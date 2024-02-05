NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 5

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

SAC at CLE: Kings on two-game win streak; Cavaliers on five-game win streak

DAL at PHI: Mavericks on two-game slide; 76ers 17-7 at home

LAL at CHA: Lakers on two-game win streak; Hornets on seven-game slide

LAC at ATL: Clippers on three-game win streak; Hawks on four-game win streak

GSW at BKN: Warriors 8-12 on road; Nets 12-13 at home

TOR at NOP: Raptors on two-game slide; Pelicans on two-game win streak

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

Injuries to Monitor

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.

CLE - Jarrett Allen (ankle): Questionable

Dean Wade and Georges Niang could get a boost.

DAL - Luka Doncic (ankle), Maxi Kleber (toe): Questionable; Dereck Lively (nose), Dante Exum (knee): OUT

Tim Hardaway, Jaden Hardy and Josh Green should get a boost in the backcourt. Grant Williams and Dwight Powell must step up in the frontcourt.

PHI - Tobias Harris (illness): Questionable; Nicolas Batum (hamstring), Robert Covington (knee), Joel Embiid (knee), De'Anthony Melton (back): OUT

Kelly Oubre, Danuel House and Paul Reed will likely see more action.

LAL - LeBron James (ankle), Anthony Davis (Achilles): Questionable; Jarred Vanderbilt (foot), Cam Reddish (ankle): OUT

Rui Hachimura, Austin Reaves and Christian Wood are in line to pick up more responsibilities.

CHA - LaMelo Ball (ankle), Cody Martin (knee): Questionable; Gordon Hayward (calf), Mark Williams (back), Kyle Lowry (not injury related): OUT

P.J. Washington, Bryce McGowens and Nick Richards should continue to see more opportunities.

LAC - Ivica Zubac (calf): Questionable

Mason Plumlee and Daniel Theis could get more playing time.

ATL - De'Andre Hunter (knee), Saddiq Bey (ankle): Questionable; Clint Capela (thigh): OUT

Bogdan Bogdanovic could be up for a boost. Onyeka Okongwu is expected to start in place of Capela.

GSW - Dario Saric (illness): Probable; Andrew Wiggins (ankle): Doubtful; Chris Paul (hand): OUT

Brandin Podziemski and Jonathan Kuminga could continue to get more minutes.

BKN - Dennis Smith (foot): Probable; Dorian Finney-Smith (ankle), Ben Simmons (rest): OUT

Royce O'Neale is likely to pick up additional minutes.

TOR - RJ Barrett (rest): OUT

Bruce Brown will likely see extra action.

NOP - Herbert Jones (thigh), Larry Nance (ankle), Zion Williamson (foot): Questionable

Naji Marshall could pick up a major role.

Elite Players

Guards

Stephen Curry, Warriors ($9,400) at Nets

Curry amassed 79.5 DK points in his most recent outing, which marked his third time going over 60 in the last five games. He is likely to keep rolling against the Nets, who give up the league's second-most three-pointers per game to opposing point guards. The Nets also give up the league's fifth-highest three-point percentage to opponents.

Brandon Ingram, Pelicans ($7,700) vs. Raptors

Ingram has averaged 21.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.2 blocks over the last five games, including a high of 49.8 DK points. He has a favorable matchup against the Raptors, who give up the league's third-highest shooting percentage to opposing shooting guards. The Raptors will also be shorthanded at the wing without RJ Barrett.

Forwards/Centers

Kawhi Leonard, Clippers ($8,900) at Hawks

Leonard surpassed 50 DK points in three of the last 10 games, with a high of 63.3, while averaging 24.9 points, 7.6 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.1 blocks over that span. He has an excellent opportunity to prosper against the Hawks, who are shorthanded in the frontcourt, and who allow the league's second-most points per game to opposing power forwards.

Scottie Barnes, Raptors ($8,800) at Pelicans

Barnes must step up for an even greater role leading the offense in the absence of RJ Barrett. Barnes has averaged 19.9 points, 7.0 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.5 blocks across the last 10 games, including a high of 60.5 DK points. He could also have a lighter matchup, as the Pelicans are dealing with a few injuries in the frontcourt.

Domantas Sabonis, Kings ($10,100) at Cavaliers

Sabonis continues to stuff the stat sheet, averaging 19.0 points, 14.4 rebounds and 9.4 assists over the last 10 games, including three games with more than 60 DK points and a high of 68.3. He faces a tough matchup against the Cavaliers' frontcourt, but he could get a break if Jarrett Allen ends up being sidelined. Sabonis also finished with 53.8 DK points in a previous encounter with the Cavs this season.

Expected Chalk

Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers ($9,700) vs. Kings

Mitchell topped 50 DK points in four of the last five games, including two with more than 60, and a high of 72.5. He has another great opportunity to keep filling it up, as he is set to clash with the Kings, who give up the league's second-highest three-point percentage to opponents. He also must bring a boosted effort to help lift his squad that continues to deal with injury trouble.

Mid-Range Money

Austin Reaves, Lakers ($6,800) at Hornets

Reaves is rolling, having topped 40 DK points in each of the last three games and averaging 17.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.0 steals across the last 10 games. He is likely to keep the momentum going against the Hornets, who give up the league's highest field-goal percentage and highest three-point percentage to opponents.

Nic Claxton, Nets ($6,900) vs. Warriors

Claxton turned in 45.8 DK points in the last game and has averaged 12.8 points, 12.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.8 assists over the last 10 outings. He faces a good opportunity to thrive against the Warriors, who give up the league's fourth-most points per game to opposing centers.

Value Picks

Gary Trent, Raptors ($4,800) at Pelicans

Trent has picked up his play lately, averaging 15.2 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists across nine consecutive starts, including two games with more than 35 DK points. He is set for a favorable matchup against the Pelicans, who give up the league's third-most points and second-most three-pointers per game to opposing shooting guards.

Royce O'Neale, Nets ($3,900) vs. Warriors

O'Neale has averaged 6.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists over the last 10 games, including three with more than 20 DK points and a high of 38.3. He has a good chance to make his mark on the stat sheet, as he should pick up added playing time for his shorthanded squad. O'Neale has averaged 7.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists this season in games where he played at least 20 minutes.

Rui Hachimura, Lakers ($4,600) at Hornets

Hachimura delivered 33.5 DK points in Thursday's win over Boston and has averaged 13.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists over the last five outings. He has a great chance to pad his stats against the Hornets, who give up the league's seventh-most points in the paint and sixth-most points per game.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.