Draft Strategy: 11 Late-Round Draft Targets

There are many different sizes of fantasy leagues. Some drafts are completed before 150 picks are in the books. Others draft well after 200 picks are made. In this article, we'll look at possible late-round picks for different league types.

Late-Round Draft Targets for Shallow Leagues

Jerry Jeudy, WR, CLE

As a former NFL first-round draft pick without a 1,000-yard season, Jeudy has been a disappointment since entering the league in 2020. In the receiver's defense, Denver had some fairly weak offenses that didn't put the receiver in a position to succeed. In three full seasons, the former Alabama wideout averaged 100 targets but never surpassed the 972-yard, six-touchdown level he reached in 2022. One strength to Jeudy's game was an 86th-percentile yards after the catch rate last year. With the assumption Jeudy slides into the 104-target role Elijah Moore held last year, Jeudy may finally have the breakout season his backers have been hoping for.

Luke Musgrave, TE, GB

Musgrave was playing well before an injury derailed his rookie season. The tight end posted at least 49 yards in four of his first nine games. In addition, the former Oregon State player was in the 59th percentile in yards after the catch. Before the injury, Musgrave was playing 45-60 snaps per game. However, his Week 18 return included a pair of playoff games, the pass-catcher averaged 14 snaps per game, which was a clear indication he was not fully recovered. As a result, the second-year tight end is a value in drafts. The expectation is that Musgrave is the primary receiving tight end while Kraft is the blocker. Musgrave should also improve during his second season, and in an excellent Green Bay offense, he could finish as a top-12 tight end.

Joshua Palmer, WR, LAC

There was nothing special about the 581 yards and two touchdowns Palmer produced in 2023. However, once the Chargers lost Mike Williams to a season-ending injury, Palmer averaged 4.25 receptions and 71 yards per game. Those numbers translate to over 1,000 yards in a full season. With Williams and Keenan Allen gone, and Quentin Johnston coming off a horrible rookie season, Palmer should find himself in a starting role. Of course, durability may be an issue. The receiver missed seven games last year. With Ladd McConkey likely to be set for a starting role, as long as Palmer holds off Johnston, the wideout will be catching passes from Justin Herbert. Sure, the Chargers want to be a run-first team. That said, the defense is likely to struggle, so Palmer could go over 1,000 yards.

Late-Round Draft Targets for Typical 12-Team Leagues

Ray Davis, RB, BUF

The Bills selected Davis in the fourth round of this year's draft. During the last five games of the 2023 season, James Cook averaged 2.64 yards per carry. Seeing Cook was less effective with heavier usage, it would appear Davis could walk into a substantial change-of-pace role. Also, the 5-foot-11, 211-pound back could also see some work at the goal line when Josh Allen isn't calling his own number. It's unlikely the rookie will see much work in the passing game. Overall, the former Kentucky player may not see heavy volume, but that could change if Cook misses time. Otherwise, Davis could be a solid flex option.

Hunter Henry, TE, NE

After Henry's yardage fell for the third straight year, many fantasy players may be thinking the tight end's days of relevance are over. Don't forget that in the last two years in New England, the offenses were dysfunctional. Regardless, the tight end played well in two different parts of the 2023 season, showing he is still playing at a high level. In three of the first four games, the veteran posted at least 51 yards. Then, in Henry's last two games, he averaged 53 yards. If Jacoby Brissett and/or Drake Maye can give the Patriots some semblance of decent quarterback play, don't be surprised if Henry makes a run at being a top-12 tight end.

Kirk Cousins, QB, ATL

The fantasy football community is showing little confidence Cousins will continue functioning as a top-12 quarterback. If last year's Achilles injury is the reason, that may be overstated. Those injuries sap explosiveness from a player. A case can be made Cousins has not been explosive as a runner in many years. The switch from Minnesota to Atlanta should be a lateral move. Sure, Justin Jefferson is no longer the quarterback's top receiver. However, the quarterback will work with Drake London, Kyle Pitts and Darnell Mooney while playing behind a solid offensive line. Those weapons may be unproven in many ways, but talent is something each pass-catcher has. Finally, there should be no issue learning the offense. Cousins goes from Kevin O'Connell to Zac Robinson, both of whom learned from Sean McVay. The former Viking has mostly been a fantasy starter for most of his career. Despite the inexpensive draft cost, expecting another solid season seems likely.

Rashod Bateman, WR, BAL

Yes, Bateman was terrible last year. Fantasy managers who choose to give up on him are justified in doing so. After posting 900 yards and three touchdowns in his first 18 NFL games, the receiver appeared to be set for a 2023 breakout. The good news is that the wideout played 16 games after missing 17 contests in his first two years. The bad news is that he posted 515 yards and one touchdown last year. During the offseason, John Harbaugh stated on multiple occasions that he is expecting the receiver to start and be productive in 2024. One issue that could explain the wideout's lack of production would have been if he struggled to learn the offense. If that's the case, Bateman could go back to the per-game production from his first two years and become a useful fantasy option.

Mike Gesicki, TE, CIN

The best thing going for Gesicki is his landing spot. After playing with the offensively challenged Patriots, the veteran will now catch passes from Joe Burrow. Going into his age-28 season, the tight end has not had a good season since 2021, when he posted 780 yards and two touchdowns. When Gesicki entered the league, he had exceptional athleticism, though it's unclear if he still possesses that talent. Still, with defenses having to worry about Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, teams cannot focus much attention on Cincinnati's other weapons. If drafting a second tight end late, taking a chance on Gesicki makes sense in case he re-emerges as a solid producer.

Darnell Mooney, WR, ATL

Mooney has not been a fantasy factor in the last two seasons. During that time with the Bears, the speedy receiver averaged 35 catches and 453 yards. That said, the Bears' passing attack was inconsistent and Mooney was not utilized properly. Now with the Falcons, the scenario is drastically different. Not only will Kirk Cousins be the quarterback, but offensive coordinator Zac Robinson hopes to bring in concepts he learned from Sean McVay. With Drake London and Kyle Pitts also in the pass-catching rotation, Mooney should be used as a deep threat. Additionally, the receiver may be used often in motion to set up free releases into pass routes. Don't forget that Mooney had 1,055 yards in 2021, so he has shown the ability to play at a high level.

Michael Wilson, WR, ARI

Wilson quietly had an impressive rookie season. Despite playing with backup quarterbacks in the first half of the season, the receiver posted at least 56 yards in five of his first eight games. Afterward, injuries struck. Wilson played one game from Weeks 9 through 14, and he seemed limited in Weeks 15 and 16, which were also the wideout's first two games with Kyler Murray. Fortunately, the duo got on the same page to end the season. In the final two games, Wilson averaged five catches for 65 yards. Now that the Cardinals added Marvin Harrison Jr. in the draft, Wilson will be perfectly cast as a No. 2 receiver. With the expectations Arizona will struggle on defense, the receiver should see plenty of targets and build on his 2023 campaign.

Robinson suffered an ACL tear in 2022. Upon the receiver's return to action in 2023, it appeared he was not fully recovered until late in the season. Through the Giants' Week 13 bye, the former Kentucky Wildcat had one game with more than 40 yards. However, Robinson posted at least 55 yards in three of his last four games. Catching 66 percent of his targets from the slot, the veteran posted a 68th-percentile yards after the catch rate. Even though the quarterback play is still a question for the Giants, Robinson should be a reliable possession option who should have a solid scoring floor in PPR leagues.