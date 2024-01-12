NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 12 - Main Slate

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview - Main Slate

IND at ATL: Pacers on two-game win streak; Hawks 6-9 at home

HOU at DET: Rockets on two-game slide; Pistons on six-game slide

SAC at PHI: Kings on two-game win streak; Sixers on three-game slide

GSW at CHI: Warriors on two-game slide; Bulls on three-game win streak

ORL at MIA: Magic 8-11 on road; Heat 10-7 at home

POR at MIN: Blazers on two-game slide; Timberwolves 14-2 at home

CHA at SAS: Hornets on three-game slide; Spurs 2-15 at home

LAC at MEM: Clippers 7-3 in last 10 games; Grizzlies on three-game win streak

Injuries to Monitor

IND - Aaron Nesmith (leg), Jalen Smith (back): Questionable; Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring): OUT

T.J. McConnell gets more opportunity in the backcourt. Obi Toppin could get a boost up front.

ATL - Trae Young (shoulder), Clint Capela (Achilles): Probable; De'Andre Hunter (knee): OUT

Saddiq Bey and Jalen Johnson continue to get more playing time.

HOU - Dillon Brooks (oblique), Tari Eason (leg): OUT

Jae'Sean Tate and Jeff Green are in line for more action.

DET - Isaiah Stewart (toe): Probable; Bojan Bogdanovic (calf): Questionable; Cade Cunningham (knee): OUT

Killian Hayes is up for another start in place of Cunningham. Alec Burks could also get a boost.

SAC - Kevin Huerter (ankle): OUT

Malik Monk and Chris Duarte get extra minutes.

PHI - Robert Covington (knee), Joel Embiid (knee): OUT

Paul Reed, Marcus Morris and Kelly Oubre get a boost.

GSW - Draymond Green (coach's decision), Chris Paul (hand), Moses Moody (calf): OUT

Jonathan Kuminga and Trayce Jackson-Davis continue to get a boost in the frontcourt. Brandin Podziemski gets a boost in the absence of Paul.

ORL - Wendell Carter (knee): Questionable; Gary Harris (calf), Jonathan Isaac (hamstring), Franz Wagner (ankle): OUT

Goga Bitadze and Moritz Wagner must step up if Carter remains out. Chuma Okeke, Caleb Houstan and Cole Anthony are also up for increased responsibility.

MIA - Caleb Martin (ankle): Probable; Kyle Lowry (hand), Jimmy Butler (foot), Tyler Herro (shoulder): Doubtful

Nikola Jovic, Haywood Highsmith and Jaime Jaquez are up for a boost.

POR - Jabari Walker (knee), Malcolm Brogdon (rest), Shaedon Sharpe (groin), Deandre Ayton (knee): Doubtful

Duop Reath could continue to handle a major role. Scoot Henderson may also continue to see added playing time.

MIN - Rudy Gobert (hip): Questionable

Naz Reid could be up for more action.

CHA - LaMelo Ball (ankle): Probable; Cody Martin (groin): Questionable; P.J. Washington (foot): Doubtful; Mark Williams (back), Gordon Hayward (calf): OUT

Nick Richards is also up for another start. Bryce McGowens is also in line for more playing time.

SAS - Zach Collins (ankle): OUT

Cedi Osma and Julian Champagnie should see a boost.

MEM - Santi Aldama (knee), Marcus Smart (finger), Derrick Rose (thigh): OUT

John Konchar, Luke Kennard and Ziaire Williams must step up.

Elite Players

Guards

Tyrese Maxey, 76ers ($9,300) vs. Kings

Maxey came up huge with 35 points, eight rebounds, nine assists and four steals, for a total of 67 DK points in the last game, as he rose to the occasion in the absence of Joel Embiid. With Embiid remaining out, Maxey has an opportunity to lead the offense once again. He also faces a favorable matchup against the Kings, who give up the league's fourth-most points per game to opposing point guards.

Paul George, Clippers ($8,200) at Grizzlies

George delivered 55.3 DK points in the last game, as he tallied 29 points, seven rebounds, six assists, two steals and a block in 38 minutes of action. It marked the second time in five games that he topped 50 DK points, while he is averaging 26.6 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.0 steals over that span. George should thrive once again with an advantageous matchup versus the Grizzlies, who give up the league's fifth-highest three-point percentage to opponents.

Forwards/Centers

Kawhi Leonard, Clippers ($8,700) at Grizzlies

Leonard continues to stuff the stat sheet, averaging 22.0 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 2.4 steals and 1.6 blocks over the last five games, including two with more than 50 DK points. He faces a favorable matchup and should pad his stats against the hobbled Grizzlies, who also give up the league's eighth-most turnovers per game.

Karl-Anthony Towns, Timberwolves ($8,200) vs. Trail Blazers

Towns totaled 56.3 DK points in the last game, which marks his highest total since December 16, but he is averaging 24.2 points, 8.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.0 steals over the last five games. He also has a prime opportunity to stand out against the Trail Blazers, who are giving up the league's fifth-most rebounds and third-most points in the paint per game.

Victor Wembanyama, Spurs ($9,100) vs. Hornets

Wembanyama is averaging 21.6 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 3.0 blocks over the last five games, including three with more than 50 DK points and a high of 54. He is up for an excellent opportunity to thrive against the Hornets, who are shorthanded in the frontcourt, and who give up the league's second-most points and second-most rebounds per game to opposing centers.

Expected Chalk

Domantas Sabonis, Kings ($10,200) at 76ers

Sabonis continues to roll, averaging 23.6 points, 14.0 rebounds, 8.7 assists and 0.9 blocks across the last 10 games, including four with more than 60 DK points and a high of 77.5. He faces another great opportunity to prosper against the 76ers, while they are without the services of Joel Embiid.

Mid-Range Money

Jalen Green, Rockets ($6,000) at Pistons

Green totaled 39.5 DK points in the last game and is averaging 16.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists over the last 10 games. He is up for an advantageous matchup against the Pistons, who give up the league's fourth-most points per game, while allowing opponents to shoot an average of 49.6 percent from the field.

DeMar DeRozan, Bulls ($7,100) vs. Warriors

DeRozan is averaging 21.0 points, 4.1 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.3 steals over the last 10 games, including three with more than 40 DK points and a high of 44.8. He should continue to do well against the Warriors, who allow opponents to shoot 47.4 percent from the field and give up the league's fifth-most free throws per game.

Nikola Vucevic, Bulls ($7,300) vs. Warriors

Vucevic topped 40 DK points in his last two outings and is averaging 16.7 points, 10.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists across three games since returning from a five-game absence. He is likely to do well against the Warriors, who remain shorthanded in the frontcourt, and who give up the league's sixth-most points per game to opposing centers.

Value Picks

Markelle Fultz, Magic ($5,000) at Heat

Fultz is only working his way back into action, finishing with 10 DK points in each of his two games since returning from an extended absence. Nonetheless, he has a good chance to continue to build a rhythm, as he could see added playing time for his shorthanded squad, and he also faces an injury-riddled Heat team.

Obi Toppin, Pacers ($4,700) at Hawks

Toppin picked up the start last game and finished with 28.8 DK points in 28 minutes of action. He is averaging 9.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists over the last 10 games, but he faces a great chance to excel against the Hawks, who give up the league's second-most points per game to opposing power forwards. He could also continue to see a boost as his own squad continues to manage injury trouble.

