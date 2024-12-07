NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, December 7

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

We have six games available for DFS action in DraftKings' main slate, and gameplay will begin at 7:00 p.m. ET. The site's featured contest is the $15 $200k Fadeaway, with a $50k guarantee at the top.

SLATE OVERVIEW

For the latest spreads and over-unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There, you can also find player props, futures, picks articles and sportsbook bonus codes .

INJURIES

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report . Below are some of the most recent and relevant injuries for Saturday. Keep in mind that this is not a complete list. Use your best judgment when evaluating ongoing injury scenarios elsewhere on the slate.

DEN Jamal Murray (hamstring) - QUESTIONABLE

DEN Aaron Gordon (calf) - PROBABLE

While both players need to be monitored prior to tip-off, Murray and Gordon are on the right side of questionable and have a good chance of playing.

WAS Kyle Kuzma (ribs) - OUT

Marvin Bagley ($4,300) stepped in as Kuzma's primary replacement in the previous game and enjoyed an efficient performance, but his eligibility is limited to center and is a less versatile add than Alex Sarr ($5,600), who can fit in multiple spots.

TOR Jakob Poeltl (illness) - QUESTIONABLE

Poeltl has a chance to return Saturday, and I can't justify a direct pivot here. Revert to the regular starters if you have an interest in Toronto.

NYK Jalen Brunson (back) - QUESTIONABLE

There's a real chance Brunson could miss Saturday's contest. Pivoting to Miles McBride ($4,000) will be the cheap pivot to run with in this spot, although Mikal Bridges ($5,800) would also see a bump in usage.

PHO Kevin Durant (ankle) - OUT

PHO Jusuf Nurkic (thigh) - OUT

Neither injury is new, but the Suns' injury woes bear repeating as we further inspect who is benefitting. Currently, there isn't a lot of movement outside of the usual starters, but Royce O'Neale ($5,400) still works as a budget option.

ELITE PLAYERS

We have three players above the $10k threshold for Saturday's slate, and we're met with a pivotal decision, as all of them have relatively favorable matchups. I think we can eliminate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander because his last showing against the Pelicans was average by his standards, and if we look at production drop-offs by position, Nikola Jokic ($12,100) is the better option over Luka Doncic. I typically try to avoid Jokic if possible due to the exorbitant price tags, but the favorable matchup and triple-double potential could easily match value at this salary.

Among the six selections in the 9k range, Karl-Anthony Towns ($9,200) looks great as a UTIL tandem with Jokic, and while I can envision using Scottie Barnes, RJ Barrett ($8,400) is a little cheaper and is able to replicate Barnes' numbers frequently.

It's important to also consider all Boston elites in a high total and pace spot against Memphis. I wanted to give detailed endorsements for them, but it seems wiser to list the alternatives and give a blanket recommendation for the starting lineup instead.

Also consider: Brandon Ingram, NOP ($8,300) vs. OKC

EXPECTED CHALK AND OTHER TARGETS

Tyler Herro, MIA ($7,700) vs. PHX

Herro can occasionally post an inefficient line, but picking players opposing the Suns amidst their injury woes is a good play, which is why I am high on Herro and Bam Adebayo ($8,200). I mention Adebayo as a secondary option due to our earlier spend-up recommendations at center, but both Herro and Adebayo are poised for success, and they also have the advantage of a rest day at home before tackling Phoenix in their home arena.

CJ McCollum, NOP ($7,100) vs, OKC

The Pelicans did not have CJ McCollum's services when they last played the Thunder, and I like his salary over Dejounte Murray's $8k tag in this scenario. The team should be able to improve on the 18-point loss with most of their original crew back in action, and I'm confident that McCollum's line against Oklahoma City will meet and possibly exceed 5x value.

Josh Hart, NYK ($7,000) vs. DET

We already discussed some options with Brunson's status in doubt, but Hart has the potential to ball out against Detroit regardless of how the starting lineup shakes out. Compared to his recent production, Hart looks like a bargain, especially if he's able to excel in secondary categories. He's coming off a recent triple-double and has hit the double-double threshold six times.

Michael Porter, DEN ($6,900) @ WAS

It's difficult to ignore Porter when you consider his recent streak of production, as he's averaged 20.0 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists over his last 10 games. While a pivot alongside Jokic isn't the best idea, I'm fine with taking him solo at $650 above the DraftKings median. He also has excellent positional eligibility at SF and PF, which works in his favor as a viable candidate.

Tobias Harris, DET ($6,200) @ NYK

Harris beat 5x value with only 25 minutes on the floor the last time he played the Knicks, and although he's had a couple of hiccups recently, his salary is reasonable enough to take the risk. The Knicks will be more vulnerable in the backcourt if Brunson misses, but Harris should still stack up well against New York's assortment of frontcourt options.

VALUE PLAYS

We identified several pivots in the injury section, but we still need some valuable bargain spots below 6k to stay under the salary cap. I've selected my preferred budget players below, with an option for every position.

PG/SG Cason Wallace, OKC ($4,100) @ NOP

SG/SF Christian Braun, DEN ($5,400) @ WAS

SG/SF Luguentz Dort, OKC ($4,600) @ NOP

PF Santi Aldama, MEM ($5,600) @ BOS

C Mason Plumlee, PHX ($4,200) @ MIA

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.