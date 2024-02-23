NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 23

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

TOR at ATL: Raptors 8-20 on road; Hawks on two-game slide

CLE at PHI: Cavs 8-2 in last 10 games; 76ers on two-game slide

PHX at HOU: Suns 7-3 in last 10 games; Rockets on two-game slide

WAS at OKC: Wizards on nine-game slide; Thunder on three-game win streak

LAC at MEM: Clippers 16-12 on road; Grizzlies on two-game win streak

MIA at NOP: Heat on two-game win streak; Pelicans have won four in a row

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

Injuries to Monitor

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.

TOR - RJ Barrett (knee): Questionable

Bruce Brown and Ochai Agbaji could get a boost.

ATL - Onyeka Okongwu (toe): OUT

Bruno Fernando is up for more minutes.

CLE - Donovan Mitchell (illness): Questionable

Caris LeVert would have to step up without Mitchell.

PHI - De'Anthony Melton (back): Probable; Nicolas Batum (hamstring): Questionable; Robert Covington (knee), Joel Embiid (knee): OUT

Buddy Hield, Kelly Oubre and Paul Reed continue to see greater responsibility.

PHX - Bradley Beal (hamstring): Questionable; Jusuf Nurkic (ankle): Doubtful

Eric Gordon could be up for a boost without Beal. Drew Eubanks gets additional responsibility if Nurkic is out.

HOU - Tari Eason (leg): OUT

MEM - Jaren Jackson (quadriceps): Probable; Desmond Bane (ankle), Marcus Smart (finger), Scotty Pippen (back): OUT

Jordan Goodwin, John Konchar, Vince Williams and Santi Aldama are expected to handle larger roles.

MIA - Tyler Herro (foot): Questionable; Josh Richardson (shoulder), Terry Rozier (knee): OUT

Duncan Robinson, Jaime Jaques and Caleb Martin are up for a boost.

NOP - Brandon Ingram (illness), Zion Williamson (foot): Questionable; Dyson Daniels (knee): OUT

Trey Murphy and Naji Marshall are likely to see extra minutes.

Elite Players

Guards

Scottie Barnes, Raptors ($8,800) at Hawks

Although playable as a point guard, Barnes will continue to play mostly from the forward or the wing. Regardless of where he plays, he is likely to continue to thrive with a favorable matchup against the Hawks, who give up the league's second-most points per game. Barnes totaled 44.9 DK points in his first game after the All-Star break, and he topped 58 in two of his final three games before the break. Barnes also finished with 42.5 DK points in his last encounter with the Hawks.

Paul George, Clippers ($8,100) at Grizzlies

George faces the second game of a back-to-back, after a relatively quiet outing in his return from the All-Star break. He finished with just 14 points in a home loss on Thursday, but he augmented his stat line with seven rebounds, six assists and a steal, for a total of 34.8 DK points. George has been on a bit of a slow streak dating back to late January, but he has a good chance for better scoring performance against a hobbled opponent.

Forwards/Centers

Jimmy Butler, Heat ($7,700) at Pelicans

Butler missed the final three games heading into the All-Star break and is expected to see his first action in just over two weeks. He averaged 23.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 2.0 steals in his last five appearances, including a high of 60.3 in the most recent outing. He is up for an advantageous matchup against the Pelicans, who face the second game of a back-to-back and could be hindered by injuries.

Kevin Durant, Suns ($9,700) at Rockets

Durant is coming off a modest performance with a total of 34.5 DK points, on 23 points, six rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block, in 40 minutes of action against the Mavericks on Thursday. He is likely to come up with a more fruitful performance against the Rockets, after he racked up 74 DK points in their previous meeting. He should at least pad his stats at the foul line, as the Rockets give up the league's third-most free throws per game.

Chet Holmgren, Thunder ($7,600) Wizards

Holmgren delivered 41.5 DK points on Thursday in the Thunder's return from the break, and he is averaging 14.8 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.9 steals and 3.0 blocks across his last 10 appearances, including two games with more than 50 DK points. He should come up large against the Wizards, who give up the league's third-most points and most rebounds per game.

Expected Chalk

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder ($10,900) vs. Wizards

Gilgeous-Alexander shined with 54.5 DK points on 31 points, four rebounds, eight assists, a steal and two blocks, in his return to action after the All-Star break on Thursday. He continues to dominate the competition, averaging 31.0 points, 5.1 rebounds, 7.2 assists, 1.6 steal and 1.5 blocks across his last 10 appearances, including six games with more than 50 DK points and a high of 66.8. He faces an ideal opportunity to excel against the Wizards, who also face the second game of a back-to-back, and who give up the league's most points per game.

Mid-Range Money

Jordan Goodwin, Grizzlies ($5,100) vs. Clippers

Goodwin got the call to step up at the point for the hobbled Grizzlies, and he topped 22 DK points in back-to-back games going into the break. He faces an advantageous matchup, as the Clippers enter the second game of a back-to-back, and he must continue to do everything he can to stand out and solidify a lasting role in the rotation.

Evan Mobley, Cavaliers ($7,000) at 76ers

Mobley amassed 40.5 DK points on Thursday in a loss against the Magic, as he finished with 14 points, eight rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocks. He is averaging 14.6 points, 10.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.8 blocks over his last five outings, and he faces an excellent chance to stand out against the Sixers, who remain shorthanded in the frontcourt.

Ivica Zubac, Clippers ($5,400) at Grizzlies

Zubac looks to be back in form, after working his way back from injury through the last week and a half of action before the break, as he totaled 32.5 DK points with 13 points, 12 rebounds and a block on Thursday night. He should keep up the strong play, as he is averaging 9.0 points, 12.3 rebounds and 1.0 blocks through three meetings with the Grizzlies this season, including a high of 44 DK points.

Value Picks

Gary Trent, Raptors ($4,300) at Hawks

Trent poured in 25 points in the Raptors' return to action on Thursday, as he shot 9-for-12 from the field, in 31 minutes off the bench. He has now topped 22 DK points in three of his last five outings, and he has a good opportunity to prosper against the Hawks, who give up the league's fourth-most three-pointers per game.

De'Andre Hunter, Hawks ($4,900) vs. Raptors

After an absence that spanned over a month, Hunter looked to be finding his groove again, as he averaged 14.9 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists, over seven games back in action before the break. He enters a favorable matchup against the Raptors, who face the second game of a back-to-back, and who allow opponents to shoot an average of 48.8 percent from the field.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.