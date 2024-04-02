NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 2

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

We're set for a seven-game FanDuel slate Tuesday night, and there are a plethora of key injuries to navigate. That will make keeping up with the latest news on RotoWire throughout the day even more critical than usual and also make landing on the right value plays an integral part of the lineup-building process.

Slate Overview

Listed spreads/totals are from FanDuel Sportsbook and current as of Tuesday, 4/2 @11:30 a.m. ET:

Los Angeles Lakers (-12) at Toronto Raptors (O/U: 232.5)

Milwaukee Bucks (-13) at Washington Wizards (O/U: 227.5)

Oklahoma City Thunder (-5) at Philadelphia 76ers (O/U: 224.5)

New York Knicks at Miami Heat (-3) (O/U: 206.5)

Houston Rockets at Minnesota Timberwolves (-7.5) (O/U: 215.0)

Cleveland Cavaliers (-12) at Utah Jazz (O/U: 218.5)

San Antonio Spurs at Denver Nuggets (-16) (O/U: 223.5)

*denotes team on second night of back-to-back set

Betting lines could certainly see some shifting throughout the day as the availability of certain players becomes clearer. For the moment, the quartet of double-digit spreads is far from ideal for DFS purposes, and the projected totals definitely up the probability of lower-scoring games where there are less standout individual performances overall.

Injury Situations to Monitor

Anthony Davis, LAL (knee): QUESTIONABLE

If Davis can't suit up, Jaxson Hayes (calf-PROBABLE) will likely handle center duties while the rest of the starting five gets a big boost in usage.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, OKC (quadriceps): QUESTIONABLE

If SGA can't play, Cason Wallace is likely to draw the start at point guard while the likes of Josh Giddey and Jalen Williams (ankle) see big increases in opportunity.

LeBron James, LAL (ankle): QUESTIONABLE

If LeBron doesn't suit up, Anthony Davis would be in line for even more usage than usual if he can play through his own questionable tag, while Taurean Prince would likely draw a start at small forward.

Tyrese Maxey, PHI (hip): QUESTIONABLE

If Maxey can't play, Cameron Payne would be due for another start at small forward. However, Maxey did participate in Tuesday morning's shootaround.

Jamal Murray, DEN (knee): QUESTIONABLE

If Murray sits out, Reggie Jackson would be due for a start at point guard and others in the starting five will see bumps in usage.

Jalen Williams, OKC (ankle): QUESTIONABLE

If Williams misses Tuesday's game, Kenrich Williams and Gordon Hayward could handle the majority of power forward minutes.

Other notable injuries:

Giannis Antetokounmpo, MIL (hamstring): PROBABLE

Nikola Jokic, DEN (hip/wrist): PROBABLE

Immanuel Quickley, TOR (conditioning): PROBABLE

RJ Barrett, TOR (conditioning): PROBABLE

Khris Middleton, MIL (ankle): PROBABLE

Terry Rozier, MIA (knee): PROBABLE

Joel Embiid, PHI (knee): OUT

Tyler Herro, MIA (foot): OUT

Damian Lillard, MIL (groin): OUT

Julius Randle, NYK (shoulder): OUT

Devin Vassell, SAN (foot): OUT

Jeremy Sochan, SAN (ankle): OUT

Keldon Johnson, SAN (foot): OUT

Jordan Clarkson, UTA (back): OUT

John Collins, UTA (back): OUT

Kyle Kuzma, WAS (heel): OUT

Tyus Jones, WAS (back): OUT

Elite Players

We have six players with five-figure salaries that have a chance to play on Tuesday's slate – Giannis Antetokounmpo ($12,100), Nikola Jokic ($12,000), Victor Wembanyama ($11,700), Anthony Davis ($11,500), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($10,900) and LeBron James ($10,200).

Antetokounmpo will once again take the floor without Damian Lillard and just scored 76.2 FD points against the Hawks on Saturday without his teammate on the floor. He's also coming in with two days of rest, an especially valuable commodity this time of season.

Jokic could take the floor without Jamal Murray once again and has scored over 62 FD points in three of his last five games.

Wembanyama will be operating without multiple key teammates and has scored 79.5 and 66.3 FD points in his last two games.

If Davis plays through his injury, he'll have a very favorable matchup against the Raptors and will be looking to get back over 50 FD points for the first time in three games.

Gilgeous-Alexander played through a quad injury Sunday and is still sporting a questionable tag Tuesday, giving him a certain element of risk.

If LeBron plays through his questionable tag, he'll aim to hit at least 50 FD points for the fourth time in the last five games.

Expected Chalk

Other likely chalk plays include:

Anthony Edwards, MIN ($9,400)

Jalen Brunson, NYK ($9,300)

Brunson is just a game removed from his 76.8 FD-point tally against the Spurs, which should help keep his roster rate very high at his salary Tuesday.

Jalen Green, HOU ($9,200)

Green was down to 27.7 FD points against the Mavericks on Sunday, but he'd scored 47.7 to 63.5 FD points in the four games prior.

Collin Sexton, UTA ($7,900)

Sexton has scored over 40 FD points in three of the last five games and will be without both John Collins and Jordan Clarkson on Tuesday, which should make him particularly popular.

Josh Giddey, OKC ($7,800)

Giddey should remain popular Tuesday whether or not Gilgeous-Alexander plays, considering he's scored over 40 FD points in four of the last five games, including over 50 twice.

Key Values

Rui Hachimura, LAL at TOR ($6,200)

Hachimura has been on an extended run of strong play where he's averaged 27.9 FD points on the strength of 59.9 percent shooting, including 45.8 percent from three-point range, over his last 12 games. He's rattled off three double-doubles in his last four games as well, and Tuesday, there's a chance he takes the floor without at least one of Anthony Davis or LeBron James. The Raptors also make for good targets under any circumstance, considering Toronto ranks No. 19 in offensive efficiency rating allowed to power forwards (28.0), has allowed 49.4 percent shooting to fours, and has surrendered 51.1 FD points per game to the position in the last 30 games.

Walker Kessler, UTA vs. CLE ($6,200)

Kessler will draw another spot start in place of John Collins on Tuesday after delivering 31.1 FD points across 32 minutes versus the Kings on Sunday in a turn with the first unit. The big man also generated totals of 22, 25.2 and 25.8 FD points in three other starts within the last 12 games, and he recorded 32.3 FD points off the bench against the Rockets on March 23. The Cavaliers have also been more vulnerable to centers than usual recently, giving up 58 FD points per game to the position in the last 15 contests.

Patrick Beverley, MIL at WAS ($5,300)

Beverley will draw a second straight start at point guard Tuesday with Damian Lillard sidelined, and he'll do so after posting 37.5 FD points in 36 minutes against the Hawks on Saturday. The veteran is averaging 30.2 FD points per 36 minutes with Lillard off the floor this season, and he's flashed ample upside for his salary in a starting role this season with both the Sixers and Bucks by averaging 38.9 FD points in the five games he's played on a first unit. The Wizards play at one of the league's fastest paces, are short-handed in the backcourt, and are giving up the second-highest offensive efficiency rating to point guards (29.9), furthering Beverley's already strong case.

ALSO CONSIDER: Taylor Hendricks, UTA vs. CLE ($5,100); Cedi Osman, SAN at DEN ($4,400)

