Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Week 10 Streaming Options

Beggars can't be choosers. And if you're desperate in fantasy hoops, you can't shy away from a point guard playing 30-plus minutes a night, even if that guy is notorious for missing games.

It's no secret that Toppin's production tends to be sporadic, so he's probably not a long-term solution. However, fantasy managers should ride the hot hand while they can. Toppin is a strong streaming option for Week 10 because he's available in the vast majority of leagues and the Pacers play four games, including a back-to-back set – the starters may be limited for one or both of those games, affording Toppin a couple of extra minutes off the bench.

Toppin has scored in double figures in eight straight games. During that stretch, he averaged 15.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.4 steals and 2.3 made three-pointers per game while shooting 59 percent from the field and 87 percent from the charity stripe. With Isaiah Jackson (Achilles) and James Wiseman (Achilles) out for the season, Toppin has a clear path to 20-plus minutes a night off the bench, especially until Aaron Nesmith (ankle) is cleared to suit up.

With the NBA Cup officially behind us, the schedule is back to normal. Plenty of juicy fantasy producers are still available in more than 50% of Yahoo leagues, but here are six of the most intriguing options.

Obi Toppin, Indiana Pacers (19% rostered)

Ben Simmons, Brooklyn Nets (25% rostered)

Right now, Simmons is healthy and looking at a major workload. He's played 63 minutes over the last two games, totaling 22 points, 15 assists, nine rebounds and two steals. Dennis Schroder is now in Golden State, and the Nets certainly aren't done trading away rotation pieces. Coach Jordi Fernandez said he wants the Nets to play at a faster pace without Schroder, who operated at a very slow rate compared to Simmons' fastbreak style.

Simmons likely isn't going to save your fantasy season single-handedly, but if you need production, he can fill a role on a short-term basis. The Nets have four games in Week 10 but have a back-to-back set. Simmons has yet to play in both halves of a back-to-back set this season.

Malik Beasley, Detroit Pistons (31% rostered)

Over his last 19 appearances (seven starts), Beasley has averaged 19.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 4.4 made three-pointers per game while shooting 47.1 percent from the field. The sharpshooter was a hot waiver wire pickup at the end of November, but he was dropped by a lot of managers after losing his starting spot when Detroit got healthy.

However, with Jaden Ivey (knee) battling a lingering injury, Beasley's fantasy value has skyrocketed again. Over his last five games, Beasley has scored at least 23 points four times and made 27 three-pointers during that stretch. The Pistons have three games in Week 10, and they are all against teams in the bottom half of the league in points and three-pointers allowed per game.

De'Andre Hunter, Atlanta Hawks (39% rostered)

Somehow, Hunter is available in fewer leagues than last week, when he was also a member of his column. Over his last 10 games, the sixth-year forward has averaged 22.1 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 3.5 made three-pointers per game while shooting 50 percent from the field and 85 percent from the free-throw line.

Despite coming off the bench since returning from a lengthy injury absence, Hunter has played at least 25 minutes in 14 straight games, averaging 28.8 minutes a night during that stretch. That would be the fourth-most of the team during that stretch, behind only Jalen Johnson, Trae Young and Dyson Daniels.

Ayo Dosunmu, Chicago Bulls (45% rostered)

It's nice to see Dosunmu's rostership growing, but he's still under the 50% threshold for this column. He's on the verge of being a must-roster player in all formats, averaging 33.5 minutes per game over 12 straight starts. The Bulls dealt with numerous injuries during that stretch, and now Josh Giddey (ankle) is sidelined. Even if Giddey returns to action in Week 10, it'd be shocking if the Bulls significantly reduced Dosunmu's role.

Over that 12-game stretch, Dosunmu has averaged 15.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.9 made three-pointers while shooting 57.3 percent from the field and 73.9 percent from the free-throw line. Dosunmu has been a top-30 player in eight-category leagues over the past month, and the Bulls have three games in Week 10.

Gradey Dick, Toronto Raptors (47% rostered)

Since returning from a five-game absence, Dick has scored at least 15 points in five of six games and at least 22 points three times. During that stretch, he's made 20 three-pointers. The sharpshooter continues to take advantage of the Raptors' numerous injuries this season, and Toronto can't seem to catch a break in that department.

Scottie Barnes (ankle) returned to action against the Nets on Thursday, but Jakob Poeltl (groin), Bruce Brown (knee), RJ Barrett (illness) and Immanuel Quickley (elbow) are all on the injury report now. The Raptors have three games in Week 10, and even if a couple of the aforementioned players get the green light for those contests, Dick should still see close to 30 minutes a game. He's played at least 29 minutes in 20 games this season. During those contests, Dick averaged 19.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 2.8 made three-pointers per game.