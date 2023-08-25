Fantasy Basketball Guard Tiers for the 2023-24 Season

This article is part of our Player Rankings series.

Point guard has arguably become the most crucial position in fantasy hoops, and there are plenty of viable players to choose from again this season. There are also several well-rounded shooting guards that can help fantasy teams win a championship. Breaking NBA guards down by tiers will help you manage your draft and determine whether to reach for the last available guard in Tier 3 or settle for a Tier 4 player a round or two later.

Tier 1

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, OKC: The days of worrying about the Thunder resting their superstar while tanking should officially be over after he played in 68 games last season and averaged 31.4 points per game. Gilgeous-Alexander might set the league on fire in his sixth season as he enters his prime at age 25.

Luka Doncic, DAL: Doncic's poor free throw shooting and turnovers are easily forgotten when He is racking up triple-doubles and filling stat sheets. If he can improve at the line and stay healthy, he could be the No. 1 player in fantasy.

Stephen Curry, GSW: The 35-year-old phenom hasn't shown many signs of slowing down and could become more of an offensive threat this season while playing alongside Chris Paul.

Tyrese Haliburton, IND: Haliburton is ranked as the top guard by many prognosticators and is coming off a great season for the Pacers. He should be an incredibly reliable first-round fantasy pick once again.

Damian Lillard, POR: There's still a decent chance that Lillard could end up somewhere besides Portland, but for now, he's listed as the team's starting point guard. He's been one of the league's best over the last five years.

Donovan Mitchell, CLE: Mitchell is coming off the best season of his career and will look to build on it again with the Cavaliers. If he can top last season's 28.3 points and 3.6 triples per game, he could provide first-round value.

LaMelo Ball, CHA: Ball is coming off a brutal ankle injury but will enter the season fully healthy. And the fact that he's just 21 years old and entering his fourth season should mean big things are on the horizon.

Tier 2

Trae Young, ATL: The arrival of Dejounte Murray in Atlanta seemed to create a setback for Young, but he still averaged a career-best 10.2 assists per game. He could resurrect his career trajectory if his shot returns to him this season.

Mikal Bridges, BKN: Simply put, Bridges rarely misses games, takes great pride in his durability and had a breakout season once he landed in Brooklyn last season. Look for him to build on that success this year.

Devin Booker, PHX: Chris Paul is no longer in Phoenix, and Booker could have the ball in his hands more than ever this season. He's a gifted scorer, and the only question remaining is whether he can successfully co-exist with Bradley Beal. We think he can.

Anthony Edwards, MIN: Edwards is just 21 years old, and his star is still rising. Like Doncic, if he can become an 80 percent free throw shooter, the sky's the limit.

James Harden, PHI: Harden is demanding a trade out of Philadelphia, while the 76ers have said they have no intentions of trading him. He still has plenty of gas left in the tank, but he'll be a risky fantasy pick until we find out where he'll play this season.

Kyrie Irving, DAL: Irving has played his way off of more teams than Harden but appears excited to return to the Mavericks. The pairing of Irving and Doncic is somewhat strange, and there's always a risk that Irving will stop playing at any moment. But as long as he's all-in with Dallas, he still has the potential to be a fantasy dynamo.

Darius Garland, CLE: Garland took a bit of a hit with Donovan Mitchell exploding in Cleveland last year but still had a solid season. Garland has all the weapons he needs to succeed with teammates like Mitchell, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen.

Tier 3

Cade Cunningham, DET: Cunningham played just 12 games last season, derailing the hype train for nearly a year. He should be healthy and ready to go this season but still comes with some risk. As long as he's healthy, he should remain unchallenged as the Pistons' starting point guard.

Fred VanVleet, HOU: VanVleet has new teammates in Houston and will compete for the ball with players like Kevin Porter and Jalen Green. However, he's an established point guard who has put up big numbers over the last few seasons and should become a team leader for the Rockets.

Desmond Bane, MEM: With Ja Morant suspended for the first 25 games of the 2023-24 campaign, Bane should go off for the first half of the season. Even when Morant is back, Bane has proven an excellent complement for Morant and the Grizzlies.

De'Aaron Fox, SAC: Fox isn't a great three-point shooter, and his steals have dropped off a bit, but if both those things change, the sky's the limit. Fox was the engine that drove the Kings to one of the most surprising and satisfying seasons in their history last year.

Dejounte Murray, ATL: Murray and Trae Young are in a bit of a power struggle as the leader of the Hawks, and it doesn't help that they should be playing the same position. However, Murray was worthy of a third-round fantasy pick last season and could be even better this year.

Jrue Holiday, MIL: Holiday runs the offense for the talented Bucks and will hope that Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton can stay healthy this season. Either way, he's still a very safe fantasy point guard and should have no problem returning third- or fourth-round value again this season.

Zach LaVine, CHI: LaVine made it through 77 games last season and has few holes in his fantasy game. He'll be teamed with DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic for the third straight season and should have another productive campaign as long as he can stay healthy.

Jamal Murray, DEN: Murray was effective in his return from a torn ACL and should look to take things to another level this year. The injury concern will always linger, but he could sneak into the top 40 this season.

Tier 4

Bradley Beal, PHX: Beal will have to battle with Kevin Durant and Devin Booker for touches this season and has had plenty of injury woes related to his leg throughout the years. However, he'll be looking for a fresh start in Phoenix with his sights set on trying to win a championship. He's not for everyone, but he should have a solid season in the desert.

Anfernee Simons, POR: Simons' value will likely hinge on what happens with Damian Lillard in a potential trade out of Portland. Pairing the two together in fantasy drafts makes a lot of sense, and Simons has been very effective running the Blazers' offense whenever Lillard is in street clothes. Simons' value will see a significant boost if Lillard is traded.

Jordan Poole, WAS: Poole is an electrifying scorer and should be the No. 1 scoring option with his new team. However, his peripheral stats are a bit lacking, and it's possible he could do more harm than good for fantasy teams. But he could also flirt with leading the league in scoring.

Tyler Herro, MIA: Max Strus is gone, and Jimmy Butler could see more nights off than ever this season. Herro didn't take the jump we were looking for last season but is still young and talented enough to make it happen.

Tyrese Maxey, PHI: Maxey should be a breakout star if James Harden doesn't play for Philadelphia this season and turned many heads over the last two years with a pair of breakout campaigns. If Harden doesn't play for the 76ers this season, Maxey's value gets a boost. However, his lack of steals limits his value.

Tier 5

Josh Giddey, OKC: Giddey's improved efficiency and dependability were fun for fantasy managers last season, but with the emergence of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams, as well as the coming debut for Chet Holmgren, Giddey could be a fourth or fifth option, which isn't ideal.

CJ McCollum, NOP: McCollum is reliable and averaged a career-best 5.7 assists last season, but if his teammates (Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson) can stay healthy, his offense could take a hit. However, the chances of Williamson staying healthy don't appear to be very strong.

Devin Vassell, SAN: Vassell is a steals machine and was having a fine season last year until he was shut down after Christmas with an injury. The arrival of Victor Wembanyama in San Antonio throws a bit of a cloud over Vassell's outlook, but he should still be a big part of what the team does either way.

Ja Morant, MEM: Morant is suspended for the first 25 games of the year and should be ready to return with a vengeance. If you think you can wait until January, putting Morant on your IL could pay big dividends in the second half. However, he was only worth an eighth-round fantasy pick last season and is easy to reach on due to his big name.

Tyus Jones, WAS: Jones is on plenty of breakout lists as the starting point guard for the Wizards this season. It wouldn't be surprising to see him return more fantasy value than new teammate Jordan Poole, who is a one-trick pony as a volume shooter for a rebuilding team.

Derrick White, BOS: Marcus Smart is in Memphis, which should clear the way for White to start at point guard for the Celtics this season. He's a good rebounder and finished the season on a high note, leading many to predict big things from White.

Scoot Henderson, POR: Like the rest of his Portland teammates, Henderson's potential fantasy value could hinge on whether or not Damian Lillard stays with the team. Either way, Henderson is the second-most hyped rookie and should at least make a solid dent for the Trail Blazers this season.

Tier 6

Jalen Green, HOU: The arrival of Fred VanVleet throws a big cloud over Green, who was one of last season's biggest fantasy busts. He's too young to give up on, but be sure not to reach for him with VanVleet looking like the new team leader in Houston.

Marcus Smart, MEM: Smart should get plenty of run early with Ja Morant suspended for the first 25 games, and his defensive presence will keep him relevant throughout the season. He's a safe fantasy pick with or without Morant.

Terry Rozier, CHA: A full season of LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges may hurt Rozier and his shaky field-goal shooting can be downright frightening. However, he averaged career highs in points and dimes last season, providing hope that he can keep it going with his team at full strength.

D'Angelo Russell, LAL: Russell will play point guard for a team that starts and ends the offense with LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Russell should be serviceable either way, but don't expect any miracles from the 27-year-old.

Markelle Fultz, ORL: Fultz is finally starting to look like the player the Sixers drafted No. 1 in 2017 but still isn't quite there. He's shown improvement and has become a bit of a feel-good story, but still shouldn't be taken until at least the middle rounds of fantasy drafts, if not later.

Spencer Dinwiddie, BKN: Dinwiddie had a bit of a resurgence in Brooklyn last season, but Mikal Bridges showed up to rain on his parade. Bridges doesn't plan on slowing down this season, but Dinwiddie is a good rebounding guard and should still be able to score the ball while deferring to Bridges again this year.

Chris Paul, GSW: Paul is 38 years old and will not only have to figure out how to play with Stephen Curry, but he could come off the bench for the first time in his career. If you don't like drafting old players, leave Paul for someone else this season. He may struggle to even score 12 points per game this season.

Tier 7

Gary Trent, TOR: Trent is a three-and-D player, and despite taking a bit of a step back last season, should see a boost now that VanVleet is playing in Houston.

Buddy Hield, IND: Hield is a solid three-point shooter and rarely misses games. Bennedict Mathurin could hinder him this season, and the Pacers have one of the most exciting young players in the league in Tyrese Haliburton. Hield is a safe pick after the middle rounds of fantasy drafts.

Austin Reaves, LAL: LeBron James and his Lakers teammates seem to enjoy playing with Reaves, and he averaged 18.3 points, 6.1 assists and 3.3 rebounds in 34.4 minutes per game over his final 10 appearances last season.

Bruce Brown, IND: Brown is a sneaky all-around contributor, and the Pacers are probably planning to give him as many minutes as he can handle this season. How he'll fare without Nikola Jokic on the floor with him remains to be seen, but Brown should be a solid contributor for the Pacers this season.

Malcolm Brogdon, BOS: Brogdon should see plenty of minutes with Marcus Smart in Memphis and could even challenge Derrick White for a starting job. However, he was still worthy of just a 10th-round fantasy value last season, and it's hard to see him being much better than that this year.

Kevin Huerter, SAC: Huerter and the Kings were both sneaky last season, and he finished with eighth-round fantasy value. He's a three-point specialist but is also a decent rebounder for a shooting guard.

Shaedon Sharpe, POR: Sharpe is one of the most athletic players in the league and puts on his own personal dunk contest on most nights. He's fun to root for, and while his fantasy game doesn't add up to make him a must-have player, he could see a big boost if Damian Lillard is traded.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, DEN: Caldwell-Pope is a three-point specialist and has to compete with Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon and Michael Porter for touches. That's not exactly a formula for fantasy success.

Russell Westbrook, LAC: Westbrook was worth an 18th-round fantasy pick last season but still racked up counting stats (15.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, 7.5 assists). He should have another productive season for the Clippers, but make sure you can live with his shaky shooting, three-pointers and turnovers before drafting him.

Tier 8

Mike Conley, MIN: Conley will be 36 years old when the season starts and was only worth a ninth-round fantasy pick last year. He's little more than a serviceable backup who will spend most weeks on fantasy benches.

Tre Jones, SAN: Jones appears to be the starting point guard for the Spurs and has plenty of upside while throwing passes to Victor Wembanyama and Keldon Johnson. A healthy Devin Vassell could hurt Jones' fantasy value this season, he's a much better bet to take a flier on than players like Conley and Sexton.

Jaden Ivey, DET: Ivey could take a step back if Cunningham can stay healthy all season, while he also needs to work on his jumper. He's not a must-have fantasy commodity this season.

Immanuel Quickley, NYK: Jalen Brunson rained on the Quickley parade last season, but he still returned ninth-round fantasy value and was nearly named Sixth Man of the Year. Brunson now has a more prominent role in New York, and Quickley will play second fiddle to him for the foreseeable future, but he's carved out a nice role off the bench going forward.

Tier 9

Kevin Porter, HOU: The arrival of Fred VanVleet in Houston, along with the presence of Jalen Green, leaves Porter's fantasy value firmly in doubt going forward. He can play small forward if necessary, but the Rockets also have Tari Eason, Dillon Brooks and Jabari Smith, possibly leaving Porter out of the mix.

Amen Thompson, HOU: The backcourt is crowded in Houston, and Thompson will have to fight with Fred VanVleet, Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, Kevin Porter and others for touches. It's hard to see him having a breakout rookie season unless the Rockets end up throwing in the towel early and letting their young players shine.

Delon Wright, WAS: Bradley Beal is in Phoenix, and Tyus Jones and Jordan Poole are the starting guards for the rebuilding Wizards. Wright is coming off a nice season and could be a serviceable late-round fantasy pick, but expectations should be tempered unless his teammates deal with injury woes.

De'Anthony Melton, PHI: Talk of James Harden not playing another game for Philadelphia bodes well for Melton, who has one of the most fantasy-friendly games in the league. Tyrese Maxey will get most of the attention, but Melton could be a sneaky late-round pick given his ability to rebound, steal and block.

Norman Powell, LAC: The Clippers' sixth man should have plenty of opportunities for success with injury-prone teammates like Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

Collin Sexton, UTA: Sexton returned 20th-round fantasy value last season and really only contributes in the scoring category, which seems to come and go. Let someone else draft him.

Monte Morris, DET: Morris will go from a starter in Washington to a bench player in Detroit, and even when he's gotten big opportunities in Denver and Washington, he hasn't really come through.