NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 9

Slate Overview

DAL at DET: Mavs 5-5 in last 10 games; Pistons 2-8 in last 10 games

BKN at CHA: Nets 9-20 on road; Hornets on six-game slide

SAS at GSW: Spurs 3-7 in last 10 games; Warriors 7-3 in last 10 games

BOS at PHX: Celtics on two-game slide; Suns have won two in a row

UTA at DEN: Jazz 2-8 in last 10 games; Nuggets 7-3 in last 10 games

TOR at POR: Raptors on two-game slide; Trail Blazers on three-game slide

Injuries to Monitor

DAL - Luka Doncic (elbow): Questionable; Dereck Lively (personal): OUT

Kyrie Irving may have to carry the bulk of the load on offense. Daniel Gafford is expected to start without Lively.

DET - Quentin Grimes (knee): Doubtful

BKN - Lonnie Walker (illness): Questionable; Cameron Johnson (ankle): OUT

Dorian Finney-Smith and Keita Bates-Diop are up for a boost.

CHA - Bryce McGowens (knee): Questionable; LaMelo Ball (ankle), Mark Williams (back), Seth Curry (ankle), Cody Martin (ankle), Tre Mann (groin): OUT

Vasilije Micic is be up for another start. Davis Bertans and Grant Williams should also see more action.

SAS - Cedi Osman (ankle), Victor Wembanyama (ankle): OUT

Malaki Branham and Zach Collins must step up.

GSW - Trayce Jackson-Davis (ankle): Questionable; Stephen Curry (ankle): OUT

Chris Paul is up for a start in place of Curry. Kevon Looney could also get a boost.

BOS - Jayson Tatum (ankle): Probable; Jaylen Brown (pelvis): Questionable

Sam Hauser is in line for more responsibility.

PHX - Devin Booker (ankle): Questionable; Josh Okogie (abdomen): OUT

Eric Gordon gets a bigger role.

UTA - Lauri Markkanen (quadriceps), Taylor Hendricks (toe): OUT

Brice Sensabaugh and Luka Samanic are expected to start.

DEN - Nikola Jokic (arm): Probable

TOR - Bruce Brown (knee), Scottie Barnes (hand), Jakob Poeltl (finger): OUT

Kelly Olynyk, Gradey Dick and Chris Boucher will see bigger roles.

POR - Deandre Ayton (hand), Jerami Grant (hamstring), Scoot Henderson (thigh), Jabari Walker (hip): Questionable; Malcolm Brogdon (elbow): OUT

Kris Murray, Matisse Thybulle and Duop Reath are in line for more action.

Elite Players

Guards

Cade Cunningham, Pistons ($8,000) vs. Mavericks

Cunningham continues to deliver big numbers, averaging 22.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 7.6 assists over the last 10 games, including three with more than 50 DK points and a high of 57.8 in the most recent outing. He faces a tough matchup against the Mavs' backcourt, but he could have an advantage if Luka Doncic is sidelined.

Jamal Murray, Nuggets ($7,800) vs. Jazz

Murray surpassed 40 DK points in four of the last five games, including two with more than 50 DK points, while averaging 21.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.0 steals over that span. He should continue to shine with a matchup against the Jazz, who give up the league's most assists per game to opposing point guards, and who also give up the league's sixth-most points per game.

Kyrie Irving, Mavericks ($8,600) at Pistons

Irving is averaging 27.0 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists across the last 10 games, including a high of 63.3 DK points. He could be up for increased responsibility if Luka Doncic is out, and he should excel against the Pistons, who give up the league's fourth-most points, seventh-highest three-point percentage and most free throws per game.

Forwards/Centers

RJ Barrett, Raptors ($7,900) at Trail Blazers

Barrett must continue to step up for his shorthanded squad and faces a favorable matchup against a hobbled Trail Blazers team, who also face the second game of a back-to-back. Barrett is averaging 22.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists over the last five games, including two outings with more than 40 DK points.

Kevin Durant, Suns ($9,700) vs. Celtics

Durant continues to lead the way for his hobbled squad, averaging 27.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.3 blocks over the last 10 games, including coming off back-to-back 35-point scoring efforts. He faces a tough matchup against the Celtics, but he is likely to keep his rhythm going as they give up the league's fifth-most three-pointers per game to opposing power forwards.

Expected Chalk

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets ($11,500) vs. Jazz

Jokic is listed as probable for action and has an excellent opportunity to thrive against the Jazz, who are shorthanded in the frontcourt, and who give up the league's fifth-most points per game to opposing centers. Jokic is averaging 25.0 points, 13.0 rebounds, 10.2 assists and 1.3 steals over the last 10 games, including five with more than 60 DK points and a high of 90.5. He also finished with 50.8 DK points in his previous encounter with the Jazz.

Mid-Range Money

Brandon Miller, Hornets ($6,900) vs. Nets

Miller continues to deliver impressive offensive play, averaging 18.2 points, 5,0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.3 steals over his last 10 appearances, including seven with more than 30 DK points and a high of 47.5. He should continue to prosper with a matchup against the Nets, who give up the league's eighth-most points per game to opposing shooting guards. The Nets are also without wing defender, Cameron Johnson, while Cam Thomas also looks at his first game back from a six-game absence.

Draymond Green, Warriors ($6,800) vs. Spurs

Green enters on a roll, averaging 9.1 points, 8.1 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.2 blocks over the last 10 games, including two with more than 50 DK points. He is up for a favorable matchup against the Spurs in the absence of Victor Wembanyama, and he should also stand out, as they give up the league's most points and fourth-most rebounds per game to opposing centers.

Zach Collins, Spurs ($5,800) at Warriors

Collins is up for a second consecutive start, after he delivered 37.3 DK points in the last game. He is averaging 10.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists across the last 10 games, and he should keep up the strong play against the Warriors, who give up the league's sixth-most points and second-most free throws per game to opposing centers.

Value Picks

Malaki Branham, Spurs ($4,400) at Warriors

Branham surpassed 30 DK points in two of the last three games and is averaging 15.8 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists over the last five outings. He faces a good opportunity to keep the momentum going against the Warriors, who are shorthanded in the backcourt.

Chris Boucher, Raptors ($3,700) at Trail Blazers

Boucher is in line to pick up extended playing time among the Raptors' shorthanded frontcourt. He turned in 24.3 DK points in 24 minutes of action in the last game, and he has a good opportunity to succeed against the Trail Blazers, who also remain shorthanded in the frontcourt, and who give up the league's fifth-most points in the paint.

