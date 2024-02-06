NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 6

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

HOU at IND: Rockets 5-17 on road; Pacers 16-10 at home

ORL at MIA: Magic on three-game win streak; Heat 2-8 in last 10 games

DAL at BKN: Mavs 13-10 on road; Nets 12-14 at home

MEM at NYK: Grizzlies on five-game slide; Knicks 9-1 in last 10 games

MIN at CHI: Timberwolves 16-10 on road; Bulls 5-5 in last 10 games

OKC at UTA: Thunder on three-game win streak; Jazz 16-7 at home

MIL at PHX: Bucks 12-12 on road; Suns 7-3 in last 10 games

Injuries to Monitor

HOU - Fred VanVleet (thigh), Tari Eason (leg): OUT

Amen Thompson, Cam Whitmore and Jae'Sean Tate are in line for more action.

IND - Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring), Jalen Smith (back): Questionable

Aaron Nesmith, Andrew Nembhard, Obi Toppin and T.J. McConnell could be up for a boost.

DAL - Luka Doncic (ankle): Questionable; Dereck Lively (nose), Dante Exum (knee): OUT

Tim Hardaway, Jaden Hardy and Josh Green could get a boost in the backcourt. Grant Williams and Dwight Powell must continue to step up in the frontcourt.

BKN - Dorian Finney-Smith (ankle), Cameron Johnson (hip), Lonnie Walker (hamstring): OUT

Royce O'Neale will pick up additional minutes.

MEM - Santi Aldama (lower body), Derrick Rose (hamstring), John Konchar (calf), Vince Williams (wrist): Questionable; Xavier Tillman (knee), Jaren Jackson (hip): Doubtful; Ziaire Williams (hand), Desmond Bane (ankle), Marcus Smart (finger): OUT

Scotty Pippen, Jacob Gilyard, David Roddy and GG Jackson should continue to find additional minutes.

NYK - OG Anunoby (elbow), Quentin Grimes (knee), Julius Randle (shoulder): OUT

Josh Hart and Precious Achiuwa must continue to step up.

CHI - Alex Caruso (thigh): Questionable; Zach LaVine (ankle), Patrick Williams (foot): OUT

Ayo Dosunmu must continue to step up.

OKC - Cason Wallace (shoulder), Jaylin Williams (Achilles), Jalen Williams (ankle): Questionable; Isaiah Joe (chest): OUT

Luguentz Dort and Aaron Wiggins remain in line for more opportunities.

UTA - Ochai Agbaji (illness): OUT

Talen Horton-Tucker could get a boost.

MIL - Damian Lillard (ankle), Brook Lopez (personal): Questionable

Pat Connaughton and Cameron Payne could be up for more opportunities if Lillard is out. Bobby Portis may be up for a boost if Lopez is out.

Elite Players

Guards

Jalen Brunson, Knicks ($9,700) vs. Grizzlies

Brunson continues to carry his squad in the absence of Julius Randle, as he is averaging 33.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 7.0 assists over the last five games. He faces an excellent opportunity to shine against the Grizzlies, who give up the league's fourth-most free throws per game to opposing point guards, and who are also shorthanded in the backcourt.

Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves ($8,400) at Bulls

Edwards is averaging 24.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists over the last five games, including a high of 62 DK points. He faces an advantageous matchup against the Bulls, who remain without Zach LaVine, and who give up the league's second-most three-pointers per game to opposing shooting guards.

Forwards/Centers

Pascal Siakam, Pacers ($8,300) vs. Rockets

Siakam continues to provide impressive play for his new squad, averaging 21.6 points, 7.3 rebounds and 5.2 assists over the last 10 games, including two games with more than 50 DK points and a high of 61.3. He faces a tough matchup against the Rockets, but he should find opportunity to pad his stats on the glass, as they give up the league's eighth-most rebounds per game.

Karl-Anthony Towns, Timberwolves ($7,900) at Bulls

Towns has been a relatively inconspicuous contributor lately, but he is still averaging 25.1 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.0 blocks across the last 10 outings, including five with more than 40 DK points and a high of 76.5. He has a great chance to stand out against the Bulls, who give up the league's second-most rebounds per game to opposing power forwards.

Chet Holmgren, Thunder ($7,500) at Jazz

Holmgren continues his impressive play, averaging 14.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 3.0 blocks over the last 10 games, including four with more than 40 DK points and a high of 50.8. He faces a great opportunity to stand out against the Jazz, who give up the league's fourth-most points per game to opposing centers. Holmgren finished with 36.3 DK points in his last encounter with the Jazz.

Expected Chalk

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder ($10,500) at Jazz

Gilgeous-Alexander is in the midst of an incredible stretch, averaging 31.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, 7.7 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.1 blocks through the last 10 games, including five with more than 60 DK points and a high of 66.8 in the most recent outing. He is up for an advantageous matchup against the Jazz, who give up the league's most assists per game to opposing point guards. He should also pad his stats with a couple of steals, as the Jazz give up a league-high 15.1 turnovers per game.

Mid-Range Money

Josh Hart, Knicks ($6,300) vs. Grizzlies

Hart continues to see added playing time in the absence of OG Anunoby, and he is playing great, averaging 9.8 points, 10.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists over the last five games, including a high of 48.5 DK points. He also faces a favorable matchup against the hobbled Grizzlies.

Precious Achiuwa, Knicks ($5,800) vs. Grizzlies

Achiuwa is up for his fifth consecutive start for the shorthanded Knicks, after averaging 12.3 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 1.5 blocks over the last four outings. Achiuwa should also thrive against the Grizzlies' shorthanded frontcourt.

Value Picks

Dennis Smith, Nets ($4,200) vs. Mavericks

Smith amassed 36 DK points in the last game and is averaging 7.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.8 steals across his last 10 appearances. He is likely to pick up extra playing time while the Nets deal with a few injuries, and he should do well against the Mavs, who give up the league's eighth-most points per game to opposing point guards.

Cam Whitmore, Rockets ($4,600) at Pacers

Whitmore is on a roll, averaging 15.3 points and 4.9 rebounds over the last 10 games. He finished with more than 20 DK points in the last six games, including a high of 44.3 in that span. He also faces a good opportunity to fill it up against the Pacers, who give up the league's third-most points per game.

Royce O'Neale, Nets ($4,100) vs. Mavericks

O'Neale went over 24 DK points in two of the last four outings, and he should have another fantastic chance to make an impact on the stat sheet for his shorthanded squad. O'Neale is also likely to pad his stats against the Mavs, who give up the league's fifth-most offensive rebounds per game.

