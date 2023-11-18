College Football DFS Picks: Saturday Night Plays on DraftKings and FanDuel for Week 12

This article is part of our College Football DFS: Night Slate series.

We have a few marquee matchups on tap for Saturday night, and there's plenty of DFS action to go around on this slate, which features 10 games across both sites. FanDuel has the full offering, so we will add options for the three outlier games at the conclusion of the article and begin with the shared games between FanDuel and DraftKings.

Slate Overview

Kansas Stare (-9.5) @ Kansas O/U: 57

Oregon State (-1) vs. Washington O/U: 62.5

Missouri (-10.5) vs. Florida O/U: 57.5

South Carolina (-1.5) vs. Kentucky O/U: 52

Georgia Tech (-6.5) vs. Syracuse O/U: 53.5

Texas (-7.5) @ Iowa State O/U: 46.5

LSU (-31.5) vs. Georgia State O/U: 73.5

Weather

Washington/Oregon State: 100 percent chance of rain

CFB DFS Saturday Night Plays on DraftKings and FanDuel for Week 12

Quarterback

I aim to move you to lesser-rostered options to maximize your chances of success, but let's begin by talking about the two elites atop the quarterback pile. You probably couldn't find a better spot for Jayden Daniels (DK $10,700, FD $13,000) against Georgia State, but there are two drawbacks to taking this route. You may only see him for three quarters, and his prohibitive cost on both sites will set you back. We can typically make up for that by buying low at wideout, but this slate makes it challenging. However, I like Daniels more than Michael Penix (DK $10,500, FD $10,800). Penix is more palatable salary-wise on FanDuel, but I'm reluctant to pin a behemoth total on the Heisman hopeful due to Oregon State's potent defense. I am sure both quarterbacks will impress, but at best, you can only use one of them. For example, if you used Daneils and Penix on DraftKings, you would only have an average of $4,800 left for the remainder of your roster.

Haynes King, Georgia Tech [LOGO' (DK $8,500, FD $10,700) vs. Syracuse

King got knocked around by Clemson, but he'll face a much easier task against Syracuse at home. If you exclude the road game against the Tigers, King has far exceeded expectations and has logged some notable wins against UNC and Miami. The Yellow Jackets' defense has let King down several times over the season, but he should be in a favorable spot against the Orangemen, who have had trouble generating offense this season.

Will Howard, Kansas State (DK $7,700, FD 11,000) @ Kansas

I like Howard a lot for Saturday night, as he will go lesser-owned on a slate littered with more prominent names. Howard has an impressive resume with 21 passing touchdowns and seven scores on the ground. He's laid down the hammer on some impressive defenses, and I don't think the Jayhawks will be an exception.

Also consider: Devin Leary, Kentucky (DK $6,000, FD $7,700) @ South Carolina

Running Back

Damien Martinez, Oregon State (DK $6,600, FD $8,500) vs. Washington

Martinez should fare better than Dillon Johnson in this game, and it'll be critical for Martinez to get hot early if the Beavers want to stay competitive against Washington's high-powered offense. The Huskies have had problems on defense, and while they have a little more success against the run, teams have been able to put up sizeable rushing numbers against them.

Cody Schrader, Missouri (DK $6,500, FD $10,500) vs. Florida

Schrader's probable tag is a lucky break, as he may get passed over by many players in favor of a better option. I'm actually not too crazy about his salary on FanDuel, but I'd give him high exposure on DraftKings at a price just above the median. Schrader went nuts against Tennessee last week, rushing for 205 yards and also leading the team in receiving. I held off on endorsing Brady Cook, but I predict he will dump the off to Schrader frequently enough to compile an excellent PPR total, which is even more critical in DraftKings' favorable one-point scoring.

Trey Holly, LSU (DK $3,000, FD $4,300) vs. Georgia State

Ready for my deep dive? If you really want Daniels or Penix, here's where you go. Holly has played only one game, so the Togers could still redshirt the freshman, but Logan Diggs is doubtful. The team will probably resort to Josh Williams (DK $4,100, FD $7,500) and Noah Cain (DK $3,700, FD $5,800) to begin the game, but this is a perfect spot for the home team to put their rookie om display. He looked great against Army, and this is a similar blowout scenario where they will probably call Holly's number. They didn't need him earlier in the season due to excellent numbers from Diggs, but if Diggs is out as expected, I am loading up here.

Wide Receiver

Rome Odunze, Washington (DK $8,500, FD $10,200) @ Oregon State

I'll gladly pay down at the other wideout spots if I can roster Odunze. Oregon State has a solid secondary, but Odunze is one of the best wideouts in the country and is practically NFL-ready. He is consistently in Michael Penix's sights, and although he only had three catches last week, he made the most of them. I am also keen on Ja'Lynn Polk (DK $7,900, FD $9,200), a good possession receiver who can also break out for a big play. I would like to get one of them involved, and Polk looks stronger on FanDuel at a $1,000 discount.

Xavier Worthy, Texas (DK $6,200, FD $7,200) @ Iowa State

Taking down the Cyclones will be no easy task, and Quinn Ewers will need to diversify the offense and give Worrhy his share of chances. There isn't much of a salary difference between Worthy and Adonai Mitchell (DK $6,100, FD $7,900) on DraftKings, so I would give Worthy's teammate a little more attention there, but the discount for Worthy on FanDuel makes him an attractive option in FD lineups. I have little problem with either player, as both have positive attributes on paper.

Phillip Brooks, Kansas State (DK $5,000, FD $6,900) @ Kansas

Since I anticipate using Will Howard, I wanted to provide a stack option for the quarterback, and Brooks is his best candidate. I wouldn't rule out Ben Sinnot (DK $4,700, FD $6,300), but you aren't getting much of a discount to go to him, and Brooks gets more targets from Howard. He has 49 catches for 554 yards and five touchdowns this season.

Also consider: Eric Singleton Jr., Georgia Tech (DK $4,800, FD $7,800) @ Syracuse

Additional FanDuel Games

Boise State (-3.5) @ Utah State O/U: 64.5

Arkansas (-29) vs. FIU O/U: 50.5

Wisconsin (-5.5) vs. Nebraska O/U: 36.5

Quarterback

I think KJ Jefferson ($10,500) is the only quarterback I would consider out of this group, but his price tag doesn't make him exceptionally worthy of consideration.

Running Back

Boise State'e Ashton Jeanty ($11,500) is one of the most talented backs on the slate and is a weekly guarantee for volume. His tag is a little high, but I anticipate a lower rostership due to his price. If you paired him with someone like Holly, you could probably make room for him.

Wide Receiver

Although Cooper Legas did not make our endorsements, you must pay attention to Terrell Vaughn ($9,500), who I like better than Jalen Royals. It's a toss-up as to who Utah State will use more, as both have similar totals on paper.

A potentially exploitable spot surrounds Boise State's Billy Bowens ($5,800), who is now the Broncos' top option at wideout with Eric McAlister entering the transfer portal. Prince Strachan ($5,400) will also definitely see more time.