NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 19

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

CHA at ORL: Hornets on two-game slide; Magic have won three in a row

HOU at WAS: Rockets on five-game win streak; Wizards on four-game slide

NOP at BKN: Pelicans 7-3 in last 10 games; Nets on three-game slide

DAL at SAS: Mavs 6-4 in last 10 games; Spurs 8-24 at home

DEN at MIN: Nuggets 8-2 in last 10 games; Timberwolves on three-game win streak

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

Injuries to Monitor

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.

CHA - Tre Mann (illness): Questionable; Bryce McGowens (knee), LaMelo Ball (ankle), Mark Williams (back), Seth Curry (ankle), Cody Martin (ankle): OUT

Vasilije Micic is up for another start. Davis Bertans and Grant Williams continue to see more action.

HOU - Alperen Sengun (ankle), Cam Whitmore (knee): OUT

Amen Thompson, Jeff Green and Jock Landale must continue to step up.

WAS - Kyle Kuzma (shoulder): Questionable; Deni Avdija (knee), Tyus Jones (back), Marvin Bagley (back), Bilal Coulibaly (wrist): OUT

Justin Champagnie, Corey Kispert and Richaun Holmes are expected to start.

NOP - Herbert Jones (hip): Probable; Dyson Daniels (knee): OUT

Jose Alvarado picks up additional minutes.

BKN - Dorian Finney-Smith (ankle): Questionable

Cameron Johnson would see greater opportunity.

DAL - Luka Doncic (hamstring), Dante Exum (foot): Probable; Josh Green (ankle): OUT

SAS - Zach Collins (illness): Questionable

Cedi Osman and Dominick Barlow could pick up a boost.

DEN - Zeke Nnaji (back): Questionable

MIN - Naz Reid (head) Rudy Gobert (ribs): Questionable; Karl-Anthony Towns (knee): OUT

Kyle Anderson and Nickeil Alexander-Walker may pick up extra opportunities.

Elite Players

Guards

Fred VanVleet, Rockets ($8,600) at Wizards

VanVleet surpassed 40 DK points in each of the last four games, and he is averaging 18.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, 9.0 assists and 1.6 steals across 10 outings, including a high of 52.5 DK points. He enters a highly favorable matchup against the Wizards, who concede the league's fifth-most points and most assists per game to opposing point guards. He also finished with 47.3 DK points in his previous encounter with the Wizards.

Jalen Green, Rockets ($8,100) at Wizards

Green is coming off back-to-back games with more than 50 DK points and is averaging 24.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.0 steals over the last 10 games. He finished with 51.5 DK points in his recent encounter with the Wizards, and he is likely to prosper once again, as they allow opponents to shoot a league-high average of 50.1 percent from the field. He must also continue to step up on offense in the absence of Alperen Sengun.

Forwards/Centers

Brandon Ingram, Pelicans ($7,700) at Nets

Ingram is averaging 20.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 0.9 blocks over the last 10 games, including four with more than 40 DK points and a high of 54.5. He faces a good opportunity to stand out against the Nets, who have not done a particularly great job of containing opposing wing players this season.

Paolo Banchero, Magic ($9,000) vs. Hornets

Banchero continues to lead the way for his squad, averaging 21.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks through the last five games, including a high of 49.5 DK points in the previous outing. He faces an ideal chance to keep up the dominance against the Hornets, who give up the league's seventh-most points and sixth-most rebounds per game to opposing power forwards.

Victor Wembanyama, Spurs ($10,600) vs. Mavericks

Wembanyama continues to dominate, averaging 22.5 points, 11.7 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 1.5 steals and 4.6 blocks over the last 10 games, including four games with more than 70 DK points. He is up for a good opportunity to keep up the impressive play against the Mavericks, who give up the league's ninth-most points in the paint the fourth-most offensive rebounds per game. Wembanyama also totaled 52.8 DK points in his last meeting with the Mavs.

Expected Chalk

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets ($12,100) at Timberwolves

Jokic is averaging 24.4 points, 11.8 rebounds, 7.9 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.0 blocks over the last 10 games, including seven with at least 50 DK points and a high of 94.3. He is up for a great chance to impose his will against the Timberwolves, who are dealing with multiple injuries in the frontcourt. The Timberwolves also face the second game of a back-to-back.

Mid-Range Money

Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Timberwolves ($5,000) vs. Nuggets

Alexander-Walker went over 35 DK points in three of the last four games, while averaging 16.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.3 steals over that span. He has a good chance to keep the momentum going, as he should continue to see extended opportunity as his squad deals with injury trouble.

Amen Thompson, Rockets ($5,900) at Wizards

Thompson is looking at a fourth consecutive start for his shorthanded squad, after averaging 14.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.7 steals across the last three games, including a 45.5 DK-point effort against the Wizards in their recent encounter. He is likely to thrive once again, especially as the Wizards are dealing with a couple additional injuries since their last meeting.

Value Picks

Jose Alvarado, Pelicans ($3,600) at Nets

Alvarado is averaging 6.9 points, 1.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.3 steals, including a high of 22 DK points across seven games since returning from a three-game absence. He will continue to pick up additional minutes in the absence of Dyson Daniels, and he has a good chance to get his shot going against the Nets, who give up the league's seventh-highest shooting percentage from long range.

Derrick Jones, Mavericks ($3,800) at Spurs

Jones is expected to pick up a seventh consecutive start, after averaging 7.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.8 steals over the last six games. He topped 20 DK points in the last outing, which marked the second time he went over 20 in his current stretch of starting appearances. He also faces a great opportunity to pad his stats against the Spurs, who give up the league's fourth-most rebounds per game.

Jonathan Isaac, Magic ($4,100) vs. Hornets

Isaac sat out the last for rest purposes but surpassed 20 DK points in his previous five appearances. He is averaging 6.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.2 blocks on the season, and he faces a great chance to keep rolling against the Hornets, who give up the league's eighth-most points in the paint and the third-most rebounds per game.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.