Early Waiver Wire For Week 9

This article will come out every Sunday night. It's not expected to be a deep dive. Instead, we'll explore players who had atypical workload and/or opportunity during the Sunday games. We won't be paying attention to whether these players will be available in most leagues. The hope is that you become aware of the short-term usage change. If you're looking for detailed waiver wire coverage, we'll have two weekly articles to set you up. On Tuesday, Kevin Payne will publish the weekly pickups. Then on Wednesday, Dan Marcus will provide you with deep dives.
Quarterbacks
- Jameis Winston immediately made the Browns look like they have an NFL offense. The veteran shredded the Ravens for 334 yards and three touchdowns. Winston is a great superflex option, but he may also be a streaming option in single-quarterback leagues.
- Joe Flacco may not be a bad speculative addition. After Anthony Richardson completed 10 of 32 passes against the Texans, it's not crazy to think the team could make a change at QB at any time.
- Malik Willis would take over if Jordan Love (groin) misses time. In two starts earlier this season, WIllis posted 14.2 and 27.4 fantasy points.
- Jacoby Brissett could see another start if Drake Maye misses time from the concussion he suffered against the Jets. Obviously, Brissett is a desperation option in two-quarterback leagues.
- Jake Haener took over for an ineffective Spencer Rattler against the Chargers. If Derek Carr misses any more time, Haener is a mobile QB, who would have superflex appeal.
Running Backs
- Kimani Vidal handled six carries as the backup to J.K. Dobbins. Although the rookie may not be in line for heavy work, if Dobbins misses time, Vidal could see an enhanced role,
Wide Receivers
- Cedric Tillman has at least 81 yards in two straight games. The receiver looked great catching passes from Jameis Winston, as Tillman recorded 99 yards and two touchdowns. He appears to be the best downfield option for Cleveland.
- Jerry Jeudy was third on the Browns with eight targets, but caught five passes for 79 yards. With Jameis Winston giving the Browns offense life, Jeudy's fantasy value is on the rise.
- Elijah Moore led the Browns with 12 targets, catching eight passes for 85 yards. The receiver could compete with Jerry Jeudy for the No. 2 role in the short-passing attack with Jameis Winston.
- Jalen McMillan was targeted seven times against the Falcons, resulting in 35 yards. He should remain heavily involved in the offense with the Buccaneers struggling on defense.
- Jalen Coker posted 78 yards and a TD, though much of the rookie's production was in garbage time against Denver. Between the lack of a strong passing attack, and Diontae Johnson likely returning soon, Coker may not retain much value. However, if Johnson is traded, Coker could move into a prominent role.
- Kayshon Boutte continues to play heavy snaps, though his targets/production haven't been great. Against the Jets, Boutte was targeted six times, catching three passes for 46 yards. He remains a deeper-league stash.
- John Metchie was targeted four times in a game the Texans played without Nico Collins while Stefon Diggs left with a knee injury. If Diggs misses time, Metchie could be busy in Week 9. Collins is expected back in Week 10.
- Parker Washington could move into a volume role after the top-three WRs for the Jaguars were injured against the Packers. If any of them miss time, Washington could build on the three-catch, 46-yard performance he had against the Packers.
- Nick Westbrook-Ikhine should see regular playing time for the Titans in three-WR sets with DeAndre Hopkins no longer with the team. Westbrook-Ikhine has scored TDs in three straight games, though that is not a trend that's likely to continue. At most, the receiver may see 1-3 targets in most games.
Tight Ends
- Hunter Henry has now had three strong games in a row. The veteran is shaping up to be a top-12 tight end most weeks.
- If Taysom Hill was dropped after missing time due to injury, he was involved as a runner, receiver and passer against the Chargers.
- Zach Ertz remains a weekly high-floor option. The tight end has at least 8.8 PPR points in four of the last six games. That said, there usually is little ceiling for the aging player.
- Will Dissly has had two productive games in a row. It's possible he's gaining the trust of Justin Herbert, which could lead to Dissly being a decent floor option as a TE2.
- Mike Gesicki was second on the Bengals with eight targets in a game that WR Tee Higgins missed. Although Gesicki has done very little since early in the season, if Higgins continues to miss time, Gesicki could continue to be a big part of the Cincinnati offense.
- Brenton Strange could see increased playing time if one or more of the three injured wide receivers for the Jaguars miss time. If that happens, look for Jacksonville to use more two tight end sets than usual, and Strange has already shown to be a solid pass catcher.