NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 17 - Main Slate

Slate Overview - Main Slate
MIN at DET: Timberwolves on two-game win streak; Pistons 2-17 at home
ORL at ATL: Magic 9-13 on road; Hawks 7-11 at home
SAS at BOS: Spurs on two-game slide; Celtics on two-game win streak
MIL at CLE: Bucks on three-game win streak; Cavs on five-game win streak
HOU at NYK: Rockets on two-game slide; Knicks 11-5 at home
MIA at TOR: Heat on three-game win streak; Raptors on four-game slide
CHA at NOP: Hornets on five-game slide; Pelicans 12-8 at home
DAL at LAL: Mavs 11-8 on road; Lakers; 14-7 at home
GSW at UTA: Game Postponed
Injuries to Monitor
MIN - Anthony Edwards (knee): Questionable
Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Kyle Anderson could pick up more responsibility.
DET - Bojan Bogdanovic (calf): Probable; Danilo Gallinari (coach's decision), Mike Muscala (coach's decision): Questionable; Cade Cunningham (knee): OUT
Killian Hayes and Alec Burks get a boost without Cunningham.
ORL - Gary Harris (calf), Franz Wagner (ankle): OUT
Chuma Okeke, Caleb Houstan and Cole Anthony are up for increased responsibility.
ATL - De'Andre Hunter (knee): OUT
Saddiq Bey and Jalen Johnson continue to get more playing time.
SAS - Zach Collins (ankle): OUT
Cedi Osman and Julian Champagnie should see a boost. Dominick Barlow is expected to start in place of Wembanyama.
BOS - Jrue Holiday (elbow), Derrick White (ankle), Kristaps Porzingis (knee): Questionable
Payton Pritchard and Sam Hauser could get more action in the backcourt. Al Horford would have to step up in the frontcourt.
CLE - Caris LeVert (wrist): Questionable; Darius Garland (jaw), Evan Mobley (knee): OUT
Isaac Okoro and Dean Wade continue to handle added responsibility. Craig Porter is also up for more opportunity if LeVert is out.
HOU - Tari Eason (leg): OUT
Jae'Sean Tate and Jeff Green are in line for more action.
NYK - Jalen Brunson (calf), Josh Hart (knee): Questionable
Miles McBride and Quentin Grimes could be up for more action.
MIA - Kevin Love (knee), Jaime Jaquez (groin): OUT
Nikola Jovic, Haywood Highsmith and Caleb Martin are up for a boost.
TOR - Gary Trent (illness): Questionable; Jakob Poeltl (ankle): OUT
Jontay Porter, Chris Boucher and Thaddeus Young continue to get more action in the frontcourt, especially with the recent trade of Pascal Siakam to the Pacers. Dennis Schroder is up for the start.
CHA - Bryce McGowens (hip), Brandon Miller (back): Questionable; Mark Williams (back), Gordon Hayward (calf): OUT
Nick Richards is up for another start. P.J. Washington is also in line for more playing time.
DAL - Luka Doncic (ankle): Questionable; Dante Exum (heel), Josh Green (illness): OUT
Tim Hardaway and Derrick Jones remain in line for more opportunity. Additionally, Kyrie Irving may need to continue to carry the offense.
LAL - Anthony Davis (ankle): Probable; LeBron James (ankle): Questionable; Cam Reddish (knee): OUT
Austin Reaves, Jarred Vanderbilt and Rui Hachimura are in line for more playing time.
Elite Players
Guards
Kyrie Irving, Mavericks ($9,300) at Lakers
Irving could be up for major responsibility if Luka Doncic remains sidelined. Irving is averaging 39.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 7.7 assists and 1.0 steals over the last three games without Doncic, including a high of 70 DK points. In the case that Doncic is ready to go, Irving is still primed to excel, as he is averaging 25.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.4 steals on the season, including a 43.5 DK-point performance in his last game against the Lakers.
Jaylen Brown, Celtics ($8,000) vs. Spurs
Brown (knee) missed the last game but is expected to be ready to go against the Spurs. He topped 50 DK points in two of his last three appearances, including a high of 61.8, on January 10. Brown is likely to excel against the Spurs, who give up the league's fifth-most points and third-most three-pointers per game. Brown also totaled 40 DK points in his previous encounter with the Spurs this season.
Forwards/Centers
Jimmy Butler, Heat ($7,800) at Raptors
Butler made his return from a seven-game absence and looked great, with 31 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals in 40 minutes of action. He faces another good opportunity to build on his rhythm, as the Raptors allow opponents to shoot an average of 48.4 percent from the field, while they also give up the league's eighth-most three-pointers per game.
Paolo Banchero, Magic ($8,800) at Hawks
Banchero topped 50 DK points in six of the last 10 games, including a high of 69.5, while averaging 27.7 points, 8.0 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.2 steals over that span. He is up for a fantastic opportunity to prosper against the Hawks, who give up the league's second-most points and third-most rebounds per game to opposing power forwards.
Karl-Anthony Towns, Timberwolves ($7,700) at Pistons
Towns is averaging 20.9 points, 7.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists over the last 10 games, and he topped 50 DK points in two of his last four outings. Towns has an excellent chance to stand out against the Pistons, who give up the league's fifth-most points per game to opposing power forwards and the league's fifth-most points in the paint.
Expected Chalk
Trae Young, Hawks ($9,800) vs. Magic
Young is on a roll, averaging 25.1 points, 3.0 rebounds, 10.1 assists and 1.8 steals across the last 10 games, including two where he reached 70 DK points. He also finished with 52 DK points in his last meeting with the Magic, and he is likely to shine again, as they give up the league's sixth-most points per game to opposing point guards.
Mid-Range Money
Mike Conley, Timberwolves ($5,700) at Pistons
Conley surpassed 30 DK points in two of his last five appearances, while averaging 8.6 points, 2.4 rebounds and 7.4 assists over that span. He faces a great opportunity to thrive against the Pistons, who are shorthanded in the backcourt, and who give up the league's second-most points per game to opposing point guards.
Dennis Schroder, Raptors ($5,500) vs. Heat
Schroder topped 20 DK points in each of his last 15 games, including a high of 44.5, while averaging 13.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 5.9 assists over that span. He is up for an increased role after the Raptors' lineup was shaken by the trade of Pascal Siakam this afternoon.
Al Horford, Celtics ($5,500) vs. Spurs
Horford topped 30 DK points in two of his last five appearances, while averaging 9.4 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists over that span. The veteran big man faces a good chance to prosper against the Spurs, who give up the league's third-most points and third-most rebounds per game to opposing centers.
Value Picks
Dillon Brooks, Rockets ($4,800) at Knicks
Brooks finished with 30.5 DK points in his last outing, which marked his second game back from a nine-game absence dating back to December 27. He faces a tougher matchup at his position against OG Anunoby, but his hustle play and continued role as a starter, seeing around 30 minutes per game, should allow plenty of opportunity for him to return solid value.
Wendell Carter, Magic ($4,900) at Hawks
Carter made his return from a five-game absence with 17 points and three rebounds in the last game. He has a good chance to continue finding his groove against the Hawks, who give up the league's fourth-most points per game to opposing centers.