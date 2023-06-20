Yahoo DFS Baseball: Tuesday Plays and Strategy

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Baseball series.

All 30 teams will be in action Tuesday, leaving a ton of options to wade through on Yahoo. Let's dig into some pitchers and hitters who could exploit favorable matchups.

Pitchers

Nathan Eovaldi ($52) is having the best season of his career, recording a 2.59 ERA that is supported by a 2.85 FIP. After allowing 1.7 HR/9 last year, he has been taken deep just six times across 93.2 innings. Up next is a favorable matchup against the White Sox, who rank inside the bottom-10 in baseball in both runs scored and OPS.

Aaron Civale ($40) escaped a bad outing against the Padres in which he allowed two runs over 3.2 innings. It could have been much worse, given that he allowed five hits and four walks. On the bright side, he recorded seven strikeouts. This is a much more favorable matchup for him against the Athletics, who have the worst OPS in baseball.

Deploying pitchers against the Rockies when they are on the road has been a viable strategy for most of the season. They have a .790 OPS at Coors Field, but just a .654 OPS on the road. Looking to exploit their struggles will be Ben Lively ($40), who has given up two or fewer runs in four of his six starts. He has also recorded at least eight strikeouts three times.

Top Targets

Mookie Betts ($22) has cranked up his production lately, hitting 24-for-76 (.316) with six home runs and a .395 OBP over his last 18 games. He has a favorable opportunity to remain hot against Reid Detmers ($38), who has a 1.46 WHIP. After posting a .416 wOBA against left-handed pitchers last year, Betts has a .435 wOBA against them this season.

Colin Rea ($35) has helped the Brewers deal with injuries to their starting rotation, but he's not blowing anyone away with his 4.71 ERA and 4.81 FIP. He has managed to limit right-handed hitters to a .291 wOBA, but lefties have a .352 wOBA against him. That makes this a great opportunity to roll with Corbin Carroll ($25), who is having a breakout season with a 160 wRC+.

Bargain Bats

Alek Thomas ($8) struggled at the beginning of the season, which prompted the Diamondbacks to send him down to Triple-A. He did plenty of damage there, batting .348 with a .927 OPS. That earned him a call back up to the majors, and he went 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored Monday. With Rea's struggles against left-handed hitters, Thomas could be worth the risk if he's in the lineup again.

Ryne Nelson ($26) has pitched poorly for the Diamondbacks, posting a 5.30 ERA and a 4.72 FIP. He only has a 14.7 percent strikeout rate and left-handed hitters have a .434 wOBA and a .592 slugging percentage against him. That should at least put the powerful Rowdy Tellez ($12) into the DFS discussion at his cheap salary.

Stacks to Consider

Guardians vs. Luis Medina ($25), Athletics: Jose Ramirez ($22), Josh Naylor ($20), Steven Kwan ($17)

The Guardians have scored the fourth-fewest runs in baseball, so they usually aren't a great team to stack. However, facing Medina should put them on your radar. Medina has been terrible, recording a 7.55 ERA and a 6.07 FIP. His lack of control has contributed to his 1.60 WHIP. Ramirez should be the centerpiece of any Guardians stack, given his .217 ISO and .350 wOBA.

Reds vs. Noah Davis, Rockies: Elly De La Cruz ($22), Spencer Steer ($19), Jonathan India ($19)

The Rockies are calling up Davis, who had a 6.17 ERA and 1.80 WHIP over three outings in April, to start this matchup. He wasn't exactly pitching well at Triple-A, posting a 7.09 FIP and 1.68 WHIP over seven starts. Combine him starting with the Rockies having the seventh-highest bullpen ERA in baseball and the Reds could hang a crooked number. De La Cruz continues to thrive since being called up from the minors, posting six stolen bases and 11 runs scored over 12 games.

Giants vs. Seth Lugo ($28), Padres: Thairo Estrada ($19), Joc Pederson ($17), LaMonte Wade Jr. ($17)

Lugo (calf) is expected to come off the IL to make this start. He's running into a buzzsaw in the Giants, who have averaged 9.0 runs over their last eight games. With their hot streak, they have now scored the eighth-most runs in baseball. Estrada has brought plenty of power to the plate since returning from his wrist injury, slugging three home runs and four doubles across 13 games.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.