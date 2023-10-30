NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, October 30

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

CHI at IND: Pacers on two-game win streak.

BOS at WAS: Celtics on two-game win streak.

BKN at CHA: Nets on two-game slide.

MIN at ATL: Hawks face second half of back-to-back; Timberwolves looking for first road win.

POR at TOR: Trail Blazers off to an 0-3 start and face second game of back-to-back.

GSW at NOP: Pelicans undefeated after two games; Warriors facing second half of back-to-back.

MIA at MIL: Heat on two-game slide; Bucks on second game of back-to-back.

DET at OKC: Pistons on two-game win streak; Thunder face second half of back-to-back.

DAL at MEM: Grizzlies 0-3 to start season.

UTA at DEN: Nuggets, 3-0, face second game of back-to-back.

ORL at LAL: Lakers face undefeated Magic on second half of back-to-back.

Injuries to Monitor

CHI - Zach LaVine (back): Probable

WAS - Daniel Gafford (ankle): Questionable

Mike Muscala could be up for a boost.

BKN - Nic Claxton (ankle), Cameron Johnson (ankle): OUT

Cam Thomas is expected to start. Day'Ron Sharpe should also see added minutes.

MIN - Jaden McDaniels (calf), Shake Milton (foot): Questionable

Kyle Anderson and Jordan McLaughlin are in line to step up.

POR - Anfernee Simons (thumb): OUT

Shaedon Sharpe will continue to start, while Malcolm Brogdon gets more opportunity off the bench.

TOR - O.G. Anunoby (leg): Questionable; Precious Achiuwa (groin): Doubtful

Chris Boucher and Gradey Dick should see more playing time.

GSW - Klay Thompson (knee), Jonathan Kuminga (knee): Questionable; Draymond Green (ankle): Probable

NOP - Jose Alvarado (ankle), Naji Marshall (knee), Trey Murphy (knee): OUT

Dyson Daniels, Kira Lewis and Larry Nance should all see extra action.

MIA - Kevin Love (shoulder): Probable; Josh Richardson (foot): Questionable; Caleb Martin (knee): OUT

Duncan Robinson is up for more responsibility.

MIL - MarJon Beauchamp (illness): OUT

DET - Bojan Bogdanovic (calf), Isaiah Livers (ankle), Monte Morris (quadriceps): OUT

Joe Harris, Ausar Thompson and Alec Burks have more opportunity.

OKC - Kenrich Williams (back), Jaylin Williams (hamstring): OUT

Aleksej Pokusevski should pick up more court time.

DAL - Kyrie Irving (foot): Questionable

MEM - Santi Aldama (ankle), Luke Kennard (concussion): OUT

Derrick Rose, Jake LaRavia and John Konchar are in line for extra minutes.

LAL - Jarred Vanderbilt (heel): OUT

Taurean Prince and Rui Hachimura must continue to step up.

Elite Players

Guards

CJ McCollum, Pelicans ($7,300) vs. Warriors

McCollum has helped the Pelicans get off to a 2-0 start, averaging 18.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 3.0 steals per outing. He should have an extra edge with two days of rest, while the Warriors are facing the second game of a back-to-back. McCollum averaged 18.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists through four meetings with the Warriors last season. Additionally, the Warriors are giving up the league's ninth most points to opposing point guards this season.

Jrue Holiday, Celtics ($6,800) at Wizards

Holiday is off to a modest start with his new squad, averaging 13.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.0 blocks through two games. However, he is coming off an impressive performance in the last game, where he totaled 17 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists in 36 minutes of action. Holiday also faces a favorable matchup against the Wizards, who are having trouble guarding the backcourt this season.

Forwards/Centers

Jaylen Brown, Celtics ($7,800) at Wizards

Brown put up 27 points, six rebounds and two steals in the previous game. He has a good opportunity to keep the momentum going against the Wizards, who are giving up the league's fifth-most points per game to opposing small forwards this season. Brown also averaged 26.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists through three encounters with the Wizards last season.

Pascal Siakam, Raptors ($9,300) vs. Trail Blazers

Siakam has a favorable matchup against the Trail Blazers, who are off to an 0-3 start to the season and are also facing the second night of a back-to-back on the road. The Trail Blazers do not have a lot of size or shot-blocking in the frontcourt, which should give Siakam the opportunity to take control with his interior game. Siakam has yet to top 20 points in three games this season, but he has done a good job contributing across the stat sheet.

Jaren Jackson, Grizzlies ($8,200) vs. Mavericks

Jackson has a size advantage against the Mavericks' frontcourt and should be able to dominate the paint. He is averaging 15.0 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 3.0 blocks per game through three appearances this season and should do well against the Mavs, who have allowed opposing centers to shoot 61.5 percent from the field through their last two games.

Expected Chalk

Luka Doncic, Mavericks ($12,000) at Grizzlies

Although he is going up against former Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart, Doncic has proven he can overcome the challenge, averaging 28.5 points, 7.1 rebounds and 6.4 assists through eight games against Smart in his career. Doncic is also off to a hot start this season, with 49 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists in his last outing, and 33 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists in the Mavs' season opener.

Value Picks

Derrick Rose, Grizzles ($3,500) vs. Mavericks

Rose is off to a solid start to the season, averaging 10.3 points, 2.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists through three games. He will continue to see more significant playing time while Ja Morant (suspension) is out, and he should also pick up added minutes in the absence of Luke Kennard.

Andrew Nembhard, Pacers ($4,500) vs. Bulls

Nembhard logged a double-double with 12 points and 10 assists in his first game of the season. He followed up with a quieter outing in his most recent game, but he continues to show that he can stuff the stat sheet while playing around 20 minutes per game off the bench.

Royce O'Neale, Nets ($4,300) at Hornets

O'Neale turned in a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds in the last game. He used his hustle to make an impact across the board all through last season, where he averaged 8.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 0.9 steals per game, and he is showing more of the same this year as a key contributor off the bench.

Al Horford, Celtics ($4,900) at Wizards

Horford finished without a point in the last game but still stood out as a difference-maker by hauling in 10 rebounds to go with two assists and a block in 25 minutes off the bench. Horford should thrive against a smaller Wizards frontcourt, especially if Daniel Gafford is sidelined.

Onyeka Okongwu, Hawks ($3,800) vs. Timberwolves

The Hawks will likely look to Okongwu a bit more than usual as they go up against the Timberwolves' stacked frontcourt. Okongwu continues to bring great effort to the paint, averaging 9.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.0 steals over three games this season. He also averaged 15.0 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.0 blocks across two meetings with Minnesota in 2022-23.

