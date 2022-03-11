NBA Waiver Wire: 11 Players to Consider Adding for Week 22

This article is part of our NBA Waiver Wire series.

We've reached the final stretch of the NBA's regular season. At this stage, most teams have about 15 games remaining. For fantasy leagues that feature playoff rounds, the postseason has probably begun.

At this late stage, fantasy managers should be sure to turn over every rock.

Malik Monk, Los Angeles Lakers (47% rostered)

Across the last five games, Monk is averaging 15.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 2.8 threes, 1.8 steals, and 0.6 blocks in 34.8 minutes. With Anthony Davis (foot) expected to miss another couple weeks, Monk holds no shortage of upside given that he's the third option offensively behind only LeBron James and Russell Westbrook. Add Monk now before it's too late.

Duncan Robinson, Miami Heat (46% rostered)

Robinson has been held scoreless in two of his last eight appearances, and when he's not contributing offensively, he's a non-factor in fantasy. Moreover, his minutes, points per game and three-point shooting numbers (both in terms of makes per game and percentage), have dipped considerably this season compared to the last couple years. So why am I recommending Robinson?

Well, for one, Miami almost always seems to be slightly shorthanded due to injuries. Second, Robinson is still splashing 3.0 trifectas per night. Those in need of threes should add Robinson right away. Coming off a 22-point, six-trey night in Wednesday's loss to the Heat, another good game or two and he'll be gone in most leagues.

Immanuel Quickley, New York Knicks (46% rostered)

Quickley has come on strong since Kemba Walker was shut down for the rest of the season. Over the last eight games, Quickley is averaging 14.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 2.1 threes, and 0.9 steals in 25.1 minutes. Although the Knicks have won three consecutive contests, the team is still several games back for the final play-in spot with only 16 games remaining.

There's optimism that Derrick Rose (ankle) will return at some point before the regular season is over, but it seems unlikely that Rose would supplant Quickley in terms of touches and playing time given that New York may not have much to play for by that point.

Malik Beasley, Minnesota Timberwolves (46% rostered)

Beasley has been incredibly inconsistent this season, in large part due to his inconsistent role. However, over the last five games, he's averaging 20.6 points, 6.2 treys, 3.0 boards, and 1.6 assists across 26.0 minutes. At least while Patrick Beverley (ankle) is sidelined, which may not be for much longer, Beasley boasts considerable upside. Those who believe in feeding the hot hand should look no further than Beasley given that he canned a career-high – and franchise-record – 11 treys in Wednesday's victory over the Thunder.

De'Andre Hunter, Atlanta Hawks (43% rostered)

For Hunter, bad luck in the injury department has been among the biggest hurdles in his becoming a reliable fantasy option. But during his last four appearances, Hunter is averaging 19.0 points, 2.5 boards, 1.8 threes, 1.0 dime, and 1.0 steal in 34.3 minutes. Those in category formats would appreciate a bit more balance. Still, if Hunter is going to continue earning such a sizable share of playing time, he's a quality add in most formats.

Jaden McDaniels, Minnesota Timberwolves (43% rostered)

Over the last 10 games, McDaniels has been a major contributor for Minnesota, averaging 13.0 points (48.0% FG, 34.0% 3PT, 80.0% FT), 4.7 boards, 1.8 treys, 1.3 dimes, 1.0 block, and 0.9 steals in 25.8 minutes. The Timberwolves have been down at least a player or two for most of the last 10 matchups. Still, that's practically par for the course for most teams these days, or so it seems. When (or if) Minnesota is at full strength, McDaniels is likely best reserved for deep leagues, but when his role is demanding enough, he's worthy of consideration in most formats.

Coby White, Chicago Bulls (43% rostered)

White has delivered some duds lately, plus Alex Caruso (wrist) and Lonzo Ball (knee) are getting closer to returning, the former sooner than the latter. All that notwithstanding, folks are abandoning White's bandwagon far too early in my opinion. Despite posting a few particularly poor performances in recent memory, White is still averaging 14.9 points (46.4% FG, 50.8% 3PT, 87.5% FT), 4.2 dimes, 4.1 boards, and 3.1 threes in 30.9 minutes during the last 10 contests.

Trendon Watford, Portland Trail Blazers (17% rostered)

Justise Winslow (Achilles) is reportedly nearing his return. Nevertheless, he has struggled to stay healthy over the last several years, while Watford has been on somewhat of a tear lately. Over the last four games, Watford is averaging 14.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.0 block, and 1.0 three across 30.3 minutes. If Watford keeps earning such substantial playing time, he's worth adding in most leagues—plus Portland has four games on tap for next week.

Aaron Wiggins, Oklahoma City Thunder (7% rostered)

With Luguentz Dort (shoulder) out for the rest of the season, Wiggins is an intriguing add. The 23-year-old rookie poured in a career-high 25 points to go along with nine boards, five dimes, five treys, and one steal in 39 minutes during Wednesday's loss to the Timberwolves, and he also managed a decent line of 11 points, four rebounds, two assists, and two steals in 35 minutes against the Jazz this past Sunday.

Wiggins has earned at least 30 minutes in three straight contests, which suggests he'll be heavily involved down the stretch. Another point in Wiggins' favor is the fact that Oklahoma City has four games next week.

Goga Bitadze, Indiana Pacers (5% rostered)

Small sample size alert! During the last two contests, Bitadze has combined for 35 points, 15 boards, five treys, three dimes, one steal, and one block in just 42 minutes of action. Young Pacer big men Isaiah Jackson and Jalen Smith have been among the hottest waiver wire adds (and with good reason), while the 22-year-old Bitadze's recently stellar play has flown under the radar a bit. When (or if) Myles Turner (foot) returns to the lineup, it's unlikely that all three of Jackson, Smith, and Bitadze will be able to maintain fantasy value. Nevertheless, for the time being it makes sense to invest in Indiana's youthful and talented frontcourt rotation.

Keon Johnson, Portland Trail Blazers (1% rostered)

Extreme Trail Blazers optimists referred to Johnson as the crown jewel of the salary-dumping trade that sent Norman Powell and Robert Covington to the Clippers prior to the deadline. However, only recently has Johnson started to make his presence felt in Portland. Over the last three games, the rookie forward is averaging 14.7 points, 3.7 dimes, 3.3 boards, 2.3 threes, and 1.0 steal in 28.3 minutes. This franchise has every incentive to prioritize the development of Johnson going forward this season, which makes him a player to at least keep an eye on.

Recent recommendations still rostered in less than 50 percent of leagues: Mason Plumlee, Chuma Okeke, Devin Vassell, Isaiah Jackson, Jarred Vanderbilt, Royce O'Neale, Jalen Smith, Alec Burks, Alperen Sengun, Isaiah Roby, De'Anthony Melton, Jonathan Kuminga, Matisse Thybulle, Darius Bazley, Kevin Huerter, James Wiseman, Patrick Beverley, Aleksej Pokusevski, Kevon Looney, Lonnie Walker IV, Isaiah Hartenstein, Markelle Fultz, Donte DiVincenzo, Ish Smith, Goran Dragic, Raul Neto