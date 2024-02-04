NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 4

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.
Slate Overview
MEM at BOS: Grizzlies on four-game slide; Celtics 7-3 at home
LAC at MIA: Clippers on two-game win streak; Heat on two-game win streak
IND at CHA: Pacers on three-game slide; Hornets on six-game slide
HOU at MIN: Rockets 5-16 on road; Timberwolves 18-5 at home
TOR at OKC: Raptors 2-8 in last 10 games; Thunder on two-game win streak
MIL at UTA: Bucks 6-4 in last 10 games; Jazz on three-game slide
POR at DEN: Trail Blazers 6-21 on road; Nuggets 20-4 at home
Injuries to Monitor
MEM - Santi Aldama (lower body), Derrick Rose (hamstring), John Konchar (calf), Vince Williams (wrist): Questionable; Xavier Tillman (knee): Doubtful; Ziaire Williams (hand), Desmond Bane (ankle), Marcus Smart (finger): OUT
Scotty Pippen, David Roddy and GG Jackson should continue to find additional minutes.
BOS - Jaylen Brown (back): Questionable
Payton Pritchard and Sam Hauser could be up for more playing time.
LAC - Ivica Zubac (calf): Questionable
Mason Plumlee and Daniel Theis could continue to see more playing time.
MIA - Duncan Robinson (concussion): OUT
Jaime Jaquez should pick up more opportunities.
IND - Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring), Bennedict Mathurin (toe), Jalen Smith (back), Myles Turner (ankle): Questionable
Aaron Nesmith, Andrew Nembhard, Obi Toppin and T.J. McConnell could be up for a boost.
CHA - Cody Martin (knee): Questionable; LaMelo Ball (ankle), Gordon Hayward (calf), Mark Williams (back), Kyle Lowry (not injury related): OUT
P.J. Washington, Bryce McGowens and Nick Richards should continue to see more opportunities.
HOU - Jock Landale (wrist): Questionable; Tari Eason (leg): OUT
Cam Whitmore and Jae'Sean Tate are in line for more action.
MIN - Rudy Gobert (ankle): Questionable
Naz Reid may have to step up.
TOR - RJ Barrett (knee): Questionable
Dennis Schroder and Gradey Dick could continue to see more opportunities.
OKC - Isaiah Joe (chest), Jalen Williams (ankle): OUT
Luguentz Dort and Aaron Wiggins remain in line for more opportunities.
MIL - Khris Middleton (rest), Brook Lopez (personal): Questionable
Pat Connaughton and Jae Crowder could be up for more opportunities if Middleton is out. Bobby Portis may be up for a boost if Lopez is out.
POR - Malcolm Brogdon (knee), Jerami Grant (back): Questionable
Scoot Henderson and Matisse Thybulle are in line for more responsibility.
DEN - Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (finger), Peyton Watson (knee): Probable
Elite Players
Guards
Anfernee Simons, Trail Blazers ($7,800) at Nuggets
Simons faces the second of back-to-back meetings with the Nuggets after he totaled 45 DK points in their last meeting. He also seems to be settling more into rhythm after dealing with nagging injury trouble earlier in the season, averaging 23.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 6.6 assists over the last five games, including a high of 62 DK points.
Paul George, Clippers ($7,700) at Heat
George bounced back from a one-game absence by amassing 42.5 DK points in the most recent game. He is averaging 21.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.6 steals over his last 10 appearances, including two with more than 55 DK points and a high of 63.3. He is likely to get his offense going against the Heat, who give up the league's seventh-most three-pointers per game.
Forwards/Centers
Miles Bridges, Hornets ($8,400) vs. Pacers
Bridges topped 50 DK points twice in the last four games, including a high of 68.8, in the game before last. He is averaging 21.7 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.0 steals over the last 10 outings, and he has a great opportunity to keep the momentum going against the Pacers, who are dealing with a handful of injuries and give up the league's third-most points per game.
Pascal Siakam, Pacers ($8,500) at Hornets
Siakam continues to shine with his new squad, averaging 21.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists over nine games, including a high of 61.3 DK points. He is up for a fantastic opportunity to stand out against the Hornets, who give up the league's second-highest field-goal percentage to opposing power forwards.
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks ($11,400) at Jazz
Antetokounmpo faces the second game of a back-to-back after he delivered 84.5 DK points with 48 points, six rebounds, 10 assists, five steals and a block in 40 minutes of action on Saturday evening. He is likely to keep the momentum going against the Jazz, who give up the league's third-most points per game to opposing power forwards. Antetokounmpo also finished with 56.5 DK points in his previous meeting with the Jazz.
Expected Chalk
Jayson Tatum, Celtics ($9,700) vs. Grizzlies
Tatum is averaging 25.0 points, 8.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.1 steals over the last 10 games, including four with at least 50 DK points and a high of 72.8. He faces an advantageous matchup against the shorthanded Grizzlies, who give up the league's eighth-most points and second-most three-pointers per game to opposing power forwards. Tatum may have to step it up a notch on the offensive end if Jaylen Brown is sidelined.
Mid-Range Money
Collin Sexton, Jazz ($6,700) vs. Bucks
Sexton continues to deliver an impressive effort, averaging 22.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and 6.8 assists over the last 10 games, including four with more than 40 DK points and a high of 54. He faces a great chance to shine against the Bucks, who face the second game of a back-to-back and give up the league's second-most points per game to opposing shooting guards.
Bruce Brown, Raptors ($5,700) at Thunder
Brown is averaging 10.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks across seven games since joining the Raptors, including a high of 41.8 DK points in the game before last, when he also picked up the start. He could draw a fifth consecutive start if RJ Barrett remains sidelined, and the former should find a chance to pad his stats against the Thunder, who give up the league's sixth-most free throws per game.
P.J. Washington, Hornets ($5,900) vs. Pacers
Washington is averaging 16.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 0.9 blocks over the last 10 games, including five with at least 30 DK points and a high of 56.5. He is up for an excellent opportunity to prosper against the Pacers, who give up the league's most points and second-most rebounds per game to opposing power forwards.
Value Picks
Kyle Anderson, Timberwolves ($3,500) vs. Rockets
Anderson is averaging 4.2 points, 3.1 rebounds and 4.5 assists over the last 10 games, including a high of 26.8. He could be up for added playing time if Rudy Gobert is sidelined, and the former should be up for another solid outing after he delivered 23.3 DK points in his previous meeting with the Rockets this season.
Thaddeus Young, Raptors ($4,200) at Thunder
Young continues to benefit from significant opportunity, averaging 10.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists, in 25.8 minutes per game over the last five games, including three with more than 29 DK points. He is likely to pad his stats against the Thunder, who give up the league's sixth-most rebounds per game.