NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 29

We'll begin the week with a packed slate of 12 games for DFS action. FanDuel's main-slate contests will start tipping off at 7:00 p.m. ET, and we've got you covered with a variety of endorsements to maximize your profitability.
SLATE OVERVIEW
Highest Totals: WAS/SAS (240.5), UTA/BKN (234.5)
Back-to-Back Games: MEM, ORL, PHX, POR
INJURIES
NYK Julius Randle (shoulder) - OUT
Randle's MRI looked promising, but he will be out with the dislocated right shoulder in the short term. OG Anunoby ($7,300) jumps off the page as a great option during Randle's absence, but his former Toronto teammate Precious Achiuwa ($5,600) will also be a factor.
BOS Kristaps Porzingis (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE
BOS Al Horford (neck) - QUESTIONABLE
BOS Luke Kornet (hamstring) - DOUBTFUL
Hopefully, one of these big men will suit up so we can hone in on reliable output. If all of the above are sidelined, Neemias Queta ($4,400) will likely draw a start.
PHX Jusuf Nurkic (thumb) - QUESTIONABLE
Drew Eubanks ($4,800) played well as Nurkic's primary pivot in Phoenix's last game, so he will be a reliable add if Nurkic is sidelined again.
MIN Mike Conley (hamstring) - QUESTIONABLE
Nickeil Alexander-Walker drew the start in Conley's absence but other guys shared the load. I would lean more on the usual elites for Minnesota rather than take a chance on a pivot here.
ELITE PLAYERS
We have eight players at $10k or more for Sunday's slate. Luka Doncic ($12,500) sits at the top, and although he commands an enormous salary, he could easily beat value with over 60 FDFPs versus Orlando. In one contest against the Magic, he fell well short of that number, but I will take a chance on him in a few lineups.
We obviously have to play wait-and-see with Anthony Davis ($11,200) and LeBron James, ($10,400) but if James plays, I like his salary against Houston. It also appears that Boston's frontcourt will need some help, so Jayson Tatum ($10,000) becomes immediately viable as an elite to target.
As we move down, Jalen Brunson ($9,300) comes to mind immediately as an elite who must step up in the backcourt with Randle out for the foreseeable future. The Kings are also in a soft spot against Memphis, but rather than spend on Domantas Sabonis, I'll gladly place cash on De'Aaron Fox ($9,200).
EXPECTED CHALK AND OTHER TARGETS
Nic Claxton, BKN ($7,800) vs. UTA
Claxton is at a decent price as the Nets' starting center against the Jazz. He'll likely square off opposite John Collins, who struggled against the Nets in his last outing.
Franz Wagner, ORL ($7,300) @ DAL
Since his return, Wagner's numbers have increased with every game, but since the Magic are playing the second half of a back-to-back tilt, they could rest him for injury management. If he avoids a tag going into Monday's game, we could take a shot at Wagner and his upside potential at this salary.
Keegan Murray, SAC ($6,800) @ MEM
Murray is in a great spot against Memphis and can crush value at this salary. If you are scared about his recent cold spell, Harrison Barnes ($5,900) has been on fire recently, and I played his prop all of last week with great success.
Nick Richards, CHA ($6,700) vs. NYK
Richards makes a lot of sense here as the Knicks attempt to recalibrate their frontcourt to account for Randle's absence. Although they have Isaiah Hartenstein as a big presence inside, he may have trouble against Richards, who is now battle-tested after several games as the replacement center for the Hornets.
Jeremy Sochan, SAS ($6,200) vs. WAS
The Spurs are playing another weak opponent, and although I slid past Victor Wembanyama, Sochan's production could spike in this spot. He poured in 52 FDFPs in a recent game against Portland, so the potential is there for a value-crushing number.
VALUE PLAYS
As usual, refer to the injury section for the best value pivots available. Below are some options below $6,000 to keep your spending below the salary cap.
SG/SF Josh Hart, NYK ($5,600) @ CHA
SG/SF Josh Green, DAL ($4,700) vs. ORL
SF Bilal Coulibaly, WAS ($4,700) @ SAS
To conclude, I predict the Clippers-Cavs game will supply a lot of firepower, although the best players on both teams fell just outside the cut line due to salary value. I would not count out the usual suspects for both teams.