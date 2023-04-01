NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 1

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

DAL at MIA: Heat are on a three-game slide.

LAC at NOP: Pelicans are 7-10 in their last 10 games.

Injuries to Monitor

MIA - Bam Adebayo (hip), Kyle Lowry (rest): Questionable

LAC - Eric Gordon (hip), Marcus Morris (COVID-19): Questionable / Paul George (knee): OUT

NOP - Jose Alvarado (leg), Zion Williamson (hamstring): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Russell Westbrook, Clippers ($8,700) at Pelicans

Westbrook is coming off a quiet outing but is averaging 15.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.0 steals through 10 games, with a high of 63 DK points. He must continue to turn up on offense in the absence of Paul George (knee), and he has a chance to pad his stats with a couple of steals, as the Pelicans give up the league's eighth-most turnovers per game.

Kyrie Irving, Mavericks ($9,200) at Heat

Irving is averaging 20.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.4 blocks over five appearances, including four with at least 39 DK points. He will likely get his shot going from long range, as the Heat give up the league's third-most three-pointers per game.

Forwards/Centers

Brandon Ingram, Pelicans ($9,500) vs. Clippers

Ingram is on a roll, averaging 29.6 points, 8.0 rebounds and 8.8 assists across five games, including two with more than 60 DK points. He totaled 59 DK points in the previous meeting with the Clippers and should be up for another solid outing without the defensive presence of Paul George (knee).

Kawhi Leonard, Clippers ($10,000) at Pelicans

Leonard was muted in the last outing but is averaging 24.9 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.9 steals in his prior 10 appearances, including six with more than 44 DK points. He faces a tough matchup against the Pelicans' defense but needs to bring a full effort to help protect the Clippers' playoff hopes, as they sit just two games ahead of ninth place.

Ivica Zubac, Clippers ($5,100) at Pelicans

Zubac continues to provide a strong presence down low, averaging 12.5 points, 9.5 rebounds and 1.0 blocks across 10 games, including three with more than 40 DK points. He should find opportunity to thrive offensively against the Pelicans, who give up the league's third-highest field goal percentage to opposing centers.

Expected Chalk

Luka Doncic, Mavericks ($11,700) at Heat

Doncic is back in rhythm, averaging 30.6 points, 9.2 rebounds and 9.4 assists through five games since returning from a 10-day absence. He should find plenty of room to operate against the Heat's backcourt, as they allow opposing point guards to shoot an average of 38.2 percent from long range.

Value Picks

Josh Richardson, Pelicans ($3,800) vs. Clippers

Richardson was quiet in the previous game but is averaging 8.4 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists over 10 outings, including a high of 37 DK points. He tallied 18.3 DK points in the last encounter with the Clippers and has an excellent chance to step up against their shorthanded backcourt.

Victor Oladipo, Heat ($3,500) vs. Mavericks

Oladipo finished with 17 DK points in the last game and is averaging 8.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists over the last 10 appearances. He has a good chance to build momentum on offense against the Mavs, who allow opponents to shoot an average of 48.5 percent from the field.

Norman Powell, Clippers ($4,600) at Pelicans

Powell is averaging 14.5 points, 1.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 steals over two games since returning from a nearly month-long absence. He generated a total of 28.8 DK points in his last game against the Pelicans and has room to step up on offense in the absence of Paul George (knee).

Caleb Martin, Heat ($3,900) vs. Mavericks

Martin continues to deliver good hustle off the bench, averaging 7.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists over the last five games, including a high of 32 DK points. He finished with seven points, six rebounds, an assist and a block for a total of 17 DK points in the previous meeting with the Mavericks.

Cody Zeller, Heat ($3,100) vs. Mavericks

Zeller is averaging 4.0 points and 6.0 rebounds through two games since returning from a nearly two-week absence. He should continue to work his way back into rhythm and could be up for added playing time if Bam Adebayo (questionable) is sidelined.

