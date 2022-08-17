Yahoo DFS Baseball: Wednesday Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Baseball series.

All 30 teams will be in action again Wednesday. There are several games that have early start times, including what could be a game between AL Wild Card hopefuls when the Blue Jays host the Orioles. There is also the potential for a pitcher's duel when Pablo Lopez and the Marlins take on Mike Clevinger and the Padres. For the night portion, two big names will start for their respective teams when Max Scherzer takes on the Braves, and Carlos Rodon pitches against the Diamondbacks. Fourteen-game winner Tony Gonsolin will also start when the Dodgers battle with the Brewers. As you build your lineups for the evening slate, here are some pitchers and hitters to consider.

Pitchers

Cal Quantrill ($38) is coming off of a masterful start against the Blue Jays in which he allowed one hit and recorded seven strikeouts over seven scoreless innings. With that performance, he's allowed two or fewer runs in four of his last six starts. This is a favorable matchup for him to stay hot, considering that the Tigers have scored the fewest runs and hit the fewest home runs in baseball.

The Cardinals have to be thrilled with the addition of Jordan Montgomery ($36), who hasn't allowed a run over his first 11 innings with the team. In his last outing, he even punched out eight Brewers over six innings. Up next is the Rockies, who have just a .648 OPS on the road.

If you want to throw a dart in tournament play, then taking a chance on Cole Ragans ($26) might be an option. After allowing only one unearned run over five innings in his debut against the White Sox, he was hammered by the Astros for five runs over 4.1 innings in his last outing. He was pitching well at Triple-A, recording a 3.32 ERA and 1.07 WHIP over eight starts. The reason to consider him is that he'll be facing the Athletics, who have scored the second-fewest runs in baseball.

Top Targets

Mookie Betts ($21) hit another home run Tuesday, giving him 27 for the season. He is slugging .510 versus right-handed pitchers, and he's been even better with a .604 slugging percentage versus lefties. His power could be a problem for Eric Lauer ($32), who has allowed 1.7 HR/9.

It's been a disappointing season for the Red Sox, but not for Rafael Devers ($16). He's in the midst of the best season of his career, posting a .270 ISO and a .394 wOBA. Pirates' starter Roansy Contreras ($38) has been taken deep nine times over just 50 innings, making the powerful Devers a very appealing option.

Bargain Bats

The acquisition of Tommy Pham ($13) has provided immediate dividends for the Red Sox. Across 13 games with his new squad, he is 16-for-57 (.281) with three home runs and five doubles. Pairing Pham with Devers in your lineup provides significant upside, while also not destroying your budget.

Joc Pederson ($8) is quietly having a very good season with a .245 ISO and a .353 wOBA. For a player with his immense power, his 21.0 percent strikeout rate is also very good. At this cheap salary, he's difficult to resist in a matchup against Zach Davies ($29), who has a pedestrian 4.11 ERA and 4.58 FIP.

Stacks to Consider

Rangers vs. Adam Oller ($25), Athletics: Corey Seager ($24), Marcus Semien ($23), Nathaniel Lowe ($21)

The Athletics are just trying to patch together their starting rotation for the remainder of the season. They continue to roll with Oller, who has a 7.26 ERA and 6.86 FIP over 48.1 innings. His walk rate is 11.8 percent, compared to just a 13.5 percent strikeout rate. Also, he's already been taken deep 12 times. This could be a big night for the Rangers, with the powerful duo of Seager and Semien potentially leading the way.

Cardinals vs. German Marquez ($31), Rockies: Paul Goldschmidt ($25), Nolan Arenado ($22), Nolan Gorman ($16)

Marquez will be making his second straight start versus the Cardinals. He handled them well at Coors Field, allowing two runs over six innings. It's difficult to have much faith in him thriving in their rematch, though, since he has a 1.42 WHIP and has allowed 21 home runs through 127.2 innings. Last season, he gave up 21 home runs over 180 innings. Gorman has been red-hot, hitting 13-for-40 (.325) with four home runs and three doubles over his last 12 games.

Guardians vs. Daniel Norris ($25), Tigers: Jose Ramirez ($18), Oscar Gonzalez ($15), Amed Rosario ($18)

The Tigers have had so many injuries to their starting rotation. They are just trying to cross the finish line of the season at this point, with Eduardo Rodriguez (personal), Tarik Skubal (elbow) and Michael Pineda (triceps) among those currently out. They will turn to Norris, who has made 26 of his 28 appearances this season out of the bullpen. He did start in his last outing, throwing 4.2 scoreless innings versus the White Sox. Still, it's difficult to have much faith in him given his career 1.41 WHIP. This could be an excellent matchup for Rosario, who has a 148 wRC+ versus lefties this season.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.