NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Sunday, January 7

We're going to take a different approach Sunday. We usually try to offer up a mix of high-end and value plays, but we're going to keep it cheap. We say that because you all know that Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic and Anthony Davis represent elite options. The six players we're going to recommend below will all no higher $25, and you should be able to pair them with two of the aforementioned studs. That's going to be the best way to approach this slate because you simply can't fade those superstars on this short five-game card.

Guards

Immanuel Quickley, TOR at GSW ($21)

IQ was part of the first trade of the season, and gained more value than anyone else. He was stuck behind Jalen Brunson in NY, but he's become Toronto's starting point guard. That's huge because Quickley is averaging 32 Yahoo points in the 68 games he's played at least 26 minutes since the start of last year. We've just been waiting for a full-time role, and we saw him log 37 minutes in his most recent outing. Quickley needs to be $30 in this type of role as he's produced at least 31 Y! in each of his first three games with his new club. The matchup is also wonderful as the Warriors have been allowing the sixth-most fantasy points to opposing PGs.

Brandin Podziemski, GSW vs. TOR ($16)

Golden State has really struggled this season, but they've stumbled into a rookie gem with Podziemski. He's been excellent no matter the role, though we anticipate him being a primary ball-handler with Chris Paul (hand) injured and Draymond Green suspended. Even with CP3, Podziemski has scored at least 26 Yahoo points from 10 of his last 14 games while posting an average of 30 during that span. That's brilliant from a $16 player, and it's only scratching the surface of what he could become with this added opportunity.

Guard to Avoid

Russell Westbrook, LAC at LAL ($20)

It's not really Westbrook's fault that he's in this section because he's done well with what he's been provided. The problem is that it's not enough because he's been relegated to a bench role on this stacked roster. That's limited Westbrook to 23 or fewer minutes in 13 of his last 16 games while averaging 23 Y! across 20 minutes a night. That last number should never match a salary unless we're talking about a superstar, and Westbrook is simply not that anymore.

Forwards

Aaron Gordon, DEN vs. DET ($25)

Gordon suffered a scary injury over the holidays, but he's looked as good as ever since returning with 31 and 47 Y! points in his two most recent outings while dropping at least 28 over eight of his last 12. He's also got his season average north of 30 Y! and shouldn't be this cheap in a matchup against the Pistons are their 26th-ranked points allowed and defensive efficiency. And Gordon flirted with a triple-double in their one matchup earlier this season.

Jonathan Kuminga, GSW vs. TOR ($15)

We just discussed how Golden State is missing CP3 and Green, which should allow Kuminga to resume his role as the starting PF. More importantly, he should be locked into 30-35 minutes for this shorthanded side. Kuminga has played at least 28 minutes in 25 games since the start of last season while generating a 29-point average in that expanded role. We've also seen him score at least 26 Y! across six of nine outings, and we expect him to improve with added opportunities.

Forward to Avoid

Ausar Thompson, DET at DEN ($18)

Thompson was one of Detroit's best players during the opening month, but they've sent him to the bench for some reason. This demotion has limited the rookie to 13 or fewer minutes in five of his last six outings. Thompson's also registered fewer than 15 Yahoo points in all of those and needs to be dropped to $10 behind this bench role. Facing Denver only makes it worse as the Nuggets sit fourth in total defense.

Centers

Rudy Gobert, MIN at DAL ($25)

This was one of the most shocking valuations on this slate. Gobert is enjoying a bounceback season in Minnesota where he's averaged 36 Yahoo points. That alone is absurd from a $25 player, but it looks even better since he's managed at least 29 Y! in 24 games. That's a fantastic floor from a $25 player, and we're not worried about Gobert facing a Dallas team missing Dereck Lively. In their two meetings this year, Gobert has racked up 36 and 40 fantasy points.

Ivica Zubac, LAC at LAL ($19)

It's hard to understand why Zubac is below $20. James Harden always makes his centers some of the best options in fantasy, and that's happened with him the last month as he's averaging 32 Yahoo points across his last 20 fixtures. That's all you can ask for from a sub-$20 player, with him posting at least 27 Y! points in 13 of those outings. You know Zoo will be motivated against the team that traded him and he averaged 34 fantasy points in their four matchups last season.

Center to Avoid

Jakob Poeltl, TOR at GSW ($22)

Poeltl is actually starting to turn his season around, but this situation scares us. Golden State is always a team that forces opponents to run small, and Toronto has been happy to do that this year. In fact, Poeltl has been held to 25 or fewer minutes in 17 of 35 games. He's also been limited to no more than 23 minutes over six of 10 appearances while only averaging 21 Y! across 22 minutes during his last four meetings with the Warriors.

