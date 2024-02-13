NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 13

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

BOS at BKN: Celtics on four-game slide; Nets 4-6 in last 10 games

OKC at ORL: Thunder 15-11 on road; Magic on two-game win streak

MIA at MIL: Heat 4-6 in last 10 games; Bucks on two-game win streak

SAC at PHX: Kings 6-4 in last 10 games; Suns 16-11 at home

MIN at POR: Timberwolves on two-game win streak; Trail Blazers on four-game slide

DET at LAL: Pistons 4-21 on road; Lakers 18-9 at home

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

Injuries to Monitor

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.

BOS - Kristaps Porzingis (back): Questionable; Xavier Tillman (knee): OUT

Al Horford remains up for more minutes.

BKN - Cameron Johnson (thigh): OUT

Ben Simmons has room to step up.

OKC - Gordon Hayward (calf): OUT

MIA - Duncan Robinson (shoulder): Questionable; Josh Richardson (shoulder), Terry Rozier (knee), Jimmy Butler (personal): OUT

Jaime Jaquez and Haywood Highsmith will pick up the slack.

MIL - Khris Middleton (ankle): OUT

Pat Connaughton and AJ Green are in line to pick up additional playing time.

SAC - Trey Lyles (illness): Questionable; Sasha Vezenkov (ankle): OUT

Davion Mitchell has more room for opportunity.

MIN - Jaden McDaniels (finger): Questionable

Kyle Anderson could get a boost.

POR - Anfernee Simons (ankle): Probable; Scoot Henderson (foot): Questionable; Malcolm Brogdon (elbow): OUT

Dalano Banton could pick up additional playing time.

DET - Quentin Grimes (knee), Isaiah Stewart (ankle): OUT

Mike Muscala is up for an increased role in the absence of Stewart.

LAL - Anthony Davis (Achilles), LeBron James (ankle): Questionable; Cam Reddish (ankle), Jarred Vanderbilt (foot): OUT

Rui Hachimura and Taurean Prince may get more playing time.

Elite Players

Guards

Devin Booker, Suns ($9,700) vs. Kings

Booker bounced back from a one-game absence by amassing 50 DK points in the last game, as he totaled 32 points, four rebounds, six assists, a steal and a block in 38 minutes of action. He is averaging 31.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.0 steals over his last 10 outings, including four games with at least 50 DK points and a high of 81.3. He should also do well against the Kings, who give up the league's third-most points per game to opposing point guards.

Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves ($8,500) at Trail Blazers

Edwards faces the second game of a back-to-back, after he totaled 45.8 DK points on 23 points, seven rebounds, eight assists and a steal in a win over the Clippers on Monday. Additionally, Edwards is averaging 28.2 points, 5.8 rebounds 5.6 assists and 1.2 steals over the last five games, including a high of 68. He should stand out against the Trail Blazers, who give up the league's fifth-highest field-goal percentage per game.

Forwards/Centers

Jayson Tatum, Celtics ($9,500) at Nets

Tatum topped 50 DK points in six of the last 10 games, including a high of 72.8, while averaging 28.2 points, 9.1 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocks over that span. He faces a more favorable matchup against the Nets in the absence of Cameron Johnson, who is a strong defender on the wing. Tatum finished with 42.5 DK points in his previous encounter with the Nets this season.

Paolo Banchero, Magic ($8,200) vs. Thunder

Banchero is averaging 23.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.3 steals over the last 10 games, including seven with at least 40 DK points, including a high of 62.3. He is up for a great opportunity to keep rolling against the Thunder, who give up the league's second-most rebounds per game to opposing power forwards, and who give up the league's seventh-most free throws per game.

Karl-Anthony Towns, Timberwolves ($8,000) at Trail Blazers

Towns continues to provide a high-level effort on the offensive end, averaging 23.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.1 blocks over the last 10 games, including five with more than 40 DK points and a high of 52.3. He also faces an ideal opportunity to prosper against the Trail Blazers, who give up the league's fourth-most points in the paint.

Expected Chalk

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks ($11,700) vs. Heat

Antetokounmpo (knee) has not missed a game since Jan. 17, but he is listed as probable for action against the Heat. He is coming off an impressive performance, with 76.5 DK points in the last game, and he is averaging 29.1 points, 10.2 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.7 steals over the last 10 outings. He finished with 61 DK points in the previous meeting with the Heat, and he should do well this time around, especially with the absence of Jimmy Butler.

Mid-Range Money

D'Angelo Russell, Lakers ($7,300) vs. Pistons

Despite missing the game before last, Russell remains on an impressive tear, averaging 24.0 points, 2.6 rebounds and 6.6 assists over his last 10 appearances, including six games with at least 45 DK points. Russell faces a prime opportunity to keep up the impressive play with a matchup against the Pistons, who give up the league's second-most points per game to opposing point guards.

Tyler Herro, Heat ($6,900) at Bucks

Herro is averaging 17.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists over the last 10 games, including a high of 43.5 DK points in the game before last. He will have to step up on the offensive end in order to help offset the absence of Jimmy Butler, and he should find room to pad his stats against the Bucks, who give up the league's eighth-most points per game.

Value Picks

Jaime Jaquez, Heat ($4,500) at Bucks

Jaquez is up for a boost as the Heat are hampered by a few injuries. He picked up the start in the last game but finished with just 11.3 DK points. However, Jaquez is averaging 8.6 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists over the last five games, including a high of 28 DK points.

Christian Wood, Lakers ($3,700) vs. Pistons

Despite a couple of unimpressive performances, Wood is averaging 5.4 points and 3.3 rebounds over the last 10 games, including a high of 22 DK points. He faces a good chance to stand out against the Pistons, who give up the league's fifth-most points in the paint. Wood is also in line for additional playing time with the absence of Jared Vanderbilt and, potentially, Anthony Davis and/or LeBron James.

Naz Reid, Timberwolves ($4,200) at Trail Blazers

Reid topped 20 DK points in each of the last four games, including a high of 26.5 on two occasions, while averaging 12.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.0 blocks across the four outings. He is likely to keep up the strong play against the Blazers, who give up the league's eighth-most rebounds per game to opposing centers.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.