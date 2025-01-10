NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 10

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

GSW at IND: Warriors 9-8 on road; Pacers on four-game win streak

MIL at ORL: Bucks on two-game win streak; Magic 13-6 at home

NOP at PHI: Pelicans 2-8 in last 10 games; 76ers 6-10 at home

SAC at BOS: Kings on five-game win streak; Celtics 13-6 at home

OKC at NYK: Thunder 9-1 in last 10 games; Knicks 12-5 at home

WAS at CHI: Wizards on four-game slide; Bulls 7-11 at home

BKN at DEN: Nets on three-game slide; Nuggets 11-7 at home

Injuries to Monitor

GSW - Trayce Jackson-Davis (eye): Questionable; Stephen Curry (knee), Draymond Green (back), Brandin Podziemski (abdomen), Jonathan Kuminga (ankle), Gary Payton (calf), Andrew Wiggins (personal): OUT

IND - Tyrese Haliburton (ankle), Myles Turner (illness): Questionable

ORL - Paolo Banchero (oblique): Questionable; Jalen Suggs (back), Franz Wagner (oblique): OUT

NOP - Dejounte Murray (): Questionable; Brandon Ingram (ankle), Herbert Jones (shoulder), Trey Murphy (ankle): OUT

PHI - Andre Drummond (toe), Joel Embiid (foot), Kyle Lowry (hip), KJ Martin (foot): OUT

SAC - De'Aaron Fox (hip): OUT

OKC - Alex Caruso (hip): OUT

NYK - Miles McBride (hamstring), Karl-Anthony Towns (knee): Questionable

WAS - Jordan Poole (hip), Alexandre Sarr (illness): Questionable; Malcolm Brogdon (foot): OUT

CHI - Ayo Dosunmu (calf), Torrey Craig (leg): OUT

BKN - Cameron Johnson (ankle), D'Angelo Russell (leg), Cam Thomas (hamstring): OUT

DEN - Nikola Jokic (illness): Questionable; Aaron Gordon (calf): Doubtful

Elite Players

Guards

Tyrese Maxey, 76ers ($9,400) vs. Pelicans

Maxey is averaging 26.6 points, 2.6 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 2.2 steals over the last 10 games, including three with more than 50 DK points and a high of 66.0. He must continue to handle a major workload on the offensive end in the absence of Joel Embiid, and he should thrive against the Pelicans, who allow the league's second-highest field-goal percentage to opposing point guards.

Jamal Murray, Nuggets ($7,600) vs. Nets

Murray topped 40 DK points twice while averaging 17.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 2.0 steals over the last five games. He faces a great chance to get his offense rolling against the Nets, who give up the league's third-highest three-point percentage. He may also have to step up his scoring effort if Nikola Jokic remains sidelined.

Forwards/Centers

Zach LaVine, Bulls ($8,100) vs. Wizards

LaVine topped 30 points in each of the last four games while averaging 32.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.0 steals over that span. He has an excellent chance to keep rolling with a matchup against the Wizards, who give up the league's most points and second-most three-pointers per game.

Zion Williamson, Pelicans ($9,000) at 76ers

Williamson shined with 41.5 DK points on 22 points, six rebounds, four assists, three steals and a block in his last outing, which marked his return from an almost two-month absence. After sitting out the most recent game, he is set to get back in action against the 76ers, and he has a great chance to prosper against their significantly shorthanded frontcourt.

Nikola Vucevic, Bulls ($8,500) vs. Wizards

Vucevic is coming off a muted performance with just 10 points, but he is averaging 16.8 points, 11.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists over the last five outings, including three with at least 40 DK points. He faces a fantastic opportunity to get back on track with a matchup against the Wizards, who are giving up the league's most points and second-most free throws per game to opposing centers.

Expected Chalk

Jayson Tatum, Celtics ($10,300) vs. Kings

Tatum continues to deliver top-tier performances night-after-night and is averaging 26.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.6 steals through the last five games, including a high of 64.5 DK points. He should keep rolling with a matchup against the Kings, who allow the league's second-most points per game to opposing power forwards, and who also give up the league's third-most three-pointers per game.

Mid-Range Money

Josh Giddey, Bulls ($7,000) vs. Wizards

Giddey is averaging 12.0 points, 9.3 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.2 steals over six games, including a high of 65.3 DK points since returning from a four-game absence. He faces an excellent opportunity to shine against the Wizards, who give up the league's most points per game to opposing point guards.

Guerschon Yabusele, 76ers ($5,500) vs. Pelicans

Yabusele is coming off his most productive game of the season, as he delivered 21 points, eight rebounds, three assists, a steal and two blocks for a total of 43.5 DK points in a win over the Wizards on Wednesday. He has another chance to step up while his squad remains without two of their most critical frontcourt players. He also has a favorable matchup against the Pelicans, who give up the league's most rebounds per game to opposing power forwards.

Yves Missi, Pelicans ($5,600) at 76ers

Missi was limited to just two points in each of the two most recent outings, but he continues to do a good job on the glass and to rack up the blocks, as he is averaging 7.8 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.4 blocks over the last five games. He faces an ideal platform to get his scoring back on track against the 76ers, who are without two of their best rim protectors.

Value Picks

Andrew Nembhard, Pacers (4,800) vs. Warriors

After reaching 40 DK points in back-to-back appearances, Nembhard is averaging 9.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.2 steals over the last five games, including a high of 32.0 DK points in the most recent outing. He should keep rolling against the Warriors, who give up the league's seventh-most points per game to opposing shooting guards.

Julian Strawther, Nuggets ($3,400) vs. Nets

Strawther has been doing a great job stepping up for his shorthanded squad, averaging 12.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 0.8 steals over the last five games, including three games with more than 25 DK points. He should keep up the strong play against the Nets, who give up the league's sixth-most points per game to opposing small forwards.

