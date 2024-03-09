NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 9

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.
Slate Overview
DAL at DET: Mavs 5-5 in last 10 games; Pistons 2-8 in last 10 games
BKN at CHA: Nets 9-20 on road; Hornets on six-game slide
SAS at GSW: Spurs 3-7 in last 10 games; Warriors 7-3 in last 10 games
BOS at PHX: Celtics on two-game slide; Suns have won two in a row
UTA at DEN: Jazz 2-8 in last 10 games; Nuggets 7-3 in last 10 games
TOR at POR: Raptors on two-game slide; Trail Blazers on three-game slide
Injuries to Monitor
DAL - Luka Doncic (elbow): Questionable; Dereck Lively (personal): OUT
Kyrie Irving may have to carry the bulk of the load on offense. Daniel Gafford is expected to start without Lively.
DET - Quentin Grimes (knee): Doubtful
BKN - Lonnie Walker (illness): Questionable; Cameron Johnson (ankle): OUT
Dorian Finney-Smith and Keita Bates-Diop are up for a boost.
CHA - Bryce McGowens (knee): Questionable; LaMelo Ball (ankle), Mark Williams (back), Seth Curry (ankle), Cody Martin (ankle), Tre Mann (groin): OUT
Vasilije Micic is be up for another start. Davis Bertans and Grant Williams should also see more action.
SAS - Cedi Osman (ankle), Victor Wembanyama (ankle): OUT
Malaki Branham and Zach Collins must step up.
GSW - Trayce Jackson-Davis (ankle): Questionable; Stephen Curry (ankle): OUT
Chris Paul is up for a start in place of Curry. Kevon Looney could also get a boost.
BOS - Jayson Tatum (ankle): Probable; Jaylen Brown (pelvis): Questionable
Sam Hauser is in line for more responsibility.
PHX - Devin Booker (ankle): Questionable; Josh Okogie (abdomen): OUT
Eric Gordon gets a bigger role.
UTA - Lauri Markkanen (quadriceps), Taylor Hendricks (toe): OUT
Brice Sensabaugh and Luka Samanic are expected to start.
DEN - Nikola Jokic (arm): Probable
TOR - Bruce Brown (knee), Scottie Barnes (hand), Jakob Poeltl (finger): OUT
Kelly Olynyk, Gradey Dick and Chris Boucher will see bigger roles.
POR - Deandre Ayton (hand), Jerami Grant (hamstring), Scoot Henderson (thigh), Jabari Walker (hip): Questionable; Malcolm Brogdon (elbow): OUT
Kris Murray, Matisse Thybulle and Duop Reath are in line for more action.
Elite Players
Guards
Cade Cunningham, Pistons ($8,000) vs. Mavericks
Cunningham continues to deliver big numbers, averaging 22.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 7.6 assists over the last 10 games, including three with more than 50 DK points and a high of 57.8 in the most recent outing. He faces a tough matchup against the Mavs' backcourt, but he could have an advantage if Luka Doncic is sidelined.
Jamal Murray, Nuggets ($7,800) vs. Jazz
Murray surpassed 40 DK points in four of the last five games, including two with more than 50 DK points, while averaging 21.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.0 steals over that span. He should continue to shine with a matchup against the Jazz, who give up the league's most assists per game to opposing point guards, and who also give up the league's sixth-most points per game.
Kyrie Irving, Mavericks ($8,600) at Pistons
Irving is averaging 27.0 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists across the last 10 games, including a high of 63.3 DK points. He could be up for increased responsibility if Luka Doncic is out, and he should excel against the Pistons, who give up the league's fourth-most points, seventh-highest three-point percentage and most free throws per game.
Forwards/Centers
RJ Barrett, Raptors ($7,900) at Trail Blazers
Barrett must continue to step up for his shorthanded squad and faces a favorable matchup against a hobbled Trail Blazers team, who also face the second game of a back-to-back. Barrett is averaging 22.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists over the last five games, including two outings with more than 40 DK points.
Kevin Durant, Suns ($9,700) vs. Celtics
Durant continues to lead the way for his hobbled squad, averaging 27.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.3 blocks over the last 10 games, including coming off back-to-back 35-point scoring efforts. He faces a tough matchup against the Celtics, but he is likely to keep his rhythm going as they give up the league's fifth-most three-pointers per game to opposing power forwards.
Expected Chalk
Nikola Jokic, Nuggets ($11,500) vs. Jazz
Jokic is listed as probable for action and has an excellent opportunity to thrive against the Jazz, who are shorthanded in the frontcourt, and who give up the league's fifth-most points per game to opposing centers. Jokic is averaging 25.0 points, 13.0 rebounds, 10.2 assists and 1.3 steals over the last 10 games, including five with more than 60 DK points and a high of 90.5. He also finished with 50.8 DK points in his previous encounter with the Jazz.
Mid-Range Money
Brandon Miller, Hornets ($6,900) vs. Nets
Miller continues to deliver impressive offensive play, averaging 18.2 points, 5,0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.3 steals over his last 10 appearances, including seven with more than 30 DK points and a high of 47.5. He should continue to prosper with a matchup against the Nets, who give up the league's eighth-most points per game to opposing shooting guards. The Nets are also without wing defender, Cameron Johnson, while Cam Thomas also looks at his first game back from a six-game absence.
Draymond Green, Warriors ($6,800) vs. Spurs
Green enters on a roll, averaging 9.1 points, 8.1 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.2 blocks over the last 10 games, including two with more than 50 DK points. He is up for a favorable matchup against the Spurs in the absence of Victor Wembanyama, and he should also stand out, as they give up the league's most points and fourth-most rebounds per game to opposing centers.
Zach Collins, Spurs ($5,800) at Warriors
Collins is up for a second consecutive start, after he delivered 37.3 DK points in the last game. He is averaging 10.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists across the last 10 games, and he should keep up the strong play against the Warriors, who give up the league's sixth-most points and second-most free throws per game to opposing centers.
Value Picks
Malaki Branham, Spurs ($4,400) at Warriors
Branham surpassed 30 DK points in two of the last three games and is averaging 15.8 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists over the last five outings. He faces a good opportunity to keep the momentum going against the Warriors, who are shorthanded in the backcourt.
Chris Boucher, Raptors ($3,700) at Trail Blazers
Boucher is in line to pick up extended playing time among the Raptors' shorthanded frontcourt. He turned in 24.3 DK points in 24 minutes of action in the last game, and he has a good opportunity to succeed against the Trail Blazers, who also remain shorthanded in the frontcourt, and who give up the league's fifth-most points in the paint.