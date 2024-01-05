NBA Fantasy 2023-24 - Top Waiver Wire Targets for Week 12

This article is part of our In-Season Strategy series.

While it hasn't been a complete youth movement for the Warriors, they are giving more minutes to their young players. Jonathan Kuminga has moved into the starting five and first-round pick Brandin Podziemski has averaged 29 minutes over their last 16 games. Both players have proven to be valuable and could remain in prominent roles.

With Robinson being so efficient, he is averaging 3.1 three-pointers per game. It should also be noted that he has dished out a career-high 3.1 assists per game, showing that he is more than just a shooter. The Heat will play four games in both of the next two weeks, making Robinson someone to target on the waiver wire.

Robinson has put last season's disappointing campaign firmly in the rearview mirror. He is back to being an important member of the Heat's rotation, logging 29 minutes per game. Injuries have played a part in the Heat needing him more, but he also hasn't let the opportunity go to waste. He is shooting 47.4 percent from the field, including 43.4 percent from behind the arc.

Week 12 brings a bit of a unique schedule. 13 teams will play four games each. Two teams will play just once each. With that in mind, let's dig into some of the top waiver wire options that are still available in the majority of Yahoo leagues.

Duncan Robinson, Miami Heat (52% available)

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Golden State Warriors (60% available)

While it hasn't been a complete youth movement for the Warriors, they are giving more minutes to their young players. Jonathan Kuminga has moved into the starting five and first-round pick Brandin Podziemski has averaged 29 minutes over their last 16 games. Both players have proven to be valuable and could remain in prominent roles.

Another rookie who has made an impact lately is Jackson-Davis. He has averaged 10.7 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 blocks over the last nine games (two starts). Draymond Green (suspension) remains out and Kevon Looney has seen his playing time dwindle, so Jackson-Davis could remain in a prominent role.

Kelly Olynyk, Utah Jazz (63% available)

After logging 29 minutes per game last season, Olynyk has averaged just 22 minutes this season. He has seen his scoring numbers decline, but overall, he has remained fantasy-relevant with averages of 8.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 0.9 steals. He has become more efficient in his new role, shooting 56.0 percent from the field and 40.3 percent from behind the arc.

At some point, the Jazz have to think about trading Olynyk and giving more playing time to Walker Kessler. Olynyk is likely not part of their long-term plans and they likely won't be making the playoffs this season. While that might hurt Olynyk in the long run, his current role makes him someone worth adding with the Jazz set to play four games in both of the next two weeks.

Nick Richards, Charlotte Hornets (65% available)

Remember a time when Mark Williams (back) wasn't listed as doubtful before every Hornets game? The Hornets haven't officially ruled him out for an extended period and have given no updates on his status, but Williams has missed each of their last 12 games. Given the lack of updates, it would not seem encouraging for him to return to the floor anytime soon.

Richards has moved into the starting lineup with Wiliams out. Over those 12 games, Richards averaged 9.5 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.3 blocks, while shooting 68.1 percent from the field. The Hornets will play four times in Week 12, making Richards a priority add for teams that need a big man.

Larry Nance, New Orleans Pelicans (79% available)

Injuries continue to haunt Nance. He has never played more than 67 games in a season during his career. This has been another injury-plagued campaign that has limited him to just 18 games. When he was healthy at the beginning of the season, he averaged only 16 minutes over the Pelicans' first 10 games.

Since returning from his most recent stint on the sidelines, Nance has logged at least 20 minutes in four straight games. During that span, he put up 8.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game. The Pelicans don't have the most favorable of schedules since they will play three games in each of the next four weeks, but those in deeper leagues searching for some rebounds could do worse than grabbing Nance off waivers.

Jalen Smith, Indiana Pacers (89% available)

As we dive into even deeper league formats, Smith falls onto our radar. Despite being limited to 19 minutes per game last season, Smith averaged 9.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 0.9 blocks and 0.8 three-pointers per game. He has seen his playing time decrease to 16 minutes per game this season, but that hasn't stopped him from providing 10.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.1 three-pointers. It's worth noting that he is shooting 66.4 percent from the field, which is likely unsustainable since he has never finished a season shooting higher than 50.3 percent during his career.

The reason to consider picking up Smith is that he has started each of the last five games. During that span, he averaged 11.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 0.8 blocks and 1.0 three-pointers in 20 minutes per game. The Pacers play at one of the fastest paces in the league and will take the floor four times in each of the next four weeks, so Smith's new role makes him appealing.