling with a bullpen game against the Mariners. Jesus Tinoco ($25) will serve as the opener, with Tyson Miller possibly set to pitch multiple innings behind him. A bullpen game could lead to a big night at the plate for Ty France ($14), who has at least two hits in three of his last four games. He's usually a difficult out, given his 14.7 percent strikeout rate.

Bargain Bats

Staying with the Mariners, Mitch Haniger ($9) is also a viable option. Injuries have put a damper on his season, but he's still one of the most dangerous hitters in their lineup. Despite his numbers being down this season, his 45.4 percent hard-hit rate is on pace to be the second-highest mark of his career.

Alex Call ($11) has put together some impressive stats while playing at Triple-A, including having over a .400 wOBA this season. It earned him a call up to the majors, where he has produced a .340 wOBA. His salary is cheap enough to make him a viable target against lefty Kyle Muller ($25), who is being recalled to make just his third start of the season with the Braves.

Stacks to Consider

Astros vs. Zach Davies ($27), Diamondbacks: Jose Altuve ($24), Yordan Alvarez ($25), Kyle Tucker ($19)

Davies has pitched better than he did last season, but his 4.03 ERA and 4.79 FIP are nothing to write home about. He doesn't miss many bats, generating an 18.2 percent strikeout rate. The Astros already do a great job of making contact, striking out the second-fewest times in baseball. One of the most appealing players for an Astros stack is Tucker, who has 29 home runs and 23 stolen bases to go along with his .350 wOBA.

Braves vs. Paolo Espino ($27), Nationals: Michael Harris II ($22), Dansby Swanson ($16), William Contreras ($16)

Espino has spent time as both a starter and a reliever this season, recording a 4.17 ERA and 4.46 FIP, overall. One of his most concerning stats is that he's allowed 1.6 HR/9. The Braves have hit the second-most home runs in baseball, so this has the makings of a troubling matchup for Espino. Contreras, who has a career high .236 ISO, is a great option for the catcher's spot.

Cardinals vs. Adrian Houser ($26), Brewers: Paul Goldschmidt ($14), Nolan Arenado ($17), Lars Nootbaar ($13)

Houser has had problem keeping hitters off base, leaving him with a 1.45 WHIP. His 41.0 percent hard-hit rate allowed is also the highest mark of his career. A tough matchup awaits him against the Cardinals, who have the fifth-highest OPS in baseball. They have been led by Goldschmidt, who has a .267 ISO to go along with his .422 wOBA.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.