NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 23

Slate Overview

DEN at IND: Nuggets on two-game win streak; Pacers on two-game slide

NYK at BKN: Knicks on three-game win streak; Nets 2-8 in last 10 games

UTA at NOP: Jazz on two-game slide; Pelicans 13-9 at home

POR at OKC: Trail Blazers 3-7 in last 10 games; Thunder on two-game win streak

LAL at LAC: Lakers 5-5 in last 10 games; Clippers on two-game win streak

Injuries to Monitor

DEN - Aaron Gordon (shoulder), Michael Porter (illness): Probable

IND - Andrew Nembhard (back): Questionable; Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring): OUT

Aaron Nesmith and T.J. McConnell are up for more playing time.

NYK - Isaiah Hartenstein (Achilles): Doubtful

Precious Achiuwa is likely up for a bigger role.

UTA - Kris Dunn (illness): Questionable

Keyonte George could be up for more action.

LAL - Anthony Davis (Achilles), Jared Vanderbilt (heel): Probable; LeBron James (ankle): OUT

Rui Hachimura, Austin Reaves and Christian Wood are likely to pick up more responsibility. Anthony Davis should also be motivated to put in extra work.

LAC - Ivica Zubac (calf): OUT

Mason Plumlee and Daniel Theis continue to get more opportunity.

Elite Players

Guards

James Harden, Clippers ($8,200) vs. Lakers

Harden totaled 52.3 DK points in the last outing and is averaging 15.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and 9.9 assists over the last 10 games. He faces a good opportunity to stand out against the Lakers, who give up the league's sixth-most points per game to opposing point guards.

Brandon Ingram, Pelicans ($7,600) vs. Jazz

Ingram is averaging 16.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.1 steals over his last 10 appearances, including a high of 68.5 DK points in the game before last. He is likely to come up with a strong performance against the Jazz, who give up the league's third-most three-pointers per game. Ingram also finished with 43.3 DK points in his previous encounter with the Jazz, on December 28.

Forwards/Centers

Kawhi Leonard, Clippers ($8,600) vs. Lakers

Leonard is averaging 21.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.3 blocks over the last 10 games, including five with more than 45 DK points. He faces an advantageous matchup against the Lakers in the absence of LeBron James, after he finished with 37.3 DK points in their last meeting.

Julius Randle, Knicks ($8,600) at Nets

Randle is coming off a 55.5 DK-point performance and is averaging 24.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 5.6 assists across the last 10 outings. He should continue to put up solid numbers with a matchup against the Nets, after he finished with 40.3 DK points in their previous meeting

Anthony Davis, Lakers ($11,200) at Pacers

Davis is coming off a relatively quiet game with just 14 points in 26 minutes of action in a win over the Trail Blazers on Sunday, but he should be expected to step up in the absence of LeBron James. Davis also has a favorable matchup against the Pacers, who are giving up the league's most points in the paint.

Expected Chalk

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder ($10,000) vs. Trail Blazers

Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging a whopping 30.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.1 steals over the last 10 games, including two with more than 60 DK points. He has an excellent opportunity to keep rolling against the Trail Blazers, who allow opponents to shoot an average of 49.7 percent from the field, which is fifth-highest in the league.

Mid-Range Money

T.J. McConnell, Pacers ($5,500) vs. Nuggets

McConnell finished with just 13.3 DK points in 12 minutes of action in the last game, but he also amassed 37.8 DK points, just three days earlier. He should continue to pick up added opportunity in the absence of Tyrese Haliburton, and he is averaging 12.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 8.5 assists and 1.4 steals in 13 games this season where he played at least 20 minutes of action.

Deandre Ayton, Trail Blazers ($6,300) at Thunder

Ayton is still easing his way back from a three-week absence, but he has a good chance to build up his rhythm against the Thunder, who give up the league's sixth-most rebounds to opposing centers, and who also give up the league's second-most offensive rebounds per game.

Value Picks

Cam Reddish, Lakers ($3,600) at Clippers

Reddish delivered a good effort totaling 20.5 DK points in the last game, which marked his return from a three-game absence. He is likely to pick up extra playing time in the absence of LeBron James, and the Clippers, who allow opposing shooting guards to shoot an average of 38.1 percent from long range.

Josh Hart, Knicks ($4,500) at Nets

Hart has a chance to see more opportunity, as the Knicks remain shorthanded in the frontcourt. He produced 24.3 DK points in the last game, and he is averaging 6.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists over his last 10 outings, including a high of 40.3 DK points.

Precious Achiuwa, Knicks ($4,200) at Nets

Achiuwa is up for added playing time in the absence of Isaiah Hartenstein. Achiuwa came up with 18 points, 11 rebounds and a block in the last game and has a great shot to continue to make an impression with this new team.

