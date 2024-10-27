Early Waiver Wire For Week 9

This article is part of our NFL Waiver Wire series.

This article will come out every Sunday night. It's not expected to be a deep dive. Instead, we'll explore players who had atypical workload and/or opportunity during the Sunday games. We won't be paying attention to whether these players will be available in most leagues. The hope is that you become aware of the short-term usage change. If you're looking for detailed waiver wire coverage, we'll have two weekly articles to set you up. On Tuesday, Kevin Payne will publish the weekly pickups. Then on Wednesday, Dan Marcus will provide you with deep dives. Quarterbacks Jameis Winston immediately made the Browns look like they have an NFL offense. The veteran shredded the Ravens for 334 yards and three touchdowns. Winston is a great superflex option, but he may also be a streaming option in single-quarterback leagues.

Joe Flacco may not be a bad speculative addition. After Anthony Richardson completed 10 of 32 passes against the Texans, it's not crazy to think the team could make a change at QB at any time.

Malik Willis would take over if Jordan Love (groin) misses time. In two starts earlier this season, WIllis posted 14.2 and 27.4 fantasy points.

Jacoby Brissett could see another start if Drake Maye misses time from the concussion he suffered against the Jets. Obviously, Brissett is a desperation option in two-quarterback leagues.

Jake Haener took over for an ineffective Spencer Rattler against the Chargers. If Derek Carr misses any more time, Haener is a mobile QB, who would