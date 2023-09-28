NFL DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Week 4 Sunday Baller

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Football series.

The Week 4 NFL main slate begins Sunday at 1 p.m. EDT and features 12 games, as the entire league will be in action sans the Thursday Night Football (Lions-Packers), London Game (Falcons-Jaguars), Sunday Night Football (Kansas City-Jets) and Monday Night Football (Seahawks-Giants) participants. Yahoo will be running plenty of NFL DFS contests for Week 4, but the biggest is the Sunday Baller, which pays out a guaranteed prize pool of $250,000 to the top 2,700 finishers, including $50,000 to the winner. You can submit up to 150 entries into this contest, which has a maximum total capacity of 14,700 entries but will still run if it doesn't fill, potentially providing you with enhanced odds of winning, also known as overlay.

Playing in guaranteed prize pool (GPP) contests is about chasing upside, while lineups geared towards head-to-head, 50/50 or double-up formats should prioritize high floors. The players you want to target for these different contest types aren't mutually exclusive, but winning a GPP tournament usually requires finding a hidden gem or going against the grain in a spot or two, while building a solid base of the same chalk plays you would use anywhere. Against-the-grain plays typically consist of big-name players in tough matchups or boom-or-bust types with uncertain roles.

Keep in mind that Yahoo DFS contests use 0.5 PPR scoring rather than full PPR, which lowers the comparative value of wide receivers and running backs (in that order) while especially affecting high-volume pass-catchers. Your NFL $250k Sunday Baller lineup will consist of one QB, two RBs, three WRs, one TE, one FLEX (RB/WR/TE) and one D/ST unit. Among the suggested Week 4 options are a QB and RB with opportunities to right the ship after disappointing starts to the season, as well as a veteran WR poised for success against his former team.

QUARTERBACK

Justin Fields, CHI vs. DEN ($33): Fields is off to a slow start, but a home game against a Denver defense that just gave up a mind-boggling 70 points to the Dolphins last week could be just what the struggling dual-threat quarterback needs to start living up to his lofty preseason expectations. His 175.3 passing yards per game in 2023 actually represent an improvement from last year's average of 149.5, but Fields' rushing production is down from 76.2 yards per game last season to 36.3. With Fields showing through three weeks that he clearly can't keep the Bears in games as a pocket passer, look for Chicago to let him run free as the Bears try to capitalize on this opportunity to end a 13-game losing streak dating back to last season against a Broncos team that will struggle to keep Fields contained after surrendering 350 yards and five touchdowns on the ground in Miami.

Honorable Mentions:

Jalen Hurts, PHI vs. WAS ($36); Justin Herbert, LAC vs. LV ($33); Deshaun Watson, CLE vs. BAL ($27)

Against the Grainers:

Tua Tagovailoa, MIA at BUF ($34); Lamar Jackson, BAL at CLE ($27); C.J. Stroud, HOU vs. PIT ($24)

RUNNING BACK

D'Andre Swift, PHI vs. WAS ($22): The former Lion has established himself as the go-to guy in Philadelphia's backfield with 305 rushing yards over the last two games, yet D'Andre isn't even the most talked-about Swift in NFL circles after Taylor Swift's appearance as Travis Kelce's guest at Arrowhead Stadium this past weekend. His reasonable valuation suggests Swift's recent success has also flown under the radar heading into the Week 4 Sunday Baller, but this could be your last opportunity to lock him in at a discount, as he's averaging a robust 6.8 yards per carry behind an elite offensive line. His dominance on the ground should continue against a Washington team that gave up 98 yards on 15 carries to Buffalo's James Cook last week while allowing two other Bills to score rushing touchdowns.

Najee Harris, PIT at HOU ($18): Harris has been among the biggest fantasy disappointments through three weeks, but this could be the perfect time to buy low on the 2021 first-round draft pick. After topping 1,000 rushing yards and scoring 10 scrimmage touchdowns in each of his first two seasons, Harris has yet to find the end zone in 2023 while producing just 141 scrimmage yards on 35 carries and six targets. He'll have a golden opportunity to regain form against a Houston defense that's already allowed five rushing touchdowns to running backs, plus another two rushing TDs to Colts QB Anthony Richardson. The Texans allowed the most rushing yards in the league last season, so their inability to stop the run is nothing new, and the Steelers could find themselves working with an early lead as their pass rush is set to feast on a banged-up Houston offensive line that's down to its third-string left tackle.

Honorable Mentions:

Derrick Henry, TEN vs. CIN ($32); Javonte Williams, DEN at CHI ($20); Alexander Mattison, MIN at CAR ($19)

Against the Grainers:

Josh Jacobs, LV at LAC ($23); De'Von Achane, MIA at BUF ($21); Rhamondre Stevenson, NE at DAL ($16)

WIDE RECEIVER

Davante Adams, LV at LAC ($35): Even with Jimmy Garoppolo's status uncertain as he works through the league's concussion protocol, Adams should be worth paying up for against a Chargers defense that's been burned for league highs in both receiving yards (807) and receiving touchdowns (six) by WRs this season. Adams has thrived regardless of who's throwing him the ball. After leading the NFL with 18 receiving TDs from Aaron Rodgers in 2020, Adams led the league in that category with 14 last season as a Raider. He had 226 yards and two touchdowns in the final two weeks of 2022 with Jarrett Stidham under center after catching 12 TDs from Derek Carr in 15 games, and Adams has 322 yards and three TDs in three games working with Garoppolo. The star WR's track record suggests he'll excel in this favorable matchup, regardless of whether it's Jimmy G, Brian Hoyer or Aidan O'Connell throwing it to him against the Bolts' porous secondary.

Adam Thielen, CAR vs. MIN ($18): Thielen had 45 yards, a touchdown and a two-point conversion in Week 2 against the Saints with Bryce Young under center, then lit up the Seahawks for 11 catches, 145 yards and a TD as Andy Dalton filled in for Young. With Young back from his ankle injury, Thielen should continue to work as the top target for the rookie first overall pick against a Minnesota defense that's struggled in all facets, allowing the sixth-most scrimmage yards (382.3) and seventh-most points (27.3). Extra motivation against the team he began his career with is the cherry on top for Thielen, as Carolina's affordable WR1 gets set to face one of the league's most generous defenses in a battle of winless teams.

Quentin Johnston, LAC vs. LV ($10): Joshua Palmer ($15) has 13 targets to Johnston's eight through three weeks, and the third-year wideout the more obvious option to plug in with Mike Williams (26 targets) done for the season due to a torn ACL. Johnston has a higher ceiling and can be had for the minimum salary, however. At 6-foot-4, the rookie is a better direct replacement for the 6-foot-4 Williams than the 6-foot-1 Palmer would be, and Johnston's ability to make contested catches (much like Williams) is what prompted the Chargers to draft Johnston 21st overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. After being brought along slowly through the first three weeks, the TCU product could be thrust into a larger role in LA's high-octane passing attack against a Vegas secondary that's tied for the second-most receiving TDs allowed to WRs with five.

Honorable Mentions:

Ja'Marr Chase, CIN at TEN ($32); Chris Olave, NO vs. TB ($20); Courtland Sutton, DEN at CHI ($16)

Against the Grainers:

Stefon Diggs, BUF vs. MIA ($25); Terry McLaurin, WAS at PHI ($20); Tank Dell, HOU vs. PIT ($18)

TIGHT END

George Kittle, SF vs. ARI ($16): Kittle's mix of track record, matchup and affordability makes him a tremendous value at tight end. His 1,814 receiving yards since the start of the 2021 season are third most behind Travis Kelce (2,558) and Mark Andrews (2,288), and that stretch doesn't even include Kittle's two best years, which came in 2018 and 2019. Kittle's a bargain at this salary in any matchup, and an even better value against a Cardinals team that's tied with Philadelphia for the third-most receiving yards allowed to TEs with 187. The four other teams in the top six (Lions, Giants, Jets and Seahawks) all play outside the main slate in Week 4.

Honorable Mentions:

T.J. Hockenson, MIN at CAR ($23); Dallas Goedert, PHI vs. WAS ($16); Hunter Henry, NE at DAL ($16)

Against the Grainers:

Mark Andrews, BAL at CLE ($20); Chigoziem Okonkwo, TEN vs. CIN ($14); Donald Parham, LAC vs. LV ($13)

DEFENSE

San Francisco 49ers vs. ARI ($16): Arizona has punched above its weight thus far, but an offense quarterbacked by Joshua Dobbs will be outclassed on the road by one of the NFL's most fearsome defenses. San Francisco's allowing just 14.0 PPG and has compiled eight sacks and five interceptions through three games. The 49ers are as talented top to bottom as any defense in the league, yet they can be had for $6 less than the Cowboys and $5 less than the Steelers this week.

Honorable Mentions:

Philadelphia Eagles vs. WAS ($19); New Orleans Saints vs. TB ($14); Cincinnati Bengals at TEN ($14)

Against the Grainers:

Buffalo Bills vs. MIA ($13); Denver Broncos at CHI ($12); New England Patriots at DAL ($10)

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Sasha Yodashkin plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: Youngsash, DraftKings: Yashdogg,Yahoo: Sasha, Fanball: Yashdogg.