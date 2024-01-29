NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 29

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

We'll begin the week with a packed slate of 12 games for DFS action. FanDuel's main-slate contests will start tipping off at 7:00 p.m. ET, and we've got you covered with a variety of endorsements to maximize your profitability.

SLATE OVERVIEW

For the latest spreads and over-unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There, you can also find player props, futures, picks articles and sportsbook bonus codes .

Highest Totals: WAS/SAS (240.5), UTA/BKN (234.5)

Back-to-Back Games: MEM, ORL, PHX, POR

INJURIES

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report . Below are some of the most recent and relevant injuries for [day]. Keep in mind that this is not a complete list. Use your best judgment when evaluating ongoing injury scenarios elsewhere on the slate.

NYK Julius Randle (shoulder) - OUT

Randle's MRI looked promising, but he will be out with the dislocated right shoulder in the short term. OG Anunoby ($7,300) jumps off the page as a great option during Randle's absence, but his former Toronto teammate Precious Achiuwa ($5,600) will also be a factor.

BOS Kristaps Porzingis (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

BOS Al Horford (neck) - QUESTIONABLE

BOS Luke Kornet (hamstring) - DOUBTFUL

Hopefully, one of these big men will suit up so we can hone in on reliable output. If all of the above are sidelined, Neemias Queta ($4,400) will likely draw a start.

PHX Jusuf Nurkic (thumb) - QUESTIONABLE

Drew Eubanks ($4,800) played well as Nurkic's primary pivot in Phoenix's last game, so he will be a reliable add if Nurkic is sidelined again.

MIN Mike Conley (hamstring) - QUESTIONABLE

Nickeil Alexander-Walker drew the start in Conley's absence but other guys shared the load. I would lean more on the usual elites for Minnesota rather than take a chance on a pivot here.

ELITE PLAYERS

We have eight players at $10k or more for Sunday's slate. Luka Doncic ($12,500) sits at the top, and although he commands an enormous salary, he could easily beat value with over 60 FDFPs versus Orlando. In one contest against the Magic, he fell well short of that number, but I will take a chance on him in a few lineups.

We obviously have to play wait-and-see with Anthony Davis ($11,200) and LeBron James, ($10,400) but if James plays, I like his salary against Houston. It also appears that Boston's frontcourt will need some help, so Jayson Tatum ($10,000) becomes immediately viable as an elite to target.

As we move down, Jalen Brunson ($9,300) comes to mind immediately as an elite who must step up in the backcourt with Randle out for the foreseeable future. The Kings are also in a soft spot against Memphis, but rather than spend on Domantas Sabonis, I'll gladly place cash on De'Aaron Fox ($9,200).

Also consider: Kyle Kuzma, WAS ($8,000) @ SAS,

EXPECTED CHALK AND OTHER TARGETS

Nic Claxton, BKN ($7,800) vs. UTA

Claxton is at a decent price as the Nets' starting center against the Jazz. He'll likely square off opposite John Collins, who struggled against the Nets in his last outing.

Franz Wagner, ORL ($7,300) @ DAL

Since his return, Wagner's numbers have increased with every game, but since the Magic are playing the second half of a back-to-back tilt, they could rest him for injury management. If he avoids a tag going into Monday's game, we could take a shot at Wagner and his upside potential at this salary.

Keegan Murray, SAC ($6,800) @ MEM

Murray is in a great spot against Memphis and can crush value at this salary. If you are scared about his recent cold spell, Harrison Barnes ($5,900) has been on fire recently, and I played his prop all of last week with great success.

Nick Richards, CHA ($6,700) vs. NYK

Richards makes a lot of sense here as the Knicks attempt to recalibrate their frontcourt to account for Randle's absence. Although they have Isaiah Hartenstein as a big presence inside, he may have trouble against Richards, who is now battle-tested after several games as the replacement center for the Hornets.

Jeremy Sochan, SAS ($6,200) vs. WAS

The Spurs are playing another weak opponent, and although I slid past Victor Wembanyama, Sochan's production could spike in this spot. He poured in 52 FDFPs in a recent game against Portland, so the potential is there for a value-crushing number.

Also consider: D'Angelo Russell, LAL ($7,800) @ HOU Cam Thomas, BKN ($6,600) vs. UTA

VALUE PLAYS

As usual, refer to the injury section for the best value pivots available. Below are some options below $6,000 to keep your spending below the salary cap.

SG/SF Josh Hart, NYK ($5,600) @ CHA

SG/SF Josh Green, DAL ($4,700) vs. ORL

SF Bilal Coulibaly, WAS ($4,700) @ SAS

To conclude, I predict the Clippers-Cavs game will supply a lot of firepower, although the best players on both teams fell just outside the cut line due to salary value. I would not count out the usual suspects for both teams.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.