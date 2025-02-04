NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 4

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

We have a seven-game slate on tap Tuesday night, one that includes a marquee Celtics-Cavaliers showdown and a battle of L.A. in the wake of Saturday night's blockbuster Mavericks-Lakers trade. The two biggest components of that transaction remain sidelined, but we could see the highly anticipated return of Joel Embiid.

Slate Overview

Listed spreads/totals are from FanDuel Sportsbook and current as of Tuesday, 2/4 @ 12:15 a.m. ET:

Dallas Mavericks at Philadelphia 76ers (-1) (O/U: 225.5)

Boston Celtics at Cleveland Cavaliers (-1.5) (O/U: 235.5)

Houston Rockets (-9.5) at Brooklyn Nets (O/U: 208.5)

New York Knicks (-5.5) at Toronto Raptors (O/U: 230.5)

Miami Heat (-4.5) at Chicago Bulls (O/U: 228.5)

Indiana Pacers (-5) at Portland Trail Blazers (O/U: 232.5)

Los Angeles Lakers at Los Angeles Clippers (-7.5) (O/U: 220.5)

There's plenty of optimism to be gleaned from the betting data Tuesday, beginning with a refreshingly extensive group of narrow point spreads. The Celtics-Cavaliers line is especially encouraging considering the amount of high-salaried players on either side and the fact the game also carries the highest projected total of the night.

Speaking of totals, any slate where nearly half of the games sport figures north of 230 points is one that has plenty of potential for DFS purposes. Two of the other contests that don't quite meet that mark – the Mavs-Sixers and Heat-Bulls clashes – are good games to target as well, especially if Embiid makes his return for Philadelphia.

Injury Situations to Monitor

Anthony Davis, DAL (abdomen): OUT

In Davis' ongoing absence, Daniel Gafford, who's off the injury report after recently dealing with an ankle issue, should draw the start at center.

Luka Doncic, LAL (calf): OUT

In Luka's ongoing absence, Austin Reaves will continue to operate as the Lakers' starting point guard.

Joel Embiid, PHI (knee): QUESTIONABLE

If Embiid, who was able to practice Monday, returns, Guerschon Yabusele could move back to a bench role, while Tyrese Maxey's usage should take a hit to some degree.

Alperen Sengun, HOU (calf): GTD

If Sengun sits out again Tuesday, Jae'Sean Tate could remain in the starting five while Jalen Green and Amen Thompson could be the biggest beneficiaries in terms of usage.

Other notable injuries:

Paul George, PHI (finger): OUT

Jimmy Butler, MIA (suspension): OUT

Fred VanVleet, HOU (ankle): OUT

Myles Turner, IND (ankle): OUT

Cam Thomas, BKN (hamstring): OUT

Cameron Johnson, BKN (ankle): OUT

OG Anunoby, NYK (foot): OUT

Andre Drummond, PHI (toe): QUESTIONABLE

Caleb Martin, PHI (hip): QUESTIONABLE

LeBron James, LAL (foot): PROBABLE

Elite Players

We have three players with five-figure salaries that have a chance to play on Tuesday's slate – LeBron James ($10,300), Jayson Tatum ($10,200) and Tyrese Maxey ($10,000).

LeBron will be operating without Anthony Davis moving forward and still won't have to share the floor with Luka Doncic on Tuesday, and he comes in fresh off having scored 59.2 FD points on the strength of a triple-double across 36 minutes against the Knicks on Saturday.

Tatum just put up 62.9 FD points against the 76ers in Sunday's wild comeback victory for Boston, and there should be no concerns about his minutes in what should be a highly competitive matchup against a Cavaliers squad he's already exceeded 50 FD points twice this season.

Maxey may get Embiid back on the floor with him Tuesday, which will lead to a dip in usage of some degree, but he checks in averaging 50 FD points per contest over the last 14 games.

Expected Chalk

Other likely chalk plays include:

Karl-Anthony Towns, NYK ($9,700)

Towns typically boasts a floor of approximately 40 FD points and draws a highly favorable matchup against a Raptors team he just scored 58.6 FD points against on Jan. 8.

James Harden, LAC ($9,400)

Harden has scored over 47 FD points in five of the last six games and sports a salary he's proven amply capable of outpacing, which should keep him highly rostered Tuesday.

Tyrese Haliburton, IND ($8,900)

Haliburton is on a nice run of production that's seen him score 42.6 to 52.4 FD points in four straight games, a range of production that makes him a potential bargain at his salary.

Jalen Brunson, NYK ($8,800)

Brunson just went off for 66.2 FD points against the Rockets on Monday and 64.3 three games ago versus the Nuggets, which should make him very popular at his salary Tuesday.

Amen Thompson, HOU ($8,600)

Thompson turned in 60.7 FD points without Alperen Sengun on Monday – his fifth tally of over 48 FD points in the last seven games – and he might be playing sans the big man again Tuesday.

Key Values

Kel'el Ware, MIA at CHI ($6,200)

Ware has taken over the starting center role for Miami, and although his scoring production has fluctuated somewhat, the rookie is still averaging 14.9 points, 9.3 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.6 blocks across 33.7 minutes per contest in the last seven games (six starts). Ware can effectively space the floor in addition to his impressive rim-protecting profile, and Tuesday, he could be poised for one of his higher-percentile performances. The opposing Bulls check in ranked No. 28 in offensive efficiency rating allowed to centers (35.7), along with the fourth-most FD points per contest to the position in the last 15 games (60.7). Chicago is also conceding just under 2.0 blocks per game to centers, adding to Ware's appeal.

Scoot Henderson, POR vs. IND ($5,900)

Henderson has mostly had the hot hand since mid-January, averaging 33 FD points per game on averages of 17.2 points (on 50.4 percent shooting, including 46.7 percent from distance), 6.2 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game over his last 11 contests. The second-year guard has drawn five starts over that span, but even in a likely bench role Tuesday, he's clearly capable of delivering a strong return on investment after returning at least a 5x return on his current salary on 13 occasions this season. The Pacers have also been more vulnerable to point guards of late while allowing 49.6 FD points per contest to ones in the last seven – a stretch where they've surrendered the third-most assists per game to the position (11.1) – and Indy is also ranked No. 20 in offensive efficiency rating allowed to second-unit players (42.7).

Rui Hachimura, LAL at LAC ($5,700)

Hachimura has scored 31.8 and 32.6 FD points in his last two games, a stretch where he's shot a blistering 70.8 percent, including 63.6 percent from three-point range. The veteran floor-stretcher is now averaging 29.6 FD points per 36 minutes without the now traded Anthony Davis on the court, and Hachimura is now facing a Clippers squad that he put up 28.9 FD points against in his one prior meeting with them Jan. 19. Los Angeles is allowing 40.5 FD points per contest to small forwards in the last 15 games as well, and L.A. has yielded 48.4 percent shooting to threes, including 38.8 percent from behind the arc, on the season.

ALSO CONSIDER: Tari Eason, HOU at BKN ($5,500)

