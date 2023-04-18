Yahoo DFS Baseball: Tuesday Plays and Strategy

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Baseball series.

Some bad weather Monday leaves a packed slate Tuesday that includes two doubleheaders. There will be 11 games that make up the main slate on Yahoo, so let's get down to business and discuss some pitchers and hitters to target for your lineups.

Pitchers

Clayton Kershaw ($50) has logged exactly six innings in each of his first three starts, allowing two earned runs or fewer in two of them. In his one home start, he allowed one run and recorded nine strikeouts over six innings. For his career, he has a 2.67 FIP and a 0.97 WHIP at home. Despite a less-than-ideal matchup against the Mets, Kershaw is still one of the top pitchers to target.

Although he usually doesn't miss a ton of bats, Marcus Stroman ($45) has 20 strikeouts over 18 innings this season. His WHIP is 1.00 through three starts, which comes on the heels of him having a 1.15 WHIP in both of the last two seasons. He has an ideal matchup against the Athletics, who have scored the fifth-fewest runs in baseball.

Brad Keller ($30) did not perform well last season, recording a 5.09 ERA and a 4.50 FIP while splitting time between the bullpen and starting rotation. He has started each of his three appearances this season, posting a 2.12 ERA and a 3.97 FIP. His biggest improvement has been his 23.2 percent strikeout rate, which is nearly seven percentage points higher than last season. He'll try to continue his improved pitching against the Rangers, who he limited to one run over 6.2 innings in his last start. Their lineup is also compromised right now with Corey Seager (hamstring) on the IL.

Top Targets

Jose Urena ($25) has recorded a WHIP of at least 1.48 in each of the last four seasons. Through his first three starts this year, he has a bloated 2.50 WHIP and has allowed five home runs across 10 innings. This is a great matchup to roll with Bryan Reynolds ($24), who is the Pirates most dangerous hitter with his .279 ISO and .386 wOBA.

Josiah Gray ($26) has shown some improvement, allowing three combined runs over his last two starts. However, he has still been taken deep four times across 16.2 innings. Last season, he allowed 38 home runs over 148.2 innings. His propensity for giving up long balls could be his downfall against Ryan Mountcastle ($19), who already has hit six home runs this season.

Bargain Bats

Anthony Volpe ($13) is only batting .191, but his 14.5 percent walk rate has left him with a .309 OBP. When he gets on base, he is always a threat to steal. He has already swiped seven bags this season. He has a favorable opportunity to find his way on base a time or two against Jose Suarez ($29), who has a 2.28 WHIP over his first two starts and a 1.42 WHIP for his career.

Whenever a left-handed pitcher is on the mound, Evan Longoria ($13) is a viable option. That will be the case against the Cardinals, who will start Jordan Montgomery ($39). Longoria had a .344 wOBA against lefties last season, compared to a .319 wOBA against righties. For his career, he has a .364 wOBA versus southpaws.

Stacks to Consider

Angels vs. Clarke Schmidt ($27), Yankees: Shohei Ohtani ($21), Mike Trout ($21), Gio Urshela ($15)

Once the Yankees' starting rotation gets healthy, Schmidt might find himself ticketed for the bullpen. He has not pitched well over his first three starts, recording a 1.97 WHIP and allowing 10 runs over 10.2 innings. He has given up three home runs, which could end up being his downfall against the powerful duo or Ohtani and Trout. Further working in Ohtani's favor is that Schmidt has allowed a .406 wOBA to left-handed hitters in his career.

Twins vs. Chris Sale ($38), Red Sox: Carlos Correa ($15), Byron Buxton ($16), Jose Miranda ($10)

Things are not looking good for Sale, who logged just 48.1 innings over the last three seasons because of injuries. He hasn't pitched more than five innings in any of his three starts this year, posting an 11.25 ERA and a 2.08 WHIP. His FIP is also 7.57. Add in this game being played at hitter-friendly Fenway Park and the Twins could be poised to hang a crooked number.

Rockies vs. Vince Velasquez ($29), Pirates: C.J. Cron ($17), Kris Bryant ($16), Ryan McMahon ($14)

Velasquez surprisingly pitched well in his last start, throwing six shutout innings against the Cardinals. Prior to that, he had given up eight runs across 7.1 innings in his previous two outings. Given his career 4.94 ERA and 4.54 FIP, he's still someone to stack against, especially for a start at Coors Field. Leading the way for the Rockies has been Cron, who has a .413 wOBA at home since joining the Rockies in 2021.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.